About RE-VAMPED with Juliet Landau

RE-VAMPED with Juliet Landau is the First BUFFY Podcast with a cast member as your guide! Buffy’s posse was called the Scooby Gang. Juliet’s character Drusilla was also known as Dru. RE-VAMPED co-hosts include “Scooby Dru” with her extremely, singular POV and hijinks, “Sire Rebecca” and “Watcher Dev.” RE-VAMPED is rife with never-heard-before behind-the-scenes tales, the definitive in-depth interviews with cast & crew, sequential rewatches, what’s new in the BUFFY-verse, the ultimate fan interactions and showcasing NEW content with the beloved characters. Filled with belly laughs and poignant emotion, listeners rollick, probe and reflect. RE-VAMPED With Juliet Landau takes the idea of the traditional podcast and evolves it! It’s not only like hanging out with your best friends, but Juliet’s producing what people think of for a weekly TV show or radio show. The team are doing this within the podcast genre.