RE-VAMPED is here!!! Meet the team: Juliet, Scooby Dru (yes, it's true), Sire Rebecca and Watcher Dev as they explore the prescient themes of "I Robot You Jane." Rife with never heard behind-the-scenes stories and Drusilla's extremely unique POV. Also, drumroll please… Our next 2 contenders announce themselves for the ultimate Buffy trivia-match showdown, "The Battle of The Uber Buffy fans!" Editor: Patrick Sheffield Composer: Tim Steemson Artwork: GirlpireTimeline Order: Council Kerri – Kerri Summers
37:57
New Theme Reveal
Heeeeeere's our new, main-title theme, composed by the incomparable Tim Steemson! (Extended version) Editor: Patrick Sheffield
1:28
A Very Drusilla Christmas & A Happy Dru Year!
A memorable holiday treat from Drusilla, her family and friends! You don't want to miss this Christmas Special! (Under 5 mins)
4:46
Interview with the Band - Buffy theme's Nerf Herder Part 2
Interview with the Band - Part 2Part 2 of Juliet's hangout with Steve Sherlock and Parry Gripp / Nerf Herder – the band that created the iconic Buffy theme – for their most in-depth interview EVER about Buffy. This uber-fun continuation also includes highlights from Steve and Parry's life and career. http://nerfherder.com/
32:33
Interview with the Band - Buffy theme's Nerf Herder Part 1
Part 1 of Juliet's hangout with Steve Sherlock and Parry Gripp / Nerf Herder – the band that created the iconic Buffy theme – for their most in-depth interview EVER about Buffy. This super-fun chat also includes highlights from Steve and Parry's life and career. http://nerfherder.com/
RE-VAMPED with Juliet Landau is the First BUFFY Podcast with a cast member as your guide! Buffy’s posse was called the Scooby Gang. Juliet’s character Drusilla was also known as Dru. RE-VAMPED co-hosts include “Scooby Dru” with her extremely, singular POV and hijinks, “Sire Rebecca” and “Watcher Dev.” RE-VAMPED is rife with never-heard-before behind-the-scenes tales, the definitive in-depth interviews with cast & crew, sequential rewatches, what’s new in the BUFFY-verse, the ultimate fan interactions and showcasing NEW content with the beloved characters. Filled with belly laughs and poignant emotion, listeners rollick, probe and reflect. RE-VAMPED With Juliet Landau takes the idea of the traditional podcast and evolves it! It’s not only like hanging out with your best friends, but Juliet’s producing what people think of for a weekly TV show or radio show. The team are doing this within the podcast genre.