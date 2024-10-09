Jenny Slate on Finding Peace with Herself through Motherhood

Through her twenties and thirties, comedian Jenny Slate couldn't find peace. By all accounts, she was succeeding. She earned a spot on Saturday Night Live, and became recognizable through her on-screen appearances next to actors like Amy Poehler and Nick Kroll. But she still felt stuck in a cycle of self-criticism and a pressure to always be on. Then she became a mom and it all clicked. Listen as Jenny shares why becoming a mom made her feel less desperate to get jobs, please others, and "perform her tricks". In this episode of 9 to 5ish, Jenny shares: Why living in Massachusetts instead of Los Angeles is helpful for her creative work What traits her parents were most concerned about in her upbringing How leaving Saturday Night Live led her to a major learning about success Why perfection isn't worth aiming at, and how she unlearned doing that How the unconditional love she feels for her kid helped heal her own inner child A skimm of her new memoir, "Life Form"