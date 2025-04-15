Silverball Chronicles (TPN) - Pinball

Pinball Down Under Part 1: Haggis Pinball

Episode Summary: Manufacturing is hard. Pinball is hard, and when you're starting on the other side of the world from all the suppliers and skilled labour, it's that much harder. COVID-19 did not help Haggis Pinball is the latest cautionary tale of a pinball start-up that promised big and initially delivered but ultimately succumbed to the pressures of the industry. Join us this month while we talk about an IT guy who started a manufacturing company, what the heck is a celt, is innovation worth it, remaking old Ballys, COVID-19 production, red flags, and no, we won't be doing Australian accents and barbie jokes.