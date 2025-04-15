Powered by RND
Silverball Chronicles (TPN) - Pinball
David Dennis & Ron Hallett
Leisure
  • Even Jersey Jack Pinball Left New Jersey
    Want to Support the Show? Visit our Patreon at www.patreon.com/silverballchronicles  Or pick up a tee shirt at https://tinyurl.com/kz5xt4hc   Episode Begins at 10:10     Episode Summary:   Join us this month where Dave says ‘Swing on Over’ like 40 times in the preamble, Ron spoils JJPs next game with the help of Jersey Jack himself, reviews of 70s style, Jack’s business building and evolving that business over and over, pinball needing to move to the home consumer market, stripped down Sterns,  building a company from scratch, their first game Wizard of Oz and how it changes pinball forever, and the Abass Family.    Sources: Jersey Jack Pinball. Here and Here. Jersey Jack Pinball Podcast Ep 1 – Brett Abass 2011, Pinball News. New Pinball Manufacturer. Here 2013, Huffington Post. Jersey Jack Pinball CEO Explains How He's Making The Beloved Arcade Game Cool Again. Here 2013. Pinside. Early Review of Wizard of Oz. Here 2015, Pinball News – Jersey Jack  Pinball Gets New Investors. Here 2017, Modern Magazine. Nature and Nurture by Beth Dunlop. Here  Brett Abess LinkedIn. Here Jersey Jack Pinball Game List. Here 2013, Slate Magazine. Can This Man Save Pinball? Here
    --------  
    1:24:36
  • Are Barrels (Of) Fun?
    Want to Support the Show? Visit our Patreon at www.patreon.com/silverballchronicles  Or pick up a tee shirt at https://tinyurl.com/kz5xt4hc   Episode Begins at 18:08   Episode Summary: Have you ever heard the saying, “pinball is hard?” Well, the team at Barrels of Fun hasn’t, and they decided to smash on ahead and impress pretty much everyone. It’s been over 24 months since they launched their company and their first licensed game… and (as of this recording) they’ve manufactured all the games they said they would. Join us as we chat about the loving relationship between two pinball fellas, building a new company from nothing, Transformers, art, ramps, picking the bones of Deeproot Pinball, and Dave’s unhealthy love for David Bowie in tight pants.    Sources: Pinball Profile Ep 378 - Labyrinth-pinball-from-Barrels-of-Fun The Aussie Pinball Podcast Ep 18 -  David Van Es Australian YouTube: -         Sherbet, Howzat. Here -         VB Victoria Bitter (Australian ad) 1988. Here -         "C'mon Aussie C'mon" Aust. Cricket TV Ad Original 1979. Here
    --------  
    1:24:51
  • Pinball Down Under Part 2: Hankerin’ For Some Hankin + Mr. Pinball
    Want to Support the Show? Visit our Patreon at www.patreon.com/silverballchronicles  Or pick up a tee shirt at https://tinyurl.com/kz5xt4hc   Episode begins at 13:15    Episode Summary:    Do you find yourself craving? Do you ever hanker for a special little thing? Well, we have had multiple people email and inquire about Hankin, you might say they had a craving for another Australian-based episode. Let’s go down under again with Part 2: Hankerin’ for Hankin.      Sources: Hankin Game List. Here The Aussie Pinball Podcast, Ep 5 – Wayne Gillard The Rare Pinball Files: a Deep Dive on Hankin's Empire Strikes Back (1980), The Kineticist, 2023.  Here
    --------  
    1:25:47
  • Meet The Gottliebs: D. Gottlieb & Co.
    Want to Support the Show? Visit our Patreon at www.patreon.com/silverballchronicles  Or pick up a tee shirt at https://tinyurl.com/kz5xt4hc   Episode Summary:    The Gottlieb Family is an important part of pinball. David Gottlieb and Alvin Gottlieb made pinball what it is today. David’s vision and spirit and Alvin’s excitement and drive built the Gottlieb name into what it is today, and it will always live on. Join Dave and Ron this month as we talk about the beginnings of David Gottlieb, wide west dangers, his life and family-changing opportunity, being highly focused vs. doing all things, not taking risks, Alvin Gottlieb joining the company, and the exit of the Gottlieb family from D. Gottlieb & Co.       Sources:   Punch Boards - Here Expo Speech – Here The Gottlieb Name Change (Mylstar)- Here The Gottlieb’s Picture - Here Alvin Gottlieb Obituary – Here AAMA Induction Video - Here Youtube  ·                Pistol Poker Video - here ·                 Richard  (Dick) M. Bueschel - The Pinball Historian. Pinball Expo 1985 Seminar.          Here TopCast, Ep 13 Michael and Alvin Gottlieb. Pinball News. Expo 2006 Recap. Here.
    --------  
    1:13:51
  • Pinball Down Under Part 1: Haggis Pinball
    Want to Support the Show? Visit our Patreon at www.patreon.com/silverballchronicles  Or pick up a tee shirt at https://tinyurl.com/kz5xt4hc   Episode Summary:  Manufacturing is hard. Pinball is hard, and when you’re starting on the other side of the world from all the suppliers and skilled labour, it’s that much harder. COVID-19 did not help Haggis Pinball is the latest cautionary tale of a pinball start-up that promised big and initially delivered but ultimately succumbed to the pressures of the industry.  Join us this month while we talk about an IT guy who started a manufacturing company, what the heck is a celt, is innovation worth it, remaking old Ballys, COVID-19 production, red flags, and no, we won’t be doing Australian accents and barbie jokes.     Sources: The Aussie Pinball Podcast, Ep 16 – Mike from Homepin The Aussie Pinball Podcast, Ep 5 – Wayne Gillard Pinball Profile, Ep 304 – Fathom Revisited from Haggis Pinball Pinball Profile, Ep 243 – Haggis Pinball Celts Update 2019, Austetrogamer – Made in Australia: Haggis Pinball. Here 2024, Pinball News – Haggis Liquidation. Here 2024, Kineticist. A Detailed Timeline of the Haggis Pinball Collapse. Here 2024, YouTube, Cary Hardy. My Interview with Haggis Pinball. Here 2024, YouTube, Cary Hardy. Unboxing the TRUTH on Haggis Pinball. Here 2024, Knapp Arcade. Haggis Pinball, The Aftermath Here    
    --------  
    1:50:52

About Silverball Chronicles (TPN) - Pinball

Looking for a different pinball podcast which isn’t about current events or pinball news? Silverball Chronicles is a monthly podcast for the true pinball nerd that enjoys learning more about the complicated dynamics, politics and characters that created their favourite pinball machines. Join Ron and Dave as they stumble through pinball history mispronouncing names, chronicling designers, telling war stories, and digging up strange and obscure facts; all while paying homage to the hobby of pinball.
