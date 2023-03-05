Side Hustle Pro spotlights bold black women entrepreneurs who have scaled from side hustle to profitable business. Join Chief Side Hustler turned full-time entr... More
Available Episodes
5 of 298
350: How The Founder Of Brown Toy Box Went From Side Hustle To Every Target Store
This week I sat down with Terri-Nichelle Bradley, the founder of Brown Toy Box, an educational toy company producing STEAM toys, media, and experiences for centering and celebrating Black children. While working full time, Terri-Nichelle took Brown Toy Box from being a side hustle to a full-scale business. In this episode she shares: How she expanded to being sold in every Target nationwide Why she pivoted from being a subscription box to direct to consumer How she used her network and won investors to fund toy production Links mentioned in this episode Terri-Nichelle Bradley's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/terrinichelle Brown Toy Box Instagram: https://instagram.com/browntoybox?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= Brown Toy Box Website: https://browntoybox.com/ New Voices Fund: https://newvoicesfoundation.org/ Google Startups: https://startup.google.com/ SheEO: https://coralus.world/ 1863 Ventures: https://www.1863ventures.net/mentor-team ACE Loans, CDFI: https://aceloans.org/organization-overview/ Podcast Moguls: https://www.sidehustlepro.co/podcast-moguls/
5/3/2023
56:55
349: Steal My Podcast Promo Strategy To Grow Your Podcast Fast
This week we're wrapping up the solo series on how to regroup and get unstuck in your side hustle for quarter two, this time we're talking podcast promo. In this episode I share: How to grow your brand awareness to a wider audience The best platforms/apps to promote your business Why you should invest in paid advertisements Links mentioned in this episode Podcast Moguls: https://www.sidehustlepro.co/podcast-moguls/ Podcast Promotion App: https://headliner.app/ Canva Graphic Design: https://www.canva.com/
4/26/2023
18:12
348: Use This Quick Email List Strategy To Build Your List Fast
And we're back with another solo episode. This week I'm giving you the easy step by step process of building an effective email list for your side hustle. In this episode I share: How to take the first step to inviting people to your email list How being consistent with my email list quickly grew my audience engagement The best platforms to optimize communication with your contacts Links mentioned in this episode Free Side Hustle Guide Book: sidehustlepro.co/starthere Convertkit Contact List Provider: https://convertkit.com/ Ambassador Contact List Provider: https://www.getambassador.com/ Side Hustle Pro Newsletter: https://sidehustlepro.lpages.co/sixbulletsaturdays/ Podcast Moguls: https://www.sidehustlepro.co/podcast-moguls/
4/19/2023
23:45
347: How to Grow Your Instagram and Tik Tok Brand Pages in 2023
In 2023, building a social media presence is essential to growth in your business. Whether you're side hustling or a full-time entrepreneur, in this episode I'm giving you 5 tips to growing your Instagram and TikTok brand pages, including: How and why you should build a target audience Why you should try out different kinds of content to see what works best Why you should invest in paid advertising Links mentioned in this episode Free Side Hustle Guide: https://www.sidehustlepro.co/startyourhustle/ Podcast Moguls: https://www.sidehustlepro.co/podcast-moguls/ SHP Instagram: NicailaTv Instagram:
4/12/2023
33:45
346: How To Make Content For Your Business In Less Than 1 Hour A Week
As an entrepreneur, content creation has become a huge part of expanding a business. So this week I'm sharing 4 tips that have helped me take the pressure off creating awesome content while running a business. In this episode I'm sharing: How to optimize your recording sessions to get content done quicker My favorite content creation tech and tools, and much more! Links mentioned in this episode Free Side Hustle Guide: https://www.sidehustlepro.co/startyourhustle/ Register for my next FREE Podcast Masterclass: https://www.podcastmoguls.com/ Favorite Ring Light: https://amzn.to/3KaMiGN Nicaila's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sidehustlepro/ Content Tools Amazon List: https://www.amazon.com/shop/influencer-37ba1da3/list/WQ7ES8GSRRBH?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsflist_aipsfinfluencer-37ba1da3_P22F9MBGA63FZKWR7V1W
