350: How The Founder Of Brown Toy Box Went From Side Hustle To Every Target Store

This week I sat down with Terri-Nichelle Bradley, the founder of Brown Toy Box, an educational toy company producing STEAM toys, media, and experiences for centering and celebrating Black children. While working full time, Terri-Nichelle took Brown Toy Box from being a side hustle to a full-scale business. In this episode she shares: How she expanded to being sold in every Target nationwide Why she pivoted from being a subscription box to direct to consumer How she used her network and won investors to fund toy production Check out this episode and others on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube This episode is brought to you by: HubSpot Podcast Network- The audio destination for business professionals with content designed to help you listen, learn, and grow. Listen to Side Hustle Pro and more shows on the HubSpot Podcast Network, at https://www.hubspot.com/podcastnetwork. Links mentioned in this episode Terri-Nichelle Bradley’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/terrinichelle Brown Toy Box Instagram: https://instagram.com/browntoybox?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= Brown Toy Box Website: https://browntoybox.com/ New Voices Fund: https://newvoicesfoundation.org/ Google Startups: https://startup.google.com/ SheEO: https://coralus.world/ 1863 Ventures: https://www.1863ventures.net/mentor-team ACE Loans, CDFI: https://aceloans.org/organization-overview/ Podcast Moguls: https://www.sidehustlepro.co/podcast-moguls/ Click here to subscribe via RSS feed (non-iTunes feed): http://sidehustlepro.libsyn.com/rss Announcements Join our Facebook Community If you’re looking for a community of supportive side hustlers who are all working to take our businesses to the next level, join us here: http://sidehustlepro.co/facebook