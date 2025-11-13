Showing Off With Angie and Brian

A Showbiz Love Story: Grit, Glitter, Chaos, and a Trumpet: Showing Off Angie & Brian
When did Angie know she was a showoff? How long did it take Brian to show off his musical abilities?
In our first episode, Angie Pontani and Brian Newman are in the showoff seat. They'll take turns asking each other questions so that the audience can get to know their work, their stories, and the things that they're excited to show off. They'll also play a game to find out how well they know each other!
In future episodes, Angie and Brian will be interviewing a cast of characters ranging from musicians, comedians, entertainers, to dancers, choreographers, restaurateurs, and more, so we wanted to make sure our listeners got a chance to sit down with just them before all of that kicks off.
In this episode, you'll learn about:
How Angie and Brian met
The lyrics to Angie's first hit single
Two infamous Mets games in Brian and Angie lore
Brian's upcoming college graduation party
Angie's first gig
Angie's worst gig
Brian's hustle
Why they wanted to start this podcast
All of the amazing guests they'll have on this show
Showing Off is a backstage pass to the lives of musicians, artists, and creatives... All the people who make showbiz happen. From the big wins to the total flops, Brian and Angie pull back the curtain on what it really takes to build a life in the arts.
Every episode brings stories, lessons, and a whole lot of laughter with their friends and fellow performers. It’s honest and insightful, and it’s showbiz, baby.
Follow the show on your podcast app of choice (and YouTube):
👉 Find us: showingoffpod.com 📸 DM your story: @showingoffpod
Credits
Hosted by Brian Newman and Angie Pontani
BASE Creatives
Production by Scott Frederick, Ellis Frederick, Arielle Nissenblatt
Studio engineering by Wolf Taylor
Recorded at Wolff Island Studios
Editing by Arielle Nissenblatt
Post production by David Woje of Pinwheel Podcasts
53:36
53:36
It's Showtime: Introducing "Showing Off with Brian and Angie"
When did you know you were a show-off?
That’s the question hosts Brian Newman (musician, bandleader, trumpet player) and Angie Pontani (dancer, choreographer, event producer) ask their friends, peers, and fellow performers from across the creative world on this show.
Showing Off with Brian & Angie launches in November 2025!
What are you showing off? Welcome to Showing Off with professional show offs Angie and Brian! Angie Pontani is a dancer, producer, and creative powerhouse who thrives onstage and off. Brian Newman is a prolific musician who’s played with iconic, multi-talented artists and directed his own groups. Together, they’ve spent their careers building stages, elevating stars, and finding beauty in the grind it takes to make something unforgettable. They're also married!
On this show, they’re pulling back the velvet rope and inviting you into their world of music, dance, production, and showbiz. It's time for Showing Off.
Angie and Brian will share stories from their own adventures — from their showbiz beginnings to their long-running gigs. They'll also hold conversations with the people who make these beloved shows happen: producers, choreographers, designers, musicians, photographers, drag artists, and more.
With Brian and Angie’s experiences and storied pasts, you'll constantly be entertained. Whether you're a show off yourself, or you love show business, Showing Off will thrust you into the world of nightlife, glitz, and glam. And the less sexy side -- the flops and the duds too. It's all part of Showing Off!
The show is part celebration, part confession, and always a peek at the thrills and chaos of making art come to life. Showing Off is proof that the show goes on, even when the curtains close.
Discover more from Brian and Angie at http://showingoffpod.com/