Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsArtsShowing Off With Angie and Brian
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Showing Off With Angie and Brian
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Showing Off With Angie and Brian

Angie Pontani & Brian Newman | Show Business and Entertainment
ArtsMusic
Showing Off With Angie and Brian
Latest episode

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • A Showbiz Love Story: Grit, Glitter, Chaos, and a Trumpet: Showing Off Angie & Brian
    When did Angie know she was a showoff? How long did it take Brian to show off his musical abilities? In our first episode, Angie Pontani and Brian Newman are in the showoff seat. They'll take turns asking each other questions so that the audience can get to know their work, their stories, and the things that they're excited to show off. They'll also play a game to find out how well they know each other! In future episodes, Angie and Brian will be interviewing a cast of characters ranging from musicians, comedians, entertainers, to dancers, choreographers, restaurateurs, and more, so we wanted to make sure our listeners got a chance to sit down with just them before all of that kicks off. In this episode, you'll learn about: How Angie and Brian met The lyrics to Angie's first hit single Two infamous Mets games in Brian and Angie lore Brian's upcoming college graduation party Angie's first gig Angie's worst gig Brian's hustle Why they wanted to start this podcast All of the amazing guests they'll have on this show Showing Off is a backstage pass to the lives of musicians, artists, and creatives... All the people who make showbiz happen. From the big wins to the total flops, Brian and Angie pull back the curtain on what it really takes to build a life in the arts. Every episode brings stories, lessons, and a whole lot of laughter with their friends and fellow performers. It’s honest and insightful, and it’s showbiz, baby. Follow the show on your podcast app of choice (and YouTube): 👉 Find us: showingoffpod.com  📸 DM your story: @showingoffpod Credits Hosted by Brian Newman and Angie Pontani BASE Creatives Production by Scott Frederick, Ellis Frederick, Arielle Nissenblatt Studio engineering by Wolf Taylor Recorded at Wolff Island Studios Editing by Arielle Nissenblatt Post production by David Woje of Pinwheel Podcasts
    --------  
    53:36
  • It's Showtime: Introducing "Showing Off with Brian and Angie"
    When did you know you were a show-off? That’s the question hosts Brian Newman (musician, bandleader, trumpet player) and Angie Pontani (dancer, choreographer, event producer) ask their friends, peers, and fellow performers from across the creative world on this show. Showing Off is a backstage pass to the lives of musicians, artists, and creatives... All the people who make showbiz happen. From the big wins to the total flops, Brian and Angie pull back the curtain on what it really takes to build a life in the arts. Every episode brings stories, lessons, and a whole lot of laughter with their friends and fellow performers. It’s honest and insightful, and it’s showbiz, baby. Showing Off with Brian & Angie launches in November 2025! Follow now on your podcast app of choice (and YouTube) so you’re first in line for Episode 1! 👉 Find us: showingoffpod.com 📸 DM your story: @showingoffpod
    --------  
    1:37

More Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About Showing Off With Angie and Brian

What are you showing off? Welcome to Showing Off with professional show offs Angie and Brian! Angie Pontani is a dancer, producer, and creative powerhouse who thrives onstage and off. Brian Newman is a prolific musician who’s played with iconic, multi-talented artists and directed his own groups. Together, they’ve spent their careers building stages, elevating stars, and finding beauty in the grind it takes to make something unforgettable. They're also married! On this show, they’re pulling back the velvet rope and inviting you into their world of music, dance, production, and showbiz. It's time for Showing Off. Angie and Brian will share stories from their own adventures — from their showbiz beginnings to their long-running gigs. They'll also hold conversations with the people who make these beloved shows happen: producers, choreographers, designers, musicians, photographers, drag artists, and more. With Brian and Angie’s experiences and storied pasts, you'll constantly be entertained. Whether you're a show off yourself, or you love show business, Showing Off will thrust you into the world of nightlife, glitz, and glam. And the less sexy side -- the flops and the duds too. It's all part of Showing Off! The show is part celebration, part confession, and always a peek at the thrills and chaos of making art come to life. Showing Off is proof that the show goes on, even when the curtains close. Discover more from Brian and Angie at http://showingoffpod.com/
Podcast website
ArtsMusicSociety & CultureMusic InterviewsPerforming Arts

Listen to Showing Off With Angie and Brian, Fresh Air and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.11 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/15/2025 - 6:21:32 PM