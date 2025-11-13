Showing Off With Angie and Brian

A Showbiz Love Story: Grit, Glitter, Chaos, and a Trumpet: Showing Off Angie & Brian

When did Angie know she was a showoff? How long did it take Brian to show off his musical abilities? In our first episode, Angie Pontani and Brian Newman are in the showoff seat. They'll take turns asking each other questions so that the audience can get to know their work, their stories, and the things that they're excited to show off. They'll also play a game to find out how well they know each other! In future episodes, Angie and Brian will be interviewing a cast of characters ranging from musicians, comedians, entertainers, to dancers, choreographers, restaurateurs, and more, so we wanted to make sure our listeners got a chance to sit down with just them before all of that kicks off. In this episode, you'll learn about: How Angie and Brian met The lyrics to Angie's first hit single Two infamous Mets games in Brian and Angie lore Brian's upcoming college graduation party Angie's first gig Angie's worst gig Brian's hustle Why they wanted to start this podcast All of the amazing guests they'll have on this show Showing Off is a backstage pass to the lives of musicians, artists, and creatives... All the people who make showbiz happen. From the big wins to the total flops, Brian and Angie pull back the curtain on what it really takes to build a life in the arts. Every episode brings stories, lessons, and a whole lot of laughter with their friends and fellow performers. It’s honest and insightful, and it’s showbiz, baby. Follow the show on your podcast app of choice (and YouTube): 👉 Find us: showingoffpod.com 📸 DM your story: @showingoffpod Credits Hosted by Brian Newman and Angie Pontani BASE Creatives Production by Scott Frederick, Ellis Frederick, Arielle Nissenblatt Studio engineering by Wolf Taylor Recorded at Wolff Island Studios Editing by Arielle Nissenblatt Post production by David Woje of Pinwheel Podcasts