Shots Fired is a monthly feature in POLICE Magazine where the author takes real police reports involving shots fired and brings the scenarios to life. More
Available Episodes
5 of 13
Shots Fired: May 24, 2012 - Billings Montana
A burglary suspect opened fire on officers of the Billings Police Department, resulting in a search and a showdown. Shots Fired article written by Dean Scoville and read by Dan Hazeltine.
3/27/2014
Shots Fired: November 26, 2011 - Volusia County, Florida
Called to a home for a family argument, two deputies found themselves under fire. Shots Fired article written by Dean Scoville and read by Dan Hazeltine.
3/19/2014
Shots Fired: December 14, 2010 - Panama City, Florida
When a gunman interrupted a school board meeting, Police Chief Mike Jones was forced to respond. Shots Fired article written by Dean Scoville and read by Dan Hazeltine.
3/11/2014
Shots Fired: August 29, 2010 - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Officer Katie Lawson stopped to help a fellow officer at a DUI stop and came under fire from an unknown assailant. Shots Fired article written by Dean Scoville and read by Dan Hazeltine.
3/4/2014
Shots Fired: August 27, 2010 - Oakland, California
Fremont, California, police officer Todd Young and his partner's pursuit of an armed and dangerous gang member led to an exchange of pistol fire that seriously wounded Young. Shots Fired article written by Dean Scoville and read by Dan Hazeltine.