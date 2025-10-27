Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentShots Fired by POLICE Magazine
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Shots Fired by POLICE Magazine
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Shots Fired by POLICE Magazine

POLICE Magazine
Government
Shots Fired by POLICE Magazine
Latest episode

0 episodes

More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Shots Fired by POLICE Magazine
Shots Fired is a monthly feature in POLICE Magazine where the author takes real police reports involving shots fired and brings the scenarios to life.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to Shots Fired by POLICE Magazine, You Might Be Right and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Shots Fired by POLICE Magazine: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.15.7 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/9/2026 - 3:42:36 PM
A company fromMADSACK