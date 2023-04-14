Join us every week for woodworking inspiration and fun. Hosts John Doyle, Logan Wittmer, and Phil Huber from Woodsmith, Popular Woodworking, and ShopNotes Magaz... More
ShopNotes Podcast 154: "Aww, Yeah. You Look Good."
On this week's episode of the ShopNotes Podcast, it is Logan, John, and Phil, talking about woodworking seasonality, Spring routines, project/shop updates, and so much more...
Thanks to our sponsor, Titebond Wood Glues, they have the glue you need to get the job done with confidence. For more information, visit www.Titebond.com
You can find the WoodsmithPlans.com Free Plan O' The Week here: https://www.woodsmithplans.com/plan/layout-gauges/
5/12/2023
56:55
ShopNotes Podcast 153: The Eastern Red Cedar Challenge
Listener Question — Where does the table saw go?
Stephen asks: How can you put a table saw against a wall? There are enough different operations that all sides are required for access. Ripping requires access in the front and rear. Crosscut tables require access from the left side as well as the right side for longer stock or plywood.
Red Cedar Challenge — Prove Logan Wrong
Logan milled some large Eastern red cedar. While it's ideal for drawer boxes, and lining chests and closets, he doesn't think it looks all that great as a primary material. Send us a photo of your red cedar project. The winner will get a special prize.
Handworks is Coming
Later this year, the Handworks show https://handworks.co/ occurs in eastern Iowa. If you're planning on going, why not take some time for a Woodsmith tour? Email [email protected] to set up a time.
New Tools
Logan added a travisher to his tool kit. Now it seems he will start making chairs.
Phil completed a coping saw that was featured in Woodsmith and designed by Christ Fitch.
Free Plan
The home’s entryway tends to be a magnet for clutter. If you don’t have a good method for organizing these items, it can quickly turn into an unsightly mess. The elegant hall tree https://www.woodsmithplans.com/plan/hall-tree/ you see here is a great solution to this problem. With a set of hooks, shelves, and a bottom bin for storing umbrellas, it’s the perfect spot to deposit or collect these items when you arrive at the door. It even has a pivoting mirror for a quick check before you head out the door.
4/28/2023
1:00:36
ShopNotes Podcast E152: The Frickin' Goblet of Fire
On this week's episode of the ShopNotes Podcast with Logan, John, and Phil, we're talking about a shop update from Logan, tools, projects that are going on and more from the PopWood, Woodsmith, and ShopNotes Land.
You can find the free downloadable plans for the Table Saw Ripping Jig here: https://www.woodsmithplans.com/plan/table-saw-ripping-jig/
4/21/2023
42:44
ShopNotes Podcast E151: Just Keep Drilling
On this week's episode of the ShopNotes Podcast with John and Phil, the topics include: how many woodworking techniques are too many techniques, As the Phil Turns, plus updates from the world of Woodsmith.
You can find the free downloadable plans for the Night Light here: https://www.woodsmithplans.com/plan/night-light/
4/14/2023
41:27
ShopNotes Podcast E150: Great Grandma Copal's Aromatic Hand Tools
Find out more information about this episode here: https://www.woodsmith.com/article/shopnotes-podcast-150-great-grandma-copals-aromatic-hand-tools/
