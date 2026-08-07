Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
280 episodes
- On this week's episode of the ShopNote's Podcast, Phil, Logan, and John are back together to take listeners' questions and comments (even the mean ones), as well as, discussing recent travels, and an update on Logan's auction haul.
For more information on the the topics discussed on the podcast, check out our show notes page: https//www.woodsmith.com/podcast/
- In this episode, Phil Huber and John Doyle catch up on what’s happening around the Woodsmith shop. They discuss listener comments, woodworking tools, vintage auctions, hand tools, and what keeps woodworkers coming back to the ShopNotes Podcast.
The guys also share behind-the-scenes details on the upcoming finishing e-learning course, including shop-built finishing projects, spray finishing techniques, and creating a dedicated finishing space in your workshop. Plus, they talk about upcoming woodworking events, Handworks, Woodworking in America, shop scrap, and more.
Have a question or comment for the show? Send it to woodsmith@woodsmith.com or join the conversation on the ShopNotes Podcast YouTube channel.
- In Episode 278 of the ShopNotes Podcast, the crew dives back into your suggestions for the ultimate woodworking road trip, highlighting museums, historic shops, and must-see destinations across Iowa and beyond. Logan shares an update on Chunk-A-Trunk, including how he's turning figured lumber into turning blanks for woodworkers around the country, while the team previews upcoming Woodsmith events, tours, and the Great Woodsmith Garage Sale. Plus, there's plenty of discussion about finishing techniques, shop projects, hand tools, woodworking history, and the listener comments that always make the conversation even more entertaining. Whether you're in the shop or on the road, pull up a chair and join the fun!
To find out more about the topics mentioned on the ShopNotes Podcast, check out our show notes page here: https://www.woodsmith.com/podcast/
- Could Iowa be America's next woodworking destination? In this episode of the ShopNotes Podcast, the crew dreams up the ultimate Iowa woodworking road trip, complete with legendary tool makers, historic woodworking sites, museums, furniture shops, sawmills, and a few can't-miss restaurants along the way.
Along the journey, Phil, Logan, and John also answer listener questions about sharpening stones, debate why vintage woodworking machines are almost always painted green, and discuss whether linseed oil paint is making a comeback—or just taking forever to dry.
John also shares his latest Facebook Marketplace adventure after discovering a never-opened 1992 Woodsmith Panel Saw Hardware Kit, leading to a discussion about vintage woodworking kits, classic ShopNotes projects, and whether bringing hardware kits back would be a good idea.
In this episode:
Designing the ultimate Iowa woodworking tour
Hidden woodworking destinations across the Midwest
Woodworking in America updates
Sharpening stone chips: should you worry?
Why are old woodworking machines always green?
Vintage woodworking hardware kits and Facebook Marketplace finds
Listener questions, comments, and plenty of woodworking rabbit trails
Have a favorite woodworking destination in your area? Tell us in the comments! If another woodworker visited your hometown, where would you take them?
More Education podcasts
- The Table with Anthony ONealBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- Ready For Love with Hilary SilverEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Living Your LegacyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Film Interviews, Self-Improvement, TV & Film
- Digital Social HourBusiness, Careers, Daily News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, Sports
- Makes Sense - with Dr. JC DoornickEducation, Self-Improvement
- Business Alchemy with Jackie MinskyEducation
- The Mel Robbins PodcastEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Finding Peak with Ryan HanleyBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
- Becoming UnDone® with Dr. Toby BrooksDocumentary, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Jamie Kern Lima ShowBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Trending Education podcasts
- Retirement Planning Education, with Andy PankoEducation
- Not My Best Moment with KevOnStageEducation, Self-Improvement, Sports
- Speak English with ESLPod.com - Learn English FastCourses, Education, Language Learning
- Melissa & Lori Love Literacy ® | Science of Reading for TeachersCourses, Education, Tutorials
- Let's Get NakedEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Next Rung RadioBusiness, Christianity, Education, Entrepreneurship, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- DianaUribe.fmEducation
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Silver Disobedience® Perception Dynamics with Dian Griesel: How People Think, Lead and SucceedEducation, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- How I WriteArts, Books, Education, Society & Culture
- Growth Mindset Psychology: The Science of Self-ImprovementEducation, Philosophy, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
- OMEGA MALEEducation, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Habits of A GoddessEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Momset PodcastEducation, Self-Improvement
- Weekly Motivation by Ben Lionel ScottEducation, Self-Improvement
- The Art of AccomplishmentBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Management, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- MODERN STOICISMEducation, Self-Improvement
- Easy Spanish: Learn Spanish with everyday conversations | Conversaciones del día a día para aprender españolCourses, Education, Language Learning, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- The SignalEducation, Technology
- Martha DebayleEducation, Self-Improvement
- Adult ChildEducation, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
About ShopNotes Podcast
Join us every week for woodworking inspiration and fun. Hosts John Doyle, Logan Wittmer, and Phil Huber from Woodsmith, Popular Woodworking, and ShopNotes Magazines share what they're working on, lessons learned, shop stories, and behind-the-scenes news from the woodworking world. Be on the lookout for special interviews and answers to listener questions. For more check out www.Woodsmith.com/podcasts.Podcast website
Listen to ShopNotes Podcast, The Table with Anthony ONeal and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
ShopNotes Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
ShopNotes Podcast: Podcasts in Family