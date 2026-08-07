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ShopNotes Podcast

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ShopNotes Podcast
Latest episode

280 episodes

  • ShopNotes Podcast

    ShopNotes Podcast E281: Short, Top-Heavy Podcasters

    08/07/2026 | 51 mins.
    On this week's episode of the ShopNote's Podcast, Phil, Logan, and John are back together to take listeners' questions and comments (even the mean ones), as well as, discussing recent travels, and an update on Logan's auction haul.

    For more information on the the topics discussed on the podcast, check out our show notes page: https//www.woodsmith.com/podcast/
  • ShopNotes Podcast

    ShopNotes Podcast E280: We Love a Good, Sick Burn

    07/24/2026 | 38 mins.
    In this episode, Phil Huber and John Doyle catch up on what’s happening around the Woodsmith shop. They discuss listener comments, woodworking tools, vintage auctions, hand tools, and what keeps woodworkers coming back to the ShopNotes Podcast.

    The guys also share behind-the-scenes details on the upcoming finishing e-learning course, including shop-built finishing projects, spray finishing techniques, and creating a dedicated finishing space in your workshop. Plus, they talk about upcoming woodworking events, Handworks, Woodworking in America, shop scrap, and more.

    Have a question or comment for the show? Send it to woodsmith@woodsmith.com or join the conversation on the ShopNotes Podcast YouTube channel.
  • ShopNotes Podcast

    ShopNotes Podcast E279: Blood Barns & Auction Fever

    07/17/2026 | 49 mins.
  • ShopNotes Podcast

    ShopNotes Podcast E278: Atlantically Speaking

    07/10/2026 | 46 mins.
    In Episode 278 of the ShopNotes Podcast, the crew dives back into your suggestions for the ultimate woodworking road trip, highlighting museums, historic shops, and must-see destinations across Iowa and beyond. Logan shares an update on Chunk-A-Trunk, including how he's turning figured lumber into turning blanks for woodworkers around the country, while the team previews upcoming Woodsmith events, tours, and the Great Woodsmith Garage Sale. Plus, there's plenty of discussion about finishing techniques, shop projects, hand tools, woodworking history, and the listener comments that always make the conversation even more entertaining. Whether you're in the shop or on the road, pull up a chair and join the fun!

    To find out more about the topics mentioned on the ShopNotes Podcast, check out our show notes page here: https://www.woodsmith.com/podcast/
  • ShopNotes Podcast

    ShopNotes Podcast E277: Iowa Tourism Board Tackles Woodworking

    07/03/2026 | 52 mins.
    Could Iowa be America's next woodworking destination? In this episode of the ShopNotes Podcast, the crew dreams up the ultimate Iowa woodworking road trip, complete with legendary tool makers, historic woodworking sites, museums, furniture shops, sawmills, and a few can't-miss restaurants along the way.

    Along the journey, Phil, Logan, and John also answer listener questions about sharpening stones, debate why vintage woodworking machines are almost always painted green, and discuss whether linseed oil paint is making a comeback—or just taking forever to dry.

    John also shares his latest Facebook Marketplace adventure after discovering a never-opened 1992 Woodsmith Panel Saw Hardware Kit, leading to a discussion about vintage woodworking kits, classic ShopNotes projects, and whether bringing hardware kits back would be a good idea.

    In this episode:

    Designing the ultimate Iowa woodworking tour

    Hidden woodworking destinations across the Midwest

    Woodworking in America updates

    Sharpening stone chips: should you worry?

    Why are old woodworking machines always green?

    Vintage woodworking hardware kits and Facebook Marketplace finds

    Listener questions, comments, and plenty of woodworking rabbit trails

    Have a favorite woodworking destination in your area? Tell us in the comments! If another woodworker visited your hometown, where would you take them?
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About ShopNotes Podcast
Join us every week for woodworking inspiration and fun. Hosts John Doyle, Logan Wittmer, and Phil Huber from Woodsmith, Popular Woodworking, and ShopNotes Magazines share what they're working on, lessons learned, shop stories, and behind-the-scenes news from the woodworking world. Be on the lookout for special interviews and answers to listener questions. For more check out www.Woodsmith.com/podcasts.
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