Could Iowa be America's next woodworking destination? In this episode of the ShopNotes Podcast, the crew dreams up the ultimate Iowa woodworking road trip, complete with legendary tool makers, historic woodworking sites, museums, furniture shops, sawmills, and a few can't-miss restaurants along the way.



Along the journey, Phil, Logan, and John also answer listener questions about sharpening stones, debate why vintage woodworking machines are almost always painted green, and discuss whether linseed oil paint is making a comeback—or just taking forever to dry.



John also shares his latest Facebook Marketplace adventure after discovering a never-opened 1992 Woodsmith Panel Saw Hardware Kit, leading to a discussion about vintage woodworking kits, classic ShopNotes projects, and whether bringing hardware kits back would be a good idea.



In this episode:



Designing the ultimate Iowa woodworking tour



Hidden woodworking destinations across the Midwest



Woodworking in America updates



Sharpening stone chips: should you worry?



Why are old woodworking machines always green?



Vintage woodworking hardware kits and Facebook Marketplace finds



Listener questions, comments, and plenty of woodworking rabbit trails



Have a favorite woodworking destination in your area? Tell us in the comments! If another woodworker visited your hometown, where would you take them?