ShopNotes Podcast 153: The Eastern Red Cedar Challenge

Listener Question — Where does the table saw go? Stephen asks: How can you put a table saw against a wall? There are enough different operations that all sides are required for access. Ripping requires access in the front and rear. Crosscut tables require access from the left side as well as the right side for longer stock or plywood. Red Cedar Challenge — Prove Logan Wrong Logan milled some large Eastern red cedar. While it's ideal for drawer boxes, and lining chests and closets, he doesn't think it looks all that great as a primary material. Send us a photo of your red cedar project. The winner will get a special prize. Handworks is Coming Later this year, the Handworks show https://handworks.co/ occurs in eastern Iowa. If you're planning on going, why not take some time for a Woodsmith tour? Email [email protected] to set up a time. New Tools Logan added a travisher to his tool kit. Now it seems he will start making chairs. Phil completed a coping saw that was featured in Woodsmith and designed by Christ Fitch. Free Plan The home’s entryway tends to be a magnet for clutter. If you don’t have a good method for organizing these items, it can quickly turn into an unsightly mess. The elegant hall tree https://www.woodsmithplans.com/plan/hall-tree/ you see here is a great solution to this problem. With a set of hooks, shelves, and a bottom bin for storing umbrellas, it’s the perfect spot to deposit or collect these items when you arrive at the door. It even has a pivoting mirror for a quick check before you head out the door. You Use Titebond Glue, right? You want a glue that you can trust. And fortunately, Titebond https://www.titebond.com has the glue you need to get the job done with confidence. From interior glues with strong initial tack and short clamp time to exterior glues with exceptional strength and water resistance, look to Titebond – the right glue for your next project. For more information, visit https://www.titebond.com Subscribe to Woodsmith to receive tips, plans, projects, and techniques both in print, and in video. It’s all at https://www.woodsmith.com. Follow us at https://www.facebook.com/woodsmithmagazine/ https://www.woodsmith.com