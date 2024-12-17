Powered by RND
Shop Talk

Scottsdale PD
City of Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther hosts a community chat sharing insights from the department. Each episode will feature a special guest from the co...
  • Courage & Compassion: Erica Gaines on Redefining Police Wellness
    Erica Gaines is the President and CEO of TacMobility: Controlling the Mind + the Machine, a training program whose vision is to heal the racial divide between people of color (POC) and police officers through law enforcement wellness and community dialogue. Having met over 100,000 officers since 2013, “The Knife Girl'' has gained wide acceptance into the LEO community. While an unlikely candidate to advocate for police, this dark-skinned, multi-racial woman from Phoenix, AZ, continues to use her voice to talk about trauma recovery, self-awareness, and Suicide: the #1 Cop Killer in America.Her research began in 2016 when incidents of police involved shootings with unarmed black males were becoming frequent, prompting the onset of large protests. Feeling that the media portrayal of officers was inconsistent with her unique, personal experience but also wanting to get answers to questions like, “why can’t you shoot people in the leg?”or “if officers are innocent, why the payouts?”, Erica embarked on a four-year journey of conducting candid interviews with police officers at training conferences. In 2017, she participated in the VirTra Use of Force Simulated Training at a FBI National Academy Associate (FBINAA) Conference. Forever changed by the physical experience of a shoot, Erica wondered if ‘police bias’ had more to do with a physiological stress response than racism. With inadequate clinical research to pull from, in 2019, Erica created the world’s most extensive ongoing study of Law Enforcement Officers and Cumulative Stress. Armed with data, in 2020, Erica created a 4-hour Peace Officer Standards & Training (POST) training course accredited through the National Certification Program (NCP) , developed by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST). The training program and fiscally sponsored non-profit, TacMobility: Controlling the Mind and the Machine, offers stress and trauma awareness, rehabilitative stretching, and self-awareness to police officers in the United States. With her straightforward approach, Erica uses TacMobility to heal traumatized officers in an effort to bring communities closer. She believes that supporting the mental and physical health of officers ultimately brings support back to the community; Enabling them to balance compassion and courage, empathy and protection, creating space for positive community engagement. Her organization recognizes that this is a vital component in developing trust between communities of color and law enforcement.Visit https://tacmobility.org/ for more information
    --------  
    1:08:52
  • The Tyr Tactical Evolution with a Law Enforcement Legend Danny Golden
    Mr. Daniel Golden, an Arizona Native, joined Department of Public Safety in 1987 where he served for over 30 years. During his tenure, he held positions in all Bureaus of the Agency. Aside from the traditional assignment to the Highway Patrol, he held specialty assignments within criminal investigations, undercover operations, executive protection, intelligence, the director’s office, and within the training division. He was a member of the Special Operations Unit as an operator, negotiator, team leader, and unit commander. In addition to regular duties and responsibilities, Danny was assigned as the Honor Guard Commander, Mobile Field Force commander, and coordinated events to benefit Special Olympics. Danny Joined Team Tyr in 2017. After Managing territories throughout the United States, Danny was selected as our Director of Sales in 2022.
    --------  
    55:59
  • Domestic Violence Awareness Month
    Laura Pahules is the founder of Control Alt Delete, a nonprofit dedicated to helping domestic violence survivors escape dangerous situations. Inspired by her own experiences, Laura created the organization to bridge gaps in services, providing immediate assistance with transportation, lodging, and safety. Since its founding in 2019, Control Alt Delete has facilitated over 30,000 escapes in Arizona alone. Laura’s unwavering commitment to empowering survivors has earned her national recognition, including being named a 2024 L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth honoree.Sergeant of our Domestic Violence Unit, Marcus Dunton, who brings with him an impressive 17 years of dedicated. Joining him today id one of the members of the Victim Advocacy Office, possessing significant experience in assisting victims of various crimes, including domestic violence. We extend a warm welcome to Ellen Larson. If you or someone you care about needs help, please don’t hesitate to contact your local police department. For more resources on domestic violence at the national level, visit thehotline.org or check out dvcontrolaltdelete.org to learn about Laura’s incredible services. For immediate help, call 800-799-SAFE (7233) or text "start" to 88788. Your safety matters—don't wait to get the support you need.
    --------  
    59:53
  • Scottsdale Police Foundation
    Scottsdale Police Foundation (SPF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that raises funds to support and supplement Scottsdale Police Department programs and initiatives. The Scottsdale Police Foundation was established in 2023 to support the Scottsdale Police Department area commands, special units, equipment, training, and community engagement programs and initiatives and crime prevention events that build relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Scottsdale Police Department Officers are here to Protect and Serve our Community and together with law enforcement, we can help make our neighborhoods safer for all. Please join us in our important work by contributing as generously as you can. Debbie Steinhauer A person passionate about giving to the community. An expert in starting Non-Profit Foundations, she is the Founder of Fox River Grove Recreation Counsel (1984), Co-Founder/Chair VOICES (1992), Seattle Fire Foundation (2019), and the Scottsdale Police Foundation (2023). As Founder and CEO of the Scottdale Police Foundation, she volunteers her time to the organization and is responsible for the management of the organization, the Board and integration of the various programs into the community. Outside of Debbie’s volunteer work, Debbie spent her career in Health Care Executive Leadership as Director of Physician Services, then moved to owning two successful restaurants. She lives in North Scottsdale with her husband and three dogs.Jon RosenbergOriginally from New York, Jon grew up in Scottsdale and is a graduate of University of Arizona in Tucson. With a background in both commercial brokerage and property management, Jon co-founded LevRose Commercial Real Estate in 1992 with Robert Levine. Under his leadership, LevRose is a six time honoree as one of the Inc 500/5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. LevRose has consistently been named one of the Business Journal's "Top 25 Commercial Brokerage Firms", is a multi-year recipient of Costar Groups "Power Broker" Award and in 2020 was names "#1 Commercial Brokerage Firm" by Ranking Arizona Magazine. Jon served for several years on the board and is an active member of the Arizona Chapter of Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO). Currently, he is a member of the Board of Directors of TCN Worldwide, an International alliance of commercial real estate firms of which LevRose is the Arizona affiliate and is also serving on the Board of Directors of the recently formed Scottsdale Police Foundation. He recently served on the Board of the Arizona Small Business Association (ASBA) and gives time to serve on committees for the City of Scottsdale, the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and the University of Arizona Mentorship Society, where he helps mentor numerous up and coming leaders in Arizona. Jon was recently recognized by AZRE Magazine as One of the "Top People to Know in Commercial Real Estate". He has been a featured guest on PBS television show "Arizona Horizons" as well as interviews on numerous podcasts, GlobeStreet.com, the Arizona Republic and the Phoenix Business Journal. To learn more visit https://scottsdalepolicefoundation.org/
    --------  
    54:13
  • K9 Dog Talk with ALECA
    Get ready for an adrenaline-packed episode as we gear up for the upcoming K9 Trials! This annual event is not just a competition but a celebration of the skill, dedication, and teamwork that defines ALECA’s K9 units. We’ll be talking with participants, events, and spectators to give you an insider’s view of what it takes to compete in these high-stakes trials. Discover how these trials hone the skills of our K9 teams, ensuring they remain at the top of their game when it matters most. Whether you’re a law enforcement professional, a dog lover, or someone interested in the behind-the-scenes action of police work, this show has something for you!!!For more information on the Desert Dog Police K9 Trials & Public Safety Expo October 26-27, 2024 Saturday 8:30am-4:30pm Sunday 8:00am-3:00pmplease visit this link https://www.alecapolicek9.com/k9-trials
    --------  
    1:05:18

About Shop Talk

City of Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther hosts a community chat sharing insights from the department. Each episode will feature a special guest from the community. Have a question for Chief? Send it to one of our social media platforms: X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram: @ScottsdalePD
Podcast website

