Scottsdale Police Foundation

Scottsdale Police Foundation (SPF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that raises funds to support and supplement Scottsdale Police Department programs and initiatives. The Scottsdale Police Foundation was established in 2023 to support the Scottsdale Police Department area commands, special units, equipment, training, and community engagement programs and initiatives and crime prevention events that build relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Scottsdale Police Department Officers are here to Protect and Serve our Community and together with law enforcement, we can help make our neighborhoods safer for all. Please join us in our important work by contributing as generously as you can. Debbie Steinhauer A person passionate about giving to the community. An expert in starting Non-Profit Foundations, she is the Founder of Fox River Grove Recreation Counsel (1984), Co-Founder/Chair VOICES (1992), Seattle Fire Foundation (2019), and the Scottsdale Police Foundation (2023). As Founder and CEO of the Scottdale Police Foundation, she volunteers her time to the organization and is responsible for the management of the organization, the Board and integration of the various programs into the community. Outside of Debbie’s volunteer work, Debbie spent her career in Health Care Executive Leadership as Director of Physician Services, then moved to owning two successful restaurants. She lives in North Scottsdale with her husband and three dogs.Jon RosenbergOriginally from New York, Jon grew up in Scottsdale and is a graduate of University of Arizona in Tucson. With a background in both commercial brokerage and property management, Jon co-founded LevRose Commercial Real Estate in 1992 with Robert Levine. Under his leadership, LevRose is a six time honoree as one of the Inc 500/5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. LevRose has consistently been named one of the Business Journal's "Top 25 Commercial Brokerage Firms", is a multi-year recipient of Costar Groups "Power Broker" Award and in 2020 was names "#1 Commercial Brokerage Firm" by Ranking Arizona Magazine. Jon served for several years on the board and is an active member of the Arizona Chapter of Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO). Currently, he is a member of the Board of Directors of TCN Worldwide, an International alliance of commercial real estate firms of which LevRose is the Arizona affiliate and is also serving on the Board of Directors of the recently formed Scottsdale Police Foundation. He recently served on the Board of the Arizona Small Business Association (ASBA) and gives time to serve on committees for the City of Scottsdale, the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and the University of Arizona Mentorship Society, where he helps mentor numerous up and coming leaders in Arizona. Jon was recently recognized by AZRE Magazine as One of the "Top People to Know in Commercial Real Estate". He has been a featured guest on PBS television show "Arizona Horizons" as well as interviews on numerous podcasts, GlobeStreet.com, the Arizona Republic and the Phoenix Business Journal. To learn more visit https://scottsdalepolicefoundation.org/