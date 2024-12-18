Shannon's Lumber Industry Update

Holly is a shockingly pure white in color with almost no visible grain. But it stains quickly if not felled, sawn and dried in the same day. Moreover kiln drying it can be tricky to keep it white. It also has a lot of significance and lore surrounding it that makes it a central part of the Christmas sacred traditions as well as waaaaay back in history as a symbol of life and protection.
--------
51:35
138 Compressed Wood
This episode is the Venn diagram of me. I talk nerdy sciency stuff related to wood that can be moulded into high bike frames. What a perfect confluence! Chris Mroz of Pure Timber joins me to discuss cold bending hardwoods using compressed wood technology. This stuff will blow your mind and yearn for one of those flexy straws and a cold drink.
--------
1:12:48
137 White Oak
This time I feature White Oak but spend time talking more generally about the Oaks and the differences between the Red Oak group and the White Oak group.
--------
42:33
136 - Curly Figure
This week I dive into curly figure in wood. Curl encompasses a lot of different types like blister, pommele, beeswing, fiddleback, etc. I look at what causes it and how to grade it.
--------
49:51
135 - Magical Woods
In this special Halloween episode I will talk about magical woods. Woods with folklore and mystery that surround them. A listener who has a Harry Potter obsessed daughter asked me about the properties of wand woods and that is what has inspired this episode.
An 8/4, Kiln dried podcast all about lumber and your questions about it. Let's dispel some myths and broaden an understanding of this ancient industry and help us all become a little more wood savvy...woodier??