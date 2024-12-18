Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureShannon's Lumber Industry Update
Listen to Shannon's Lumber Industry Update in the App
Listen to Shannon's Lumber Industry Update in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Shannon's Lumber Industry Update

Podcast Shannon's Lumber Industry Update
Shannon Rogers
An 8/4, Kiln dried podcast all about lumber and your questions about it. Let's dispel some myths and broaden an understanding of this ancient industry and help...
Leisure

Available Episodes

5 of 138
  • 139 Holly
    Holly is a shockingly pure white in color with almost no visible grain. But it stains quickly if not felled, sawn and dried in the same day. Moreover kiln drying it can be tricky to keep it white. It also has a lot of significance and lore surrounding it that makes it a central part of the Christmas sacred traditions as well as waaaaay back in history as a symbol of life and protection.
    --------  
    51:35
  • 138 Compressed Wood
    This episode is the Venn diagram of me. I talk nerdy sciency stuff related to wood that can be moulded into high bike frames. What a perfect confluence! Chris Mroz of Pure Timber joins me to discuss cold bending hardwoods using compressed wood technology. This stuff will blow your mind and yearn for one of those flexy straws and a cold drink.
    --------  
    1:12:48
  • 137 White Oak
    This time I feature White Oak but spend time talking more generally about the Oaks and the differences between the Red Oak group and the White Oak group.
    --------  
    42:33
  • 136 - Curly Figure
    This week I dive into curly figure in wood. Curl encompasses a lot of different types like blister, pommele, beeswing, fiddleback, etc. I look at what causes it and how to grade it.
    --------  
    49:51
  • 135 - Magical Woods
    In this special Halloween episode I will talk about magical woods. Woods with folklore and mystery that surround them. A listener who has a Harry Potter obsessed daughter asked me about the properties of wand woods and that is what has inspired this episode.
    --------  
    30:28

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Shannon's Lumber Industry Update

An 8/4, Kiln dried podcast all about lumber and your questions about it. Let's dispel some myths and broaden an understanding of this ancient industry and help us all become a little more wood savvy...woodier??
Podcast website

Listen to Shannon's Lumber Industry Update, Duck Call Room and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Shannon's Lumber Industry Update: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/23/2024 - 2:16:59 AM