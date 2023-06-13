Timothy Shanahan is a renowned expert on the teaching of literacy. This podcast addresses practical issues in teaching students to read and to read better. More
On Climbing a Mountain: Four Ways NOT to Deal with Complex Text
These days teachers are told to teach reading with complex text. However, while they might have complex text in their classrooms or in their lessons, their approaches may undermine the benefits of complex texts. This episode cautions teachers to avoid four of these common errors.