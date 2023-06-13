Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Shanahan on Literacy
Timothy Shanahan
Timothy Shanahan is a renowned expert on the teaching of literacy. This podcast addresses practical issues in teaching students to read and to read better. More
Kids & FamilyEducation for KidsEducationHow To
Available Episodes

  • On Climbing a Mountain: Four Ways NOT to Deal with Complex Text
    These days teachers are told to teach reading with complex text. However, while they might have complex text in their classrooms or in their lessons, their approaches may undermine the benefits of complex texts. This episode cautions teachers to avoid four of these common errors.
    6/11/2023
    9:29

About Shanahan on Literacy

Timothy Shanahan is a renowned expert on the teaching of literacy. This podcast addresses practical issues in teaching students to read and to read better.
