Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsKids & FamilyShadow Realm
Listen to Shadow Realm in the App
Listen to Shadow Realm in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Shadow Realm

Podcast Shadow Realm
Reenita Malhotra Hora | SpokenLayer
A San Francisco teenager finds out he has magical powers after falling through a fault in the earth and into the lands of Vedic mythology, and in Season 2, he l...
More
Kids & FamilyStories for KidsFiction

Available Episodes

5 of 57
  • The Natural World of the Ramayana
    Enjoy the full conversation with the creator of Shadow Realm and the Arya Chronicle series, Reenita Malhotra, and the editor of Sanctuary Magazine and founder of the Sanctuary Nature Foundation, Bittu Sahgal, about the nature of the Ramayana, and what it has to teach us about the world and ourselves. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    45:36
  • S2E19: The Deep End
    Arya, Saara, and Kamaal stumble upon a mysterious fruit tree, but can they trust it? What seem like small choices propel Arya into chaos and his past. Will Arya escape the depths of his fear to save his friends or be consumed by the weight of the unknown? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    15:53
  • S2E18: The Illusion Falls
    Arya reunites with Saara, and he sees her and the journey in a whole new light. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    6:31
  • S2E17: The Wrong Way
    Mo's magnetic pull leads Arya down a dark path, where reality blurs and trust wavers. Where will Arya's choices lead him? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    6:36
  • S2E16: The Ones Left Behind
    Something dark still haunts Saara and Pa; without Arya's protection, there's still more chaos yet to come. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    6:23

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Shadow Realm

A San Francisco teenager finds out he has magical powers after falling through a fault in the earth and into the lands of Vedic mythology, and in Season 2, he learns his journey is far from over. Can Arya save his friends, or will his power plunge them deeper into danger?
Podcast website

Listen to Shadow Realm, Smash Boom Best: A funny, smart debate show for kids and family and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:37:27 AM