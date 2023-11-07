The Natural World of the Ramayana

Enjoy the full conversation with the creator of Shadow Realm and the Arya Chronicle series, Reenita Malhotra, and the editor of Sanctuary Magazine and founder of the Sanctuary Nature Foundation, Bittu Sahgal, about the nature of the Ramayana, and what it has to teach us about the world and ourselves.