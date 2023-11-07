Enjoy the full conversation with the creator of Shadow Realm and the Arya Chronicle series, Reenita Malhotra, and the editor of Sanctuary Magazine and founder of the Sanctuary Nature Foundation, Bittu Sahgal, about the nature of the Ramayana, and what it has to teach us about the world and ourselves.
--------
45:36
S2E19: The Deep End
Arya, Saara, and Kamaal stumble upon a mysterious fruit tree, but can they trust it? What seem like small choices propel Arya into chaos and his past. Will Arya escape the depths of his fear to save his friends or be consumed by the weight of the unknown?
--------
15:53
S2E18: The Illusion Falls
Arya reunites with Saara, and he sees her and the journey in a whole new light.
--------
6:31
S2E17: The Wrong Way
Mo's magnetic pull leads Arya down a dark path, where reality blurs and trust wavers. Where will Arya's choices lead him?
--------
6:36
S2E16: The Ones Left Behind
Something dark still haunts Saara and Pa; without Arya's protection, there's still more chaos yet to come.
A San Francisco teenager finds out he has magical powers after falling through a fault in the earth and into the lands of Vedic mythology, and in Season 2, he learns his journey is far from over. Can Arya save his friends, or will his power plunge them deeper into danger?