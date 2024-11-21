SGT Report’s The Propaganda Antidote

IT'S ALL COMING OUT & NOTHING CAN STOP IT -- Callender | Vliet

Protect Your Retirement W/ a Gold and/or Silver IRA: https://www.sgtreportgold.com/ or CALL( 877) 646-5347 - Noble Gold is Who I Trust The house of Rothschild is on fire, kinda literally - at least one one of them. And the crimes against humanity committed by the houses of Rockefeller and Rothschild are being exposed like never before, and NOTHING can stop it. Meanwhile Donald Trump hasn't even been sworn in yet and many conservative pundits are abandoning ship despite some remarkably pro-human, pro-American appointments. Todd Callender & Lee Vliet return to SGT Report to discuss this and much more. https://rumble.com/embed/v5s9hoh/?pub=2peuz