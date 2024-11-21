SGT Report’s The Propaganda Antidote

Protect Your Retirement W/ a Gold and/or Silver IRA:
https://www.sgtreportgold.com/
or CALL( 877) 646-5347 - Noble Gold is Who I Trust
With Anneke Lucas' new first hand eye witness accounts of being sex trafficked at the age of 9 at the hands of David Rockefeller and Evelyn de Rothschild in 1972, and her also naming Pierre Trudeau as a particularly violent and evil pedophile, I wanted to revisit my 2016 micro-documentary about the questions surrounding John and Tony Podesta, a prodigious pedophile friend of theirs and a very famous missing child. It's time to bring every single predator involved in these child trafficking rings to justice.
https://rumble.com/embed/v5sj4pe/?pub=2peuz
--------
15:37
IT'S ALL COMING OUT & NOTHING CAN STOP IT -- Callender | Vliet
The house of Rothschild is on fire, kinda literally - at least one one of them. And the crimes against humanity committed by the houses of Rockefeller and Rothschild are being exposed like never before, and NOTHING can stop it. Meanwhile Donald Trump hasn't even been sworn in yet and many conservative pundits are abandoning ship despite some remarkably pro-human, pro-American appointments. Todd Callender & Lee Vliet return to SGT Report to discuss this and much more.
https://rumble.com/embed/v5s9hoh/?pub=2peuz
--------
54:38
STOPPING ROCKEFELLER CANCER & TRAFFICKING!! -- John Richardson
John Richardson the founder of World Without Cancer and RNCstore.com returns to SGT Report to share the truth about child trafficking AND cancer, both of which have links to Rockefeller. And guess what? They have been lying to all of us about cancer from the very beginning. So here's an inside tip: Get some Vitamin B17!!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5rxa3w/?pub=2peuz
Get the miracle of B17, B15 [& Apricot seeds] HERE:
https://rncstore.com/SGTREPORT
Apply Your Discount Code at Checkout: SGTREPORT
--------
45:18
CIA MEDIA MELTDOWN & PEDO POLITICIANS EXPOSED -- Sam Anthony
The CIA mainstream media folks like the Axios CEO and the MSNBC mercenaries are absolutely melting down as their collective ships begin sinking into the abyss - and it can't be stopped whihc is GREAT NEWS for America and humanity. Ding dong the witch is dead!! And the PEDO politicians are being called out be name now too. Welcome to the Great Awakening. Sam Anthony, CEO of YourNews.com joins me to discuss.
Equity Crowd Funding for YOUR NEWS begins HERE. Less than $2 per share: https://issuanceexpress.com/nico-regcf/
https://rumble.com/embed/v5rmgih/?pub=2peuz
--------
47:41
DEVASTATING SATANIC PEDOGATE NETWORK TRUTH BOMBS!! - Senator Elect Mark Finchem
OMG, get ready to hear an absolutely devastating first hand confession from a former child sex slave about the globalist satanic pedophile network. Patriot and Arizona state senator elect Mark Finchem returns to SGT Report to discuss the death on the CIA mockingbird media, what he sees happening under the new Trump administration and what's coming for Satan's children who are now in a full blown panic. Thanks for tuning in friends, the white hats are We the People.
https://rumble.com/embed/v5r9i5b/?pub=2peuz
