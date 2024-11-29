Send us a textMid November is the time of the year where the data protection community comes together in Brussels for the annual IAPP Data Protection Congress. Paul Breitbarth and Dr. K Royal were not able to join this year, but our third host Ralph O'Brien was in town, and has grabbed some people in between sessions for interviews. This week on Serious Privacy, you get his report. Listen to Ralph's conversations with Jim Campbell, Robert Baugh, Matteo Colombo and Rossana Baldon, and Andreea Lisievici Nevin.Edited by Fey O'Brien. If you have comments or questions, find us on LinkedIn and IG @seriousprivacy, and on Blue Sky under @seriousprivacy.eu, @europaulb.seriousprivacy.eu, @heartofprivacy.bsky.app and @igrobrien.seriousprivacy.eu, and email [email protected]. Rate and Review us! Proudly sponsored by TrustArc. Learn more about NymityAI at https://trustarc.com/nymityai-beta/ #heartofprivacy #europaulb #seriousprivacy #privacy #dataprotection #cybersecuritylaw #CPO #DPO #CISO
A Great Week in Privacy
On this week of Serious Privacy, Paul Breitbarth of Catawiki and Dr. K Royal catch up on some happenings in the privacy world. We discussed US election results and a peek at some potential changes to come, such as appointments to the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, EU first review of the thingy (the EU US Data Privacy Framework), (please note - there is no need to have both SCCs and register to the framework), TrustArc's new Privacy Pulse newsletter, Japan had the first mutual adequacy decision with EU and now South Korea has an equivalency mechanism. We also mentioned some S. Korea enforcement, such as TikTok, Canada's pending privacy legislation, and yet another update to Meta's advertising program.
Big Information in a Small Space (GPA2)
On this week of Serious Privacy, Paul Breitbarth of Catawiki and Dr. K Royal along with esteemed co-host and colleague Ralph O'Brien bring you the day 2 of the #GPA (Global Privacy Assembly) in #Jersey. We feature open conversations with Eduardo Ustaren of Hogan Lovells; Shana Morgan, Global Head of Privacy & AI Legal Compliance, L3Harris Technologies; Alexander McD White, the inaugural Privacy Commissioner for Bermuda and Patricia Kosseim, Commissioner, Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC). And forgive us - sometimes the conversation space was a little too open, but we have fabulous podcast tools (Riverside, Descript, and Auphonics!)
Opening Day at the GPA
On this week of Serious Privacy, Paul Breitbarth of Catawiki and Dr. K Royal along with esteemed co-host and colleague Ralph O'Brien bring you the opening day of the #GPA (Global Privacy Assembly) in #Jersey. We set up a table in the common room and snagged passing celebrities to join us for some open conversation, such as Paul Vane Information Commissioner at Jersey Office of the Information Commissioner, and forever favorite Ron de Jesus. We discussed some of the challenges of travel, some fascinating sessions, such as Paul's with four teen girls on their social media presence and concerns about their privacy. So join us for opening day!
A few weeks ago in privacy
This episode of Serious Privacy should actually have been released two weeks ago, but life happened... As usual however, Paul Breitbarth and Dr. K Royal discuss recent developments in privacy and data protection laws around the world. In this episode, they discuss:
Opinion on certain obligations following from the reliance on processor(s) and sub-processor(s)
Guidelines on the processing of personal data based on legitimate interest
C-621-22 Koninklijke Nederlandse Lawn Tennisbond v Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens
Grumpy GDPR podcast on the EDPB subprocessors opinion.
