A Great Week in Privacy

Send us a textOn this week of Serious Privacy, Paul Breitbarth of Catawiki and Dr. K Royal catch up on some happenings in the privacy world. We discussed US election results and a peek at some potential changes to come, such as appointments to the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, EU first review of the thingy (the EU US Data Privacy Framework), (please note - there is no need to have both SCCs and register to the framework), TrustArc's new Privacy Pulse newsletter, Japan had the first mutual adequacy decision with EU and now South Korea has an equivalency mechanism. We also mentioned some S. Korea enforcement, such as TikTok, Canada's pending privacy legislation, and yet another update to Meta's advertising program.