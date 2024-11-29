About Serious Privacy

For those who are interested in the hottest field in a technology world. Whether you are a professional who wants to learn more about privacy, data protection, or cyber law or someone who just finds this fascinating, we have topics for you from data management to cybersecurity to social justice and data ethics and AI. In-depth information on serious privacy topics. This podcast, hosted by Dr. K Royal and Paul Breitbarth, features open, unscripted discussions with global privacy professionals (those kitchen table or back porch conversations) where you hear the opinions and thoughts of those who are on the front lines working on the newest issues in handling personal data. Real information on your schedule - because the world needs serious privacy. Follow us on Twitter: @PodcastPrivacy or LinkedIn