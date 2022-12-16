Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to See You In Court in the App
Listen to See You In Court in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
See You In Court

See You In Court

Podcast See You In Court
Podcast See You In Court

See You In Court

seeyouincourt
add
See You In Court explains Georgia's civil justice system and how it protects individual rights. Each episode will feature knowledgeable members of the Georgia B...
More
GovernmentEducation
See You In Court explains Georgia's civil justice system and how it protects individual rights. Each episode will feature knowledgeable members of the Georgia B...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 35
  • Justice Nels Peterson | See You in Court Podcast
    Today on the podcast, Robin and Lester interview Georgia Supreme Court Justice Nels Peterson   Guest Bio Presiding Justice Nels S.D. Peterson was appointed by Governor Nathan Deal to the Supreme Court of Georgia effective January 1, 2017. He was re-elected statewide for a six-year term in 2018. He previously served as a judge of the Georgia Court of Appeals, to which he was appointed by Governor Deal effective January 1, 2016.   Presiding Justice Peterson graduated from Kennesaw State University with a B.S.in political science and a minor in economics. While at KSU, he served as President of Student Government and Chair of the Student Advisory Counsel to the Board of Regents, and was named KSU Student of the Year and Outstanding Senior in Political Science. Presiding Justice Peterson received his J. D. from Harvard Law School. At Harvard, he was Executive Editor of the Harvard Journal of Law and Public Policy, Executive Vice-President of the Federalist Society, and was a finalist in the Ames Moot Court Competition.   Upon graduation from law school, Presiding Justice Peterson served as a law clerk to Judge William H. Pryor Jr. of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. Presiding Justice Peterson then practiced at King &amp; Spalding LLP in Atlanta, where he focused on securities litigation, corporate governance litigation, merger-related litigation, and appellate litigation. Presiding Justice Peterson then moved to the Governor’s Office, where he served as Executive Counsel and Deputy Executive Counsel to Governor Sonny Perdue.   In addition to his role as the Governor’s chief legal advisor, Presiding Justice Peterson also served as a senior advisor on a broad array of policy issues, including water, natural resources, education, the judiciary, and criminal justice. At the expiration of Governor Perdue’s term, Presiding Justice Peterson moved to the Attorney General’s Office as Counsel for Legal Policy, where he oversaw major policy issues and litigation, as well as the rewrite of the state’s Open Records and Open Meetings Acts.  In 2012, the Attorney General appointed Presiding Justice Peterson as Georgia’s first Solicitor General. In that position, he oversaw all of the state’s civil appellate litigation, played a lead role in all policy-related litigation, and served as a senior advisor to the Attorney General. Presiding Justice Peterson was then appointed Vice Chancellor for Legal Affairs and Secretary to the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, a position he held until his appointment to the Court of Appeals. Presiding Justice Peterson has served on numerous government and non-profit boards and committees, has received a variety of honors and awards, lives with his wife Jennifer and two children in Cobb County, and is an active member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. Links: Presiding Justice Nels S.D. Peterson – Supreme Court of Georgia (gasupreme.us) http://www.akintate.com/ https://www.gatriallawyers.net/ See You In Court (seeyouincourtpodcast.org) To learn more about the Georgia Civil Justice Foundation, visit fairplay.org
    7/16/2023
    1:34:37
  • Dennis Cathey | See You in Court Podcast
    Dennis T. Cathey is a graduate of the University of Georgia undergraduate and law school. Mr. Cathey was born in Rabun County, Georgia, and has served on the Board of Governors of the State Bar of Georgia, as president of the Mountain Circuit Bar Association, is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, has served on the Investigative Panel of the State Bar of Georgia Disciplinary Committee, has been a member of the Federal Bar Council for the Northern District of Georgia and is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. He is a past recipient of the State Bar of Georgia Traditions of Excellence Award and past-president of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association. Mr. Cathey was an officer in the United States Army Medical Service Corps, has served as a youth sports coach for the Habersham County Parks and Rec Department, is active in the Cornelia United Methodist Church and serves on the Board of Trustees of Piedmont College. Links: Cornelia Personal Injury Lawyers | Cathey & Strain, LLC (catheyandstrain.com) http://www.akintate.com/ https://www.gatriallawyers.net/ See You In Court Website To learn more about the Georgia Civil Justice Foundation, visit fairplay.org
    3/26/2023
    1:45:28
  • Reflections | Bill Nettles | See You in Court Podcast
    Before being appointed a US Attorney, Mr. Nettles graduated from The Citadel and earned his law degree at The Widener University School of Law, where he was on law review and was a member of the moot court honor society. After graduating, he began a career that has taken him into every corner of the legal system. Mr. Nettles began his career as a public defender in Columbia, S.C. providing criminal defense services to indigent defendants who could not afford attorneys. During that time, he ensured that the legal system would not leave the economically disadvantaged behind. From 1997 to 2005, Mr. Nettles worked in private practice as a sole practitioner. He continued his criminal defense work and became one of the region’s most well- respected “white collar crime” lawyers. He also represented clients accused of drug crimes, handled several court-appointed capital cases, twice tried cases that were argued before the United States Supreme Court and worked in medical malpractice and other torts. From 2005-2010, he worked at Sanders & Nettles, LLC . In 2010 Nettles was appointed United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina by President Obama and was sworn into that office on May 3, 2010. As the US Attorney, he dramatically overhauled the office to focus on public corruption, fraud and white collar crime, while also greatly increasing resources to the extraordinarily important false claims whistleblower division. Under Mr. Nettles’ leadership, the US Attorney’s office made white collar crime and public corruption the highest priority of the criminal division’s efforts. He also earned national praise for the innovative and intelligent approach his office took to drug crimes. He is now back in private practice with his own firm, Bill Nettles, Attorney at Law, in Columbia, S.C. Links: Columbia Whistleblower Lawyer | Blowing the Whistle Attorney (billnettleslaw.com) http://www.akintate.com/ https://www.gatriallawyers.net/ See You In Court Website To learn more about the Georgia Civil Justice Foundation, visit fairplay.org
    3/19/2023
    1:28:36
  • Why Do We Love Legal Thrillers? | Lance McMillian | See You in Court Podcast
    Today on the podcast, Robin and Lester interview Lance McMillian acclaimed legal author and scholar.   Guest Bio Lance obtained his B.A., University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Phi Beta Kappa and his J.D., University of Georgia, summa cum laude, Order of the Coif. He is a full-time professor of law at John Marshall School of Law where he teaches Torts, Constitutional Law, Federal Courts, Constitutional Law Seminar, First Amendment Seminar, White Collar Crime, Domestic Relations, Depositions, Law Office Management, Remedies in Context, Scholarly Writing.   Professor McMillian joined the Atlanta’s John Marshall faculty in 2007. Before embarking on a teaching and writing career, Professor McMillian wore many different hats in the legal profession, including those of civil litigator, commercial arbitrator, and certified mediator. The focus of his practice centered primarily on complex litigation—class action prosecution and defense, business torts, constitutional torts, and discrimination. In 2002, he became a founding partner of the law firm of McMillian & Camp, LLP. Following its inception, the firm was approved as lead counsel by numerous federal and state courts in class and collective actions arising under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act. In this role, Professor McMillian successfully negotiated several six and seven-figure settlements. As a neutral, Professor McMillian mediated and arbitrated over 100 active lawsuits.   Professor McMillian’s writing career is just as diverse. He is a novelist and creator of the Atlanta Murder Squad series. The first book in the series, The Murder of Sara Barton, won a prestigious B.R.A.G. Medallion and became a #1 Best Seller Legal Thriller on Amazon. His nonfiction work has appeared in such legal journals as the North Carolina Law Review, the Washington and Lee Law Review, the Wisconsin Law Review, the Alabama Law Review, the Tennessee Law Review, the Southern Cal Interdisciplinary Law Journal, and the American Journal of Trial Advocacy. He also contributed a chapter for Lawyers In Your Living Room! Law On Television, a book project from the American Bar Association that also featured essays from actors Sam Waterston and James Woods. A number of federal and states courts, including an opinion by Judge Richard Posner of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, have cited Professor McMillian in their opinions.   Professor McMillian is married to Justice Carla Wong McMillian of the Georgia Supreme Court. Atlanta’ss John Marshall Law School (AJMLS) is a private for-profit law school in Atlanta, Georgia. It was founded in 1933 and named for John Marshall, the fourth chief justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. AJMLS is accredited by the American Bar Association. It was among the first southern law schools to integrate. It is in Midtown Atlanta and is accredited by the American Bar Association. AJMLS offers five J.D. programs: full-time day, part-time day, part- time evening, accelerated/spring start, and a Criminal Justice Certificate Program (led by MacArthur Genius Fellow, Jonathan Rapping).   Lance’s books are: To Kill A Lawyer (2021)   Death to the Chief (2021)   The Murder of Sara Barton (2020) Lance’s latest novel is “Hard Way to Die”, the 4 th in the Atlanta Murder Squad series, and takes place at a Georgia State Bar Annual Meeting on Jekyll Island.   Links: Lance McMillian - Atlanta's John Marshall Law School http://www.akintate.com/ https://www.gatriallawyers.net/ See You In Court Website To learn more about the Georgia Civil Justice Foundation, visit fairplay.org
    1/13/2023
    1:21:31
  • Georgia Justice Project | Douglas Ammar & Rami El Gharib | See You in Court Podcast
    Today on the podcast, Robin and Lester interview Douglas Ammar & Rami El Gharib of the Georgia Justice Project who focus on restorative justice.   Guest Bios Douglas B. Ammar,  Douglas B. Ammar has been an active presence at Georgia Justice Project (GJP) since its beginning in 1986. Starting as a volunteer, then joining as a staff attorney in 1990, Doug has led GJP as Executive Director since 1995. During his time as Executive Director, GJP has help change 21 laws in Georgia that have worked to reduce barriers to reentry for people impacted by the criminal justice system.  Originally from Charleston, West Virginia, Doug earned a bachelor’s degree in History from Davidson College in 1984, and then a law degree from Washington and Lee University in 1989.   Rami El Gharib  Rami recently joined Georgia Justice Project (GJP) as the organization’s first Restorative Justice Program Manager. Rami comes to GJP as an accomplished Restorative Justice practitioner with several years of experience. In his current role, Rami supports GJP in efforts to build Georgia’s first restorative justice program taking referrals of felony cases involving adults, or youth who are tried as adults. The program, Restorative Justice Georgia, is partnering with local District Attorney offices in the Metro Atlanta area. Before his role at GJP, Rami facilitated juvenile violent crime Restorative Conferences and Victim Offender Dialogues in Colorado and Connecticut. He has also facilitated Restorative Justice processes for adults within the Colorado justice system. Additionally, Rami is the founder of the Restorative Rainbow Alliance, which aims to introduce a LGBTQ+ lens into the field of Restorative Justice by providing extra care for LGBTQ+ victims of hate crimes and assisting facilitators in understanding the extra levels of harm that LGBTQ+ individuals may face. Rami is also the founder of The Space, an LGBTQ+ youth safe space in Colorado that utilizes Restorative Circles to assess the needs of LGBTQ+ youth in the Region. Originally from Lebanon, Rami received his undergraduate degree in Psychology from the American University of Beirut in 2017, and his Master’s in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from the University of New Haven in 2020.   Links: Georgia Justice Project - Transforming Our Community (gjp.org) http://www.akintate.com/ https://www.gatriallawyers.net/ See You In Court Website To learn more about the Georgia Civil Justice Foundation, visit fairplay.org
    12/16/2022
    1:27:40

More Government podcasts

About See You In Court

See You In Court explains Georgia's civil justice system and how it protects individual rights. Each episode will feature knowledgeable members of the Georgia Bar speaking on diverse topics in their areas of expertise. Our mission is to educate the public about the workings of each justice system role from jury to judge.
Podcast website

Listen to See You In Court, The Truth of the Matter and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

See You In Court

See You In Court

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store