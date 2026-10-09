Former DeKalb County District Attorney J. Tom Morgan received an extraordinary warning from another attorney: his life was in danger.



Morgan was told he needed round-the-clock protection, firearms, and a bulletproof vest. He understood that the attorney knew something serious but could not reveal more.



Later, while interviewing one of the men involved in the conspiracy surrounding the murder of Sheriff-elect Derwin Brown, Morgan discovered exactly why someone had been looking for his home address.



The answer was chilling:



“I was going to kill you next.”



Hear the complete conversation with J. Tom Morgan and the remarkable story behind the prosecution of former DeKalb County Sheriff Sidney Dorsey.



🎧 Full episode on Podbean:

https://seeyouincourt.podbean.com/e/in-conversation-with-j-tom-morgan/



▶️ Want to continue exactly where this clip ends? Watch from 25:58 on YouTube:

https://youtu.be/0B9xWq_t6K8?t=1558



J. Tom Morgan’s book, A Rainy Night in Georgia:

https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/A-Rainy-Night-in-Georgia/J-Tom-Morgan/9781493094844



Learn more:

https://jtommorganlaw.com/



See You In Court is sponsored by the Georgia Civil Justice Foundation.