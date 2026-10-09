Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsEducationSee You In Court
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
See You In Court
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

See You In Court

seeyouincourt
EducationGovernment
See You In Court
Latest episode

228 episodes

  • See You In Court

    The Investigation Derwin Brown Planned to Open

    10/08/2026 | 0 mins.
    Before Sheriff-elect Derwin Brown ever took office, questions were already being raised about what was happening inside the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

    Former District Attorney J. Tom Morgan explains that allegations involving deputies, bonding companies and bribery were pointing toward a grand jury investigation. Morgan had dinner with Brown just two weeks before his murder, and they discussed Brown opening the sheriff’s files after taking office.

    Hear the complete story in this compelling conversation with J. Tom Morgan about the prosecution that became the basis for his book, A Rainy Night in Georgia.

    Full episode:
    https://seeyouincourt.podbean.com/e/in-conversation-with-j-tom-morgan/

    Watch on YouTube:
    https://youtu.be/0B9xWq_t6K8
  • See You In Court

    Do Money and Power Put Some People Above the Rules?

    10/06/2026 | 1 mins.
    Former DeKalb County District Attorney J. Tom Morgan says many of his students increasingly believe that people with enough money, power, or connections don't always face the same rules as everyone else.

    The observation comes during a larger See You In Court discussion about the rule of law and connects directly to the story behind Morgan’s book, A Rainy Night in Georgia, which recounts the murder of Sheriff-elect Derwin Brown and a prosecution centered on corruption and unchecked power.

    Watch the full rule-of-law discussion beginning at 50:44:
    https://youtu.be/0B9xWq_t6K8?t=3044

    Watch the complete episode:
    https://youtu.be/0B9xWq_t6K8

    Listen to the complete episode on Podbean:
    https://seeyouincourt.podbean.com/e/in-conversation-with-j-tom-morgan/

    Learn about A Rainy Night in Georgia:
    https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/A-Rainy-Night-in-Georgia/J-Tom-Morgan/9781493094844
  • See You In Court

    Are We Too Accepting of Government Corruption?

    10/01/2026 | 0 mins.
    Are Americans becoming increasingly accepting of corruption in government?

    Former DeKalb County District Attorney J. Tom Morgan reflects on what he sees among his students and asks whether repeated examples of corruption have made society less sensitive to abuses of public power.

    It’s a larger question about accountability, public trust and the importance of checks and balances in our system of government.

    Hear more from J. Tom Morgan in the complete episode of See You In Court.

    🎧 Full episode on Podbean:
    https://seeyouincourt.podbean.com/e/in-conversation-with-j-tom-morgan/

    ▶️ Continue this specific discussion on power and accountability at 45:26:
    https://youtu.be/0B9xWq_t6K8?t=2726

    📖 Learn more about J. Tom Morgan and A Rainy Night in Georgia:
    https://jtommorganlaw.com/
  • See You In Court

    “I Was Going to Kill You Next” | J. Tom Morgan

    09/29/2026 | 0 mins.
    Former DeKalb County District Attorney J. Tom Morgan received an extraordinary warning from another attorney: his life was in danger.

    Morgan was told he needed round-the-clock protection, firearms, and a bulletproof vest. He understood that the attorney knew something serious but could not reveal more.

    Later, while interviewing one of the men involved in the conspiracy surrounding the murder of Sheriff-elect Derwin Brown, Morgan discovered exactly why someone had been looking for his home address.

    The answer was chilling:

    “I was going to kill you next.”

    Hear the complete conversation with J. Tom Morgan and the remarkable story behind the prosecution of former DeKalb County Sheriff Sidney Dorsey.

    🎧 Full episode on Podbean:
    https://seeyouincourt.podbean.com/e/in-conversation-with-j-tom-morgan/

    ▶️ Want to continue exactly where this clip ends? Watch from 25:58 on YouTube:
    https://youtu.be/0B9xWq_t6K8?t=1558

    J. Tom Morgan’s book, A Rainy Night in Georgia:
    https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/A-Rainy-Night-in-Georgia/J-Tom-Morgan/9781493094844

    Learn more:
    https://jtommorganlaw.com/

    See You In Court is sponsored by the Georgia Civil Justice Foundation.
  • See You In Court

    The Second Target Was Me: J. Tom Morgan on Discovering He Was on the Hit List

    09/24/2026 | 0 mins.
    While investigating the assassination of Sheriff-elect Derwin Brown, then-DeKalb County District Attorney J. Tom Morgan uncovered another disturbing part of the conspiracy.

    The people responsible for Brown’s murder had another target.

    Morgan himself.

    Robin Frazer Clark reads the chilling passage from Morgan’s book, A Rainy Night in Georgia, in this excerpt from See You In Court.

    The story continues with Morgan explaining how he first learned his life might be in danger and what one of the men involved later told him directly.

    ▶️ Continue the conversation at 24:22 on YouTube:
    https://youtu.be/0B9xWq_t6K8?t=1462

    🎥 Watch the complete episode:
    https://youtu.be/0B9xWq_t6K8

    🎧 Full episode on Podbean:
    https://seeyouincourt.podbean.com/e/in-conversation-with-j-tom-morgan/

    📖 A Rainy Night in Georgia
    https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/A-Rainy-Night-in-Georgia/J-Tom-Morgan/9781493094844
More Education podcasts
Trending Education podcasts
About See You In Court
See You In Court is a podcast series that seeks to educate the public about the Georgia Civil Justice System and is a production of the Georgia Civil Justice Foundation.The Georgia Civil Justice Foundation (GCJF) is a nonpartisan resource for anyone seeking to understand, preserve, or restore the basic functions of civil justice.GCJF supports public education about the civil justice system and how to gain access to the civil justice system when it is needed. Our goal is to reach all Georgians with a message that presents civil justice as society’s means of assuring fair play for everyone.
Podcast website
EducationGovernment

Listen to See You In Court, The Mel Robbins Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2026 - 8:16:28 PM
A company fromMADSACK