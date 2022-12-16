Why Do We Love Legal Thrillers? | Lance McMillian | See You in Court Podcast
Today on the podcast, Robin and Lester interview Lance McMillian acclaimed legal author and scholar.
Guest Bio
Lance obtained his B.A., University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Phi Beta
Kappa and his J.D., University of Georgia, summa cum laude, Order of the Coif.
He is a full-time professor of law at John Marshall School of Law where he teaches
Torts, Constitutional Law, Federal Courts, Constitutional Law Seminar, First
Amendment Seminar, White Collar Crime, Domestic Relations, Depositions, Law
Office Management, Remedies in Context, Scholarly Writing.
Professor McMillian joined the Atlanta’s John Marshall faculty in 2007. Before
embarking on a teaching and writing career, Professor McMillian wore many
different hats in the legal profession, including those of civil litigator, commercial
arbitrator, and certified mediator. The focus of his practice centered primarily on
complex litigation—class action prosecution and defense, business torts,
constitutional torts, and discrimination. In 2002, he became a founding partner of
the law firm of McMillian & Camp, LLP. Following its inception, the firm was
approved as lead counsel by numerous federal and state courts in class and
collective actions arising under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and the
Fair Labor Standards Act. In this role, Professor McMillian successfully negotiated
several six and seven-figure settlements. As a neutral, Professor McMillian
mediated and arbitrated over 100 active lawsuits.
Professor McMillian’s writing career is just as diverse. He is a novelist and creator
of the Atlanta Murder Squad series. The first book in the series, The Murder of
Sara Barton, won a prestigious B.R.A.G. Medallion and became a #1 Best Seller
Legal Thriller on Amazon. His nonfiction work has appeared in such legal journals
as the North Carolina Law Review, the Washington and Lee Law Review, the
Wisconsin Law Review, the Alabama Law Review, the Tennessee Law Review,
the Southern Cal Interdisciplinary Law Journal, and the American Journal of Trial
Advocacy. He also contributed a chapter for Lawyers In Your Living Room! Law
On Television, a book project from the American Bar Association that also
featured essays from actors Sam Waterston and James Woods. A number of federal
and states courts, including an opinion by Judge Richard Posner of the Seventh
Circuit Court of Appeals, have cited Professor McMillian in their opinions.
Professor McMillian is married to Justice Carla Wong McMillian of the Georgia
Supreme Court.
Atlanta’ss John Marshall Law School (AJMLS) is a private for-profit law school in
Atlanta, Georgia. It was founded in 1933 and named for John Marshall, the fourth
chief justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. AJMLS is accredited by
the American Bar Association. It was among the first southern law schools to
integrate. It is in Midtown Atlanta and is accredited by the American Bar
Association. AJMLS offers five J.D. programs: full-time day, part-time day, part-
time evening, accelerated/spring start, and a Criminal Justice Certificate Program
(led by MacArthur Genius Fellow, Jonathan Rapping).
Lance’s books are:
To Kill A Lawyer (2021)
Death to the Chief (2021)
The Murder of Sara Barton (2020)
Lance’s latest novel is “Hard Way to Die”, the 4 th in the Atlanta Murder Squad
series, and takes place at a Georgia State Bar Annual Meeting on Jekyll Island.
Lance McMillian - Atlanta's John Marshall Law School
See You In Court Website
To learn more about the Georgia Civil Justice Foundation, visit fairplay.org