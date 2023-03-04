Seasoned Dialogue with Lisa-Marie

A podcast hosted by Lisa-Marie dedicated to mental wellness, inspiration, empowerment, truth, and light. The goal - journeying together and finding a happy medi... More
Available Episodes
5 of 40
Why am I mourning my old self?
Any or all of your physical, social, and spiritual life may undergo change as you travel the path of transition. You have taken the courageous choice to explore and embrace your real self, whatever "transition" means to you.You may also experience a mourning of your old self… don’t fret this is apart of the journey new to you.Let’s discuss it in this episode…
4/28/2023
23:46
The Purging Season
After a period of purging, I found myself pondering whether this was my next journey. I've found myself in some uncomfortable situations, but heartfelt communications have comforted me...
4/21/2023
15:52
Cigarettes & Alcohol
The CDC estimates that 91 percent of childhood sexual abuse is perpetrated by a known individual. Frequently, children do not disclose sexual abuse. Occasionally, this is due to dread or shame. However, not all instances of juvenile sexual abuse are identical. When a child is the victim of sexual abuse, they may not realize it until they reach maturity.I want you to remember that it is not your fault, and someone should have protected you. Let’s process healing. You are free to email at [email protected] and discuss. This is a village.
4/14/2023
25:24
Oops… I forgot to tell you that you’re adopted
Journey with me as I tell my truth about being adopted. The ups, the downs, and how I came to find my biological family through years of prayer. It’s a story made for television… but it’s definitely a chapter in my life that has led me to heal within
4/7/2023
45:22
Fatherless Daughter
In this new season we explore very personal matters. In this episode, I discuss the truths and realities I encountered as a child after losing my father at the age of ten. I describe the consequences and the desires of my youth and adulthood and what mattered to me the most in the end.
A podcast hosted by Lisa-Marie dedicated to mental wellness, inspiration, empowerment, truth, and light. The goal - journeying together and finding a happy medium between life and present living. ————————————————————— Follow on IG - @_____lisa_marie_____TikTok - @_lisa__marie___