Adolescent Health, Body Image/Eating Disorders and Media Use with Jason Nagata, MD, MSc
How does adolescents’ use of digital media , particularly of image-based social media platforms, influence and amplify their body image concerns? On this episode of Screen Deep, host Kris Perry engages in a compelling conversation with Dr. Jason Nagata, a distinguished researcher and a pediatrician, to explore the complex relationship between digital media use and adolescents’ physical and mental health. Dr. Nagata sheds light on the connection between digital media, body image issues, and eating disorders– particularly among boys, who are often overlooked in discussions on this topic. He delves into how boys’ body image challenges and eating disorders often present differently from those of girls. In addition, he shares research findings linking specific mental health symptoms to use of digital media, explores other health outcomes linked to digital media use, and discusses demographic and gender-based differences in media-usage patterns and their impacts on adolescent health outcomes. In this episode you will learn:What the ABCD study is and why it’s providing quality data for research into adolescent screen use and health.What mental health symptoms in adolescents are most associated with high amounts of screen use.Gender and other demographic differences in screen uses and their health impacts in adolescents.What aspects of screen use are most impacting body image and eating disorder symptoms in youth.How teen boys are experiencing body image pressure from media - and differences in how their body image disorder symptoms present.What warning signs parents and caregivers can watch for that indicate an adolescent’s attention to exercise is becoming unhealthy.The biggest predictor of high amounts of adolescent screen time (hint: parents).For more resources and research on this topic visit the Learn and Explore section of the Children and Screens website (https://www.childrenandscreens.org)-------------- Follow Children and Screens on: Facebook: Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child DevelopmentInstagram: @childrenandscreensLinkedIn: Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child DevelopmentX: @childrenscreensBluesky: @childrenandscreens.bsky.social---------------Music: 'Life in Silico' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au
--------
40:16
Young Child Learning, Attention, and Screen Use with Heather Kirkorian, PhD
When a young child watches TV or uses a digital tablet are they able to learn from what they see? What are the effects of media use on the development of attentional networks? On this episode of Screen Deep, host Kris Perry talks to Dr. Heather Kirkorian about how digital media impacts learning, cognition, and attention in young children. Dr. Kirkorian describes the developmental milestones that allow for learning from digital media, explains the “video deficit effect” – the finding that young children have a hard time transferring things they learn on screens to the real world – and how interactive elements of digital devices may support or impede learning. Dr. Kirkorian also shares findings on how background television can disrupt parent-child interactions critical for early learning, as well as suggestions for parents in choosing high quality media for younger children.In this episode you will learn:How media use affects young children’s attention and learning.How interactivity and engagement in digital media affects young children’s ability to learn.What developmental milestones indicate that a child is ready to learn from digital media {and what supports they might need to enhance learning.} Why young children are more likely to learn from real-life demonstrations than video. How to choose high quality media content and use it to support young children’s learning.How background TV exposure can affect young child attention.Dr. Heather Kirkorian is the Laura M. Secord Chair in Early Childhood Development and a Professor of Human Development and Family Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She also has affiliate appointments in the Departments of Psychology and Educational Psychology at UW-Madison. Dr. Kirkorian is a developmental psychologist who studies cognitive development in infants and young children, particularly in the context of TV and digital media. She uses a combination of behavioral, observational, and psychophysiological methods to study the impact of child and parent media use on children (e.g., attention, memory, learning, play), parents (e.g., stress, burnout), and families (e.g., parent-child interactions). For more resources and research on this topic visit the Learn and Explore section of the Children and Screens website (https://www.childrenandscreens.org)-------------- Follow Children and Screens on: Facebook: Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child DevelopmentInstagram: @childrenandscreensLinkedIn: Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child DevelopmentX: @childrenscreensBluesky: @childrenandscreens.bsky.social---------------Music: 'Life in Silico' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au
--------
33:56
Introducing the Screen Deep Podcast
Introducing the Screen Deep podcast - where we go on deep dives with leading experts to decode child and adolescent brains and behavior in a digital world.For more resources and research on this topic visit the Learn and Explore section of the Children and Screens website (https://www.childrenandscreens.org)-------------- Follow Children and Screens on: Facebook: Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child DevelopmentInstagram: @childrenandscreensLinkedIn: Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child DevelopmentX: @childrenscreensBluesky: @childrenandscreens.bsky.social---------------Music: 'Life in Silico' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au
--------
1:13
Parent Media Use, Technoference, and Its Effects on Children with Brandon McDaniel, PhD
Parents worried about child media use may not be aware that their own media use patterns at home may be significantly affecting their children. In this episode of Screen Deep, host Kris Perry discusses “technoference” – the interference of technology in relationships – with the researcher who coined that term, Dr. Brandon McDaniel. Dr. McDaniel shares results from his work on how parent device use can affect relationships and impact children from infancy through adolescence, how children may manifest these impacts through behavior, as well as how parental mental health and stress inform and are informed by their own technology use. Dr. McDaniel discusses the challenges of limiting phone use, and provides suggestions for how parents can model healthy device use during family time, work to be more present in interactions with their children, and manage co-parenting conflict around family media use rules.In this episode you will learn:What “technoference” and “phubbing” mean. How parental technoference affects children of all ages.Behavioral signs in infants, children, and adolescents that may indicate negative effects of parent media use. How parent stress and mental health influence media use and impact children.Early findings from an ongoing research study on parents of infants and the connection between their media use and mental health.Where the research is going to better understand the complex interplay between parent media use, child development, and behavior.For more resources and research on this topic visit the Learn and Explore section of the Children and Screens website (https://www.childrenandscreens.org)-------------- Follow Children and Screens on: Facebook: Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child DevelopmentInstagram: @childrenandscreensLinkedIn: Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child DevelopmentX: @childrenscreensBluesky: @childrenandscreens.bsky.social---------------Music: 'Life in Silico' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au
--------
43:27
The Neuroscience of Adolescent Digital and Behavioral Addictions with Dr. Marc Potenza
Concern about youth digital addiction is a relatively recent but significant addition to the list of common worries for parents of adolescents in the past few decades. What exactly is digital addiction, and how does it relate to other forms of addiction such as gambling and substance-use disorders?On this episode of Screen Deep, host Kris Perry sits down with Marc Potenza, MD, PhD, to discuss his pioneering research on Internet and behavioral addiction. Marc discusses the brain science behind adolescent vulnerability to digital addiction and its similarities to other addictions, and differences between individuals that might explain why some teens are more prone to problematic use of digital media. He also describes his work with colleagues on determining the diagnostic criteria for behavioral addictions, gambling in video games, and resources for parents.In this episode you will learn:How Dr. Potenza and other researchers first identified gaming and other internet use disorders. What brain imaging can tell us about the specific brain patterns associated with behavioral addictions in adolescents.How natural changes in the adolescent brain make teens more vulnerable to digital and behavioral addictions.What factors contribute to the development of addictive disorders in young people.Why some youth are more resilient to risk factors for addiction than others.About groundbreaking new research showing similarities in brain patterns between adults who started drinking heavily early in life and 9-10 year-olds with heavy internet use and behavioral issues.For more resources and research on this topic visit the Learn and Explore section of the Children and Screens website (https://www.childrenandscreens.org)-------------- Follow Children and Screens on: Facebook: Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child DevelopmentInstagram: @childrenandscreensLinkedIn: Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child DevelopmentX: @childrenscreensBluesky: @childrenandscreens.bsky.social---------------Music: 'Life in Silico' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au
Screen Deep takes aim at decoding young brains and behavior in a digital world. Host Kris Perry dives deep with a leading expert in each episode to explore how children and adolescents are affected mentally, physically, and developmentally by digital media use, bringing research and evidence-based perspectives to the essential questions on how to help children thrive today.