A research drug that could help lactating parents in times of crisis and scarcity? We had questions, so we read the study (yes, the whole thing), poked at the science, and asked what this really means for breastfeeding and infant care. Spoiler: we still think Fed is Best.

About Scoot Closer

Scoot Closer is where curiosity meets advocacy—and the simple truth that women’s health is human health takes center stage. Hosted by two sisters, we explore the issues impacting women’s bodies, minds, and lives—many of which are under-researched, misunderstood, or flat-out ignored. We dig into emerging science, technology, and grassroots advocacy, spotlighting the people and movements pushing women’s health forward. Whether you're here to understand your own health, support someone you love or get fired up about what still needs fixing—scoot closer, we’ve got citations and strong opinions.