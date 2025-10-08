Powered by RND
Scary Stories For Creepy Kids
Scary Stories For Creepy Kids
Ayla and Calla
Fiction
  • The House on Springfield Drive
    One house with a ring cam and WI-FI… yet no one lives there? * Music by Ivan Selivanov from Pixabay
    --------  
    7:50
  • Bookworm
    Something slimy is eating books! ** Music by Tunetank from Pixabay  
    --------  
    9:48
  • The Footless Ghost
    Ghost do tend to hover around... but what if they want to run on the ground? ** Music by Tunetank from Pixabay
    --------  
    10:04
  • Tattletale
    Telling on your friends isn't always a good idea... sometimes its a horrible idea...   Music by India SFX Library from Pixabay
    --------  
    9:47
  • Bad Morning
    What if the worst time of day... was starting it? ** ** Music by Didier LE BAIL from Pixabay
    --------  
    11:04

About Scary Stories For Creepy Kids

Short and spooky with a side of silly, stories for kids by kids. We are part of the Go Kid Go network and are an independently run show made by our family mom, dad, Ayla (10) and Calla (8) Hey creepy friends, season four is ongoing, if you have any stories, email us at [email protected]! For more content, check out our linktree https://linktr.ee/scarystoriesforcreepykids Instagram, Facebook & YouTube videos @scarystoriesforcreepykids and for TikTok & Twitter @forcreepykids Support this podcast: https://www.patreon.com/scarystoriesforcreepykids?utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator and we will send you a free book with any monthly support for over 3 months!
FictionKids & FamilyComedy FictionStories for Kids

