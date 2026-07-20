Season 4 Finale: As one winter ends and another chapter begins, long-awaited dreams finally come true as Bass and Kendra prepare to welcome the newest member of the 90 Degrees South family. But while celebrations, farewells, and new beginnings fill Amundsen-Scott Station, strange events beyond the ice are quietly building toward something far more ominous. Old mysteries deepen, new alliances are tested, and the first moves of a much larger game begin to unfold. In this feature-length season finale, hope and uncertainty collide as the future of Antarctica—and perhaps the world itself—changes forever.

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SONGS FROM THE EPISODE

· “New Land” (90 Degrees Theme Song) by Ian Post.

· “Caught Action” by Music innovation

· “Atmospheric Acoustic Slide Guitar” by Hyper Tunes

· “Bad Seed” by Dan Morrissey

· “Cowboy Boots Gentle Happy” by Tony McGreal

· “Black Delta Blues” by LJ Bestmann

· “Southern Acoustic backyard BBQ” by True Sounds

· “Swan Lake” by Shutter Bug Music

· “Storm Celler Intense” by Eric Tozzi Music

· “Final Light Cinematic Ambient” by Quiet Frame Audio

· “Mysterious Crime Underscore” by Triplet Studios

All songs were properly licensed and obtained through ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Artlist.io or Pond5.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

90 Degrees South

A BMB Production, LLC

Transcripts can be found at: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://90degreespodcast.com/transcripts⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

90 Degrees is in no way affiliated nor endorsed (that we’re aware of) by the United States National Science Foundation (NSF) nor the United States Marshal Service (USMS) nor the United States Department of Justice.

We are 100% independently funded and do not accept commercial endorsements or affiliations.

Bass Marlow will return in Avengers: Doomsday (or Season 5 of 90 Degrees South…yeah, the latter is probably more likely; plus, and let’s be serious…I don’t want to do business with the mouse-house. I mean I’m sure there are good people who work there, but…not my bag baby! Anywho, so here we are again, at the end of another season. Never honestly thought this thing of ours would blossom or bloom as it has. Is blossom and bloom redundant? Can you really do both? Eh, tomato tomato. )