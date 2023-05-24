Episode 31: Shamus

The Keck experiment detects a new prophetic message from galaxy M87, leading to the return of an old station member. "New Land" (90 Degrees Theme Song) by Ian Post. "Lobby Smooth" by Stone in Green"The cat and the Panther" by The Original Orchestra"Bustle Below" by Tilman Sillescu All songs were properly licensed and obtained through Artlist.io. 90 Degrees SouthA BMB Production, LLCTranscripts can be found at: https://90degreespodcast.com/transcripts 90 Degrees is in no way affiliated nor endorsed (that we're aware of) by the United States National Science Foundation (NSF) nor the United States Marshal Service (USMS) nor the United States Department of Justice. We are 100% independently funded and do not accept commercial endorsements or affiliations. A group of four-year-olds were trying very hard to get accustomed to school. The biggest problem they faced was the teacher didn't like baby-talk. "You need to use big people words" she was always saying. "John, what did you do over the weekend?""I went to visit my Nana.""No, you went to visit your GRANDMOTHER. Use 'big people' words!" she then asked Mitchell what he had done."I took a ride on a choo-choo.""No! You took a ride on a TRAIN. You must remember to use 'big people' words," she said. She then asked Alex what he had done. "I read a book," he replied."That's WONDERFUL!" the teacher said. "What book did you read?"Alex thought very hard, then said very loud and very happy with himself "Winnie the SHIT!"