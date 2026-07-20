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85 episodes
- Season 4 Finale: As one winter ends and another chapter begins, long-awaited dreams finally come true as Bass and Kendra prepare to welcome the newest member of the 90 Degrees South family. But while celebrations, farewells, and new beginnings fill Amundsen-Scott Station, strange events beyond the ice are quietly building toward something far more ominous. Old mysteries deepen, new alliances are tested, and the first moves of a much larger game begin to unfold. In this feature-length season finale, hope and uncertainty collide as the future of Antarctica—and perhaps the world itself—changes forever.
90 Degrees South releases new episodes every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. Please take a moment to leave a review and help spread the word.
We also now have a Patreon page & buy be Ko-fi page. If you’re able, please pop in and become a paid patreon. Even the smallest donation helps us to provide more content.
For Patreon visit: www.patreon.com/90degreespodcast
For the buy me Ko-fi page: https://ko-fi.com/90degreessouth
Our Merch Store: https://tee.pub/lic/y_EZRao4htc
SONGS FROM THE EPISODE
· “New Land” (90 Degrees Theme Song) by Ian Post.
· “Caught Action” by Music innovation
· “Atmospheric Acoustic Slide Guitar” by Hyper Tunes
· “Bad Seed” by Dan Morrissey
· “Cowboy Boots Gentle Happy” by Tony McGreal
· “Black Delta Blues” by LJ Bestmann
· “Southern Acoustic backyard BBQ” by True Sounds
· “Swan Lake” by Shutter Bug Music
· “Storm Celler Intense” by Eric Tozzi Music
· “Final Light Cinematic Ambient” by Quiet Frame Audio
· “Mysterious Crime Underscore” by Triplet Studios
All songs were properly licensed and obtained through Artlist.io or Pond5.com.
90 Degrees South
A BMB Production, LLC
Transcripts can be found at: https://90degreespodcast.com/transcripts
90 Degrees is in no way affiliated nor endorsed (that we’re aware of) by the United States National Science Foundation (NSF) nor the United States Marshal Service (USMS) nor the United States Department of Justice.
We are 100% independently funded and do not accept commercial endorsements or affiliations.
Bass Marlow will return in Avengers: Doomsday (or Season 5 of 90 Degrees South…yeah, the latter is probably more likely; plus, and let’s be serious…I don’t want to do business with the mouse-house. I mean I’m sure there are good people who work there, but…not my bag baby! Anywho, so here we are again, at the end of another season. Never honestly thought this thing of ours would blossom or bloom as it has. Is blossom and bloom redundant? Can you really do both? Eh, tomato tomato. )
- With the end of winter drawing near, the residents of Amundsen-Scott Station find themselves standing at crossroads both personal and profound. New beginnings, looming departures, hidden feelings, and growing responsibilities challenge several familiar faces as the station prepares for the next chapter. As plans are made and futures come into focus, one truth becomes increasingly clear: sometimes the hardest journey isn't across the ice—it's deciding which direction your heart is pointing.
90 Degrees South releases new episodes every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. Please take a moment to leave a review and help spread the word.
We also now have a Patreon page & buy be Ko-fi page. If you’re able, please pop in and become a paid patreon. Even the smallest donation helps us to provide more content.
For Patreon visit: www.patreon.com/90degreespodcast
For the buy me Ko-fi page: https://ko-fi.com/90degreessouth
Our Merch Store: https://tee.pub/lic/y_EZRao4htc
SONGS FROM THE EPISODE
· “New Land” (90 Degrees Theme Song) by Ian Post.
· “Suicide Goodbye” by Karen Warren
· “My Way Smooth Jazz” by DP Music
· “Sleeping Ghost” by Ryland Fisher
· “Jazz Unwind” by Singing Dog Studios
· “Emotional Romantic Piano” by Sound03
All songs were properly licensed and obtained through Artlist.io or Pond5.com.
90 Degrees South
A BMB Production, LLC
Transcripts can be found at: https://90degreespodcast.com/transcripts
90 Degrees is in no way affiliated nor endorsed (that we’re aware of) by the United States National Science Foundation (NSF) nor the United States Marshal Service (USMS) nor the United States Department of Justice.
We are 100% independently funded and do not accept commercial endorsements or affiliations.
I spent twenty minutes trying to remember where I put my reading glasses. They were on my face. In my defense, I was wearing them specifically so I could look for them more effectively. This is the sort of strategic thinking that explains many of history's great empires. And several of its shorter-lived ones. Good night, and remember: if you're reading this, you've successfully reached the end credits. Statistically, that's better than most government projects.
- A brutal assault at the research station forces Zeke and Bass into an investigation with potentially catastrophic repercussions. At the same time, an earthshattering event unfolds back in the United States—one with far-reaching consequences that threatens to complicate everything they thought they understood.
90 Degrees South releases new episodes every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. Please take a moment to leave a review and help spread the word.
We also now have a Patreon page & buy be Ko-fi page. If you’re able, please pop in and become a paid patreon. Even the smallest donation helps us to provide more content.
For Patreon visit: www.patreon.com/90degreespodcast
For the buy me Ko-fi page: https://ko-fi.com/90degreessouth
Our Merch Store: https://tee.pub/lic/y_EZRao4htc
SONGS FROM THE EPISODE
“New Land” (90 Degrees Theme Song) by Ian Post.
“Fashion Hip Hop Rock” ” by Alex Grohl
“Jazz Cozy Relaxing Calming” by DPMusic
“Black Death Metal” by MetallHead
“Laid back Blues” by MotoGT Music
“Southern Acoustic Backyard BBQ” by TrueSounds
“Western Cowboys & Indians” by Truesounds
“Sexy” by Odelly
“Cool stylish action rock” by EdRecords
All songs were properly licensed and obtained through Artlist.io or Pond5.com.
90 Degrees South
A BMB Production, LLC
Transcripts can be found at: https://90degreespodcast.com/transcripts
90 Degrees is in no way affiliated nor endorsed (that we’re aware of) by the United States National Science Foundation (NSF) nor the United States Marshal Service (USMS) nor the United States Department of Justice.
We are 100% independently funded and do not accept commercial endorsements or affiliations.
I went to the dentist, he asked if I floss. I said, “Yeah, man, every morning.” He said, “That’s great for your teeth.” I said, “Oh… you meant teeth? I meant bragging.”
- An intruder breaches the station and is discovered near the Atlas labs, requiring the need for a plan to resolve. A strange and mysterious radar blips concerns the operations team.
90 Degrees South releases new episodes every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month. Please take a moment to leave a review and help spread the word.
We also now have a Patreon page & buy be Ko-fi page. If you’re able, please pop in and become a paid patreon. Even the smallest donation helps us to provide more content.
For Patreon visit: www.patreon.com/90degreespodcast
For the buy me Ko-fi page: https://ko-fi.com/90degreessouth
Our Merch Store: https://tee.pub/lic/y_EZRao4htc
SONGS FROM THE EPISODE
“New Land” (90 Degrees Theme Song) by Ian Post.
“Let’s Have Church” by BIGALTX
“Gregorian-chant-monastery” by TomJog
All songs were properly licensed and obtained through Artlist.io or Pond5.com.
90 Degrees South
A BMB Production, LLC
Transcripts can be found at: https://90degreespodcast.com/transcripts
90 Degrees is in no way affiliated nor endorsed (that we’re aware of) by the United States National Science Foundation (NSF) nor the United States Marshal Service (USMS) nor the United States Department of Justice.
We are 100% independently funded and do not accept commercial endorsements or affiliations.
Sometimes, as I’m driving around a shopping center looking for a parking space, I roll down all my windows and play the theme to JAWS.
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About 90 Degrees South
What begins as an investigation into the first documented murder on Antarctica and the South Pole's Amundsen-Scott-Research Station; has unearthed far more than scientific inquiry. From clandestine government experiments to whispered tales of the supernatural, this frozen expanse holds secrets that defy explanation.From the bottom of the Earth, Supervisory Deputy Marshal Bass Marlow continues to uncover the truth behind the rumors and legends that shroud this remote and unforgiving land. (Audio drama podcast, Antarctica ,podcast, South Pole research station, Polar exploration story)Podcast website
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90 Degrees South: Podcasts in Family