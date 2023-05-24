Audio drama based at the South Pole’s Amundsen-Scott Station. When a murder takes place during the 7-months of isolation & winter darkness, a US Marshal is ...
Episode 33: Imbalances
Episode 33: Imbalances

Bass' Investigation begins to narrow its focus, while he and his new boss continue to feel one another out. Questions are asked about the day of the plane crash and Sydney's unique abilities are discussed.
7/26/2023
31:17
Episode 32: Bumbles in the Myst
Episode 32: Bumbles in the Myst

The Bumbles, mysterious Ice creatures which plague the station over the winter season begin acting in an unusual manner. Bass' interviews take an unexpected turn and a disturbance in the galley concerns the team.
7/12/2023
33:17
Episode 31: Shamus
Episode 31: Shamus

The Keck experiment detects a new prophetic message from galaxy M87, leading to the return of an old station member.
6/28/2023
32:44
Episode 30: Marshmallows and Nachos
Episode 30: Marshmallows and Nachos

Tensions are running high on the station. People are threatening to stone one another and the mental health on the station is becoming dubious at best. However, with her magic pots and skills of baking. . .Lunch Lady Alice may have the recipe to blunt all the hostility.
6/14/2023
48:24
Episode 29: Love Bleeds Love Bites
Episode 29: Love Bleeds Love Bites

A new suspect is brought up which may turn the investigation on its head, meanwhile a plan Bass has been pursuing for months finally gets put into motion.
Audio drama based at the South Pole’s Amundsen-Scott Station. When a murder takes place during the 7-months of isolation & winter darkness, a US Marshal is sent the following season to investigate. What he finds is more than a murder, and too impossible to believe. Episodes released 2nd and 4th Wednesdays each month.