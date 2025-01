SAYS ME is a podcast listening experience for your ears, where TikTok star Dante Elizabeth James is joined by co-hosts Jacob Kelley (aka Trixy Valentine) and Th...

GUUUYYYYSSS!! Here's the first official trailer for the SAYS ME Podcast, hosted by Dante Elizabeth James with co-hosts Jacob Kelley and TheDriveIn.

About Says Me Podcast

SAYS ME is a podcast listening experience for your ears, where TikTok star Dante Elizabeth James is joined by co-hosts Jacob Kelley (aka Trixy Valentine) and TheDriveIn. Check in with Dante and the crew every week, as they explore topics like pop culture, social media, news, and whatever else they want! Oh REALLY, like you have anything better to do? You’re just sitting there rotting, anyway!