Women Talkin’ ‘Bout Murder

Podcast Women Talkin’ ‘Bout Murder
Audacy and Paper Kite Podcasts
In this improvised comedy podcast, Liz Cackowski and Emily Spivey satirize the true crime genre as podcast hosts Donna and Jobeth. Each episode, the duo digs in...
ComedyImprov

Available Episodes

5 of 34
  • Women Talkin’ ‘Bout Murder - 10. What Happened to Donna
    JoBeth gets to the bottom of what happened to her missing co-host, Donna with special guest, Donna!
    --------  
    21:57
  • Women Talkin’ ‘Bout Murder - 9. Donna Is Missing
    JoBeth goes through all the possible suspects and theories to try and solve what happened to her co-host Donna, who has gone missing. Guests: John Lutz, Maya Rudolph
    --------  
    25:06
  • Women Talkin’ ‘Bout Murder - 8. Hype House Killer
    Jobeth and Donna learn all about the world of Tik Tok when an influencer is murdered. The roommate and musical influencer duo Shimmer Town comes on the show to sing all the gory details. Starring Emily Spivey, Liz Cackowski, Rashawn Scott, Jiavani. Music by Zach Marsh. Guests: Rashawn Scott, Jiavani, and Zach Marsh
    --------  
    22:20
  • Women Talkin’ ‘Bout Murder - 7. Donna Tells The Story
    This week Donna takes a stab at researching the crime, bringing on her psychic friend Rose to help find out what really happened. Starring Emily Spivey, Liz Cackowski, and Maya Rudolph. Guests: Maya Rudolph
    --------  
    27:04
  • Women Talkin’ ‘Bout Murder - 6. Yoga Retreat
    Jobeth and Donna look into a murder at an all-female yoga retreat, excited to finally have discovered a murder committed by a woman (they hope) . Starring Emily Spivey, Liz Cackowski, Paula Pell, and Janine Brito. Guests: Paula Pell, Janine Brit
    --------  
    25:49

About Women Talkin’ ‘Bout Murder

In this improvised comedy podcast, Liz Cackowski and Emily Spivey satirize the true crime genre as podcast hosts Donna and Jobeth. Each episode, the duo digs into a juicy murder case, interviewing guest witnesses, experts, and suspects to get to their whodunnit. Donna can be convinced of just about anything, but Jobeth is always on high alert for the truth… and Donna’s safety. Guest stars include Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Lisa Gilroy, Will Forte, Paula Pell, and Jason Schwartzman.
