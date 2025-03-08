Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Interview with Tobias on the Team's Success
Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, PR lead of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, shares insights into the team's journey in creating the highly anticipated sequel. From the impressive techical optimzation to achieving a massive sales success and achievement in RPG design, Tobias discusses the passion and dedication that fueled the project. Learn about the steps taken to enhance realism, combat mechanics, and storytelling, and hear firsthand how the team’s collaborative efforts are shaping the future of medieval RPGs.
1:10:50
Palworld Devs Shocked By Success | Interview With Pocketpair
Palworld exploded in early 2024 and in this episode, I sit down with Bucky, Communications Director and Publishing Manager at Pocketpair, to talk about the game's meteoric rise. We dive into what the team expected at launch, their reaction when Palworld shattered expectations, and how they handled intense scrutiny.
33:16
Xbox CEO Phil Spencer on the Future of Xbox "The Most Played Games Are On Any Screen"
Phil Spencer joined me to talk about the future of the Xbox brand, how Xbox plans to integrate AI, he even teased the Xbox Handheld. He took on some tough questions and I am very greatful he made the time to chat with me and answer your tough questions. There's a lot of Xbox news today that came out of this including Xbox exclusives, Xbox and Steam, the focus for the Xbox ecosystem, and even Xbox Game Pass was mentioned. Tune in for all the details.
34:19
Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller Reflects on Going Independent and the Future of Gaming | Save State Plus
Greg Miller joins Destin Legarie on Save State Plus to talk going independent, industry changes, and the future of gaming.
1:10:47
Game of the Year Awards 2024
Paul Tassi and Destin Legarie join to discuss their Game of the Year for 2024 and why they think the official Game Awards could use a few tweaks in the nominees category.
Originally recorded November 2024.
Save State Plus is a weekly show dedicated to having conversations about the state of the video game industry. Join us as we have people from all over the industry join to discuss the industry, coverage about the industry, and what the future holds at this specific Save Point in time.