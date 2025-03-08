Xbox CEO Phil Spencer on the Future of Xbox "The Most Played Games Are On Any Screen"

Phil Spencer joined me to talk about the future of the Xbox brand, how Xbox plans to integrate AI, he even teased the Xbox Handheld. He took on some tough questions and I am very greatful he made the time to chat with me and answer your tough questions. There's a lot of Xbox news today that came out of this including Xbox exclusives, Xbox and Steam, the focus for the Xbox ecosystem, and even Xbox Game Pass was mentioned. Tune in for all the details.