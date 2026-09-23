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Sales Strategies for Christian Coaches

Justin Janowski
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Sales Strategies for Christian Coaches
Latest episode

195 episodes

  • Sales Strategies for Christian Coaches

    What I'd Do If I Had to Start My Coaching Business Over From $0

    09/23/2026 | 12 mins.
    In this episode, I walk through what I would do if I woke up tomorrow and Faith2Influence was gone — and my family was relying on me to rebuild a coaching business that actually produces income in month one.I share the early failures (one paying client in 2012, three in 2015) and what changed when Faith2Influence started in 2018: a $60,000 first-year goal that became more than $250,000 in revenue. Then I break down the three things I would focus on if I had that same urgency again.Day one: a simple business plan. A clear mission around a problem people will pay to solve, one or two high-value offers, and one path to present them.Day two: build prospect and referral-partner lists from the people you already know, and lean on existing trust.Day three: start conversations. Send messages, follow up, and get on sales calls quickly. Keep an hour each weekday for outreach, because that is where income is created.This one is for brand-new Christian coaches, and for anyone who has been hustling in the wrong places and wants to get back to what actually works.Chapters:00:00 Starting over from zero00:55 Lessons from failure and breakthrough01:53 Build a simple business plan02:51 Write a clear mission statement03:19 Create one or two high-value offers04:13 Establish a signature offer05:11 Choose one offer presentation strategy06:11 Build prospect and referral lists07:31 Use existing trust for early sales08:00 Start conversations through direct outreach08:56 Follow up consistently10:21 Prioritize income-producing work11:16 Begin sales calls quickly12:14 Return to the fundamentals
  • Sales Strategies for Christian Coaches

    Transforming Vision into Fearless Action with Natalie Lavelock

    09/16/2026 | 24 mins.
    In this episode, I talk with Natalie Lavelock about transforming vision into fearless action, and why that usually means taking the next step while fear is still in the room.Natalie is a Christian coach and leader who helps Kingdom entrepreneurs with mindset and clarity. She spent almost twenty years as a nurse and nursing educator before she chose the leap into business. We talk about specificity in your offer, the stories that keep new coaches stuck, outside perspective, Scripture that actually lands, and why there is no truly safe route — only the familiar one and the one God is asking you to take.If you have vision and keep circling the same fear, this conversation will help you ask a better question: what can I do next?Find Natalie at natalielavelock.com. Grab her free Coach to Kingdom CEO Success Bundle at natalielavelock.kartra.com/page/ceobundle.
  • Sales Strategies for Christian Coaches

    Are Christians a Good Niche to Sell To?

    09/09/2026 | 14 mins.
    In this episode, I take on a question that keeps coming up: are Christians a good niche to sell to?People have told me for years that Christians expect it free, that they will not spend, that focusing on a Christian audience is a hard way to grow. That has not been my experience. I talk about how big the Christian market actually is, the myth that Christians do not have money, and why your own stories about Christians and pricing show up in the sales conversation.If you feel called to serve a Christian niche and you have been second-guessing whether that can actually work, this one is for you.Free training: Land More Coaching Clients at landcoachingclients.com.
  • Sales Strategies for Christian Coaches

    Story Selling with Daniel Gomez

    09/02/2026 | 29 mins.
    In this episode, I talk with Daniel Gomez about story selling, and what happens when you stop listing facts and start telling a real story.
    Daniel is a speaker and coach in San Antonio. He spent years in car sales, then built his work around faith, mindset, and teaching people to use their story. We talk about money guilt, charging, vulnerability, and why a client story lands when a pitch does not.
    If you have been explaining your offer and watching people nod, then go quiet, this conversation will help you start with a story instead.
    Find Daniel at danielgomezspeaker.com.
  • Sales Strategies for Christian Coaches

    Dare to Hold the Door with Lisa Costa

    08/26/2026 | 30 mins.
    In this episode, I talk with Lisa Costa about the power of small acts of kindness, like holding the door, and how serving the person in front of you can change a life.
    Lisa is the founder of Shift76. She taught in Idaho, then built her coaching and leadership work around service. She wrote SERVE: The Currency of Significance. We talk about love, generosity, and character, and how you stay a real business while you give.
    If you have been rushing past people, or waiting for a bigger moment to serve, this conversation will help you start with what is right in front of you.
    Free resource from Lisa: shift76.com. Grab her PDF, Three Powerful Strategies to Transform Your Day.
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About Sales Strategies for Christian Coaches
Christian Coaches & Entrepreneurs, the Sales Strategies for Christian Coaches Podcast was created to help you design your business model, craft your signature offers, clarify your pricing, optimize your marketing, and learn a high-integrity sales process that will help you grow your income and your impact. This podcast is hosted by Justin Janowski who did over $250,000 in sales as a first year Christian Coach after launching Faith2Influence. Justin has helped over 1,000 Christian Coaches build their businesses without complicated funnels. Sales, when done right, can be loving and generous!
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BusinessEntrepreneurship

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