Sales Strategies for Christian Coaches

In this episode, I walk through what I would do if I woke up tomorrow and Faith2Influence was gone — and my family was relying on me to rebuild a coaching business that actually produces income in month one.I share the early failures (one paying client in 2012, three in 2015) and what changed when Faith2Influence started in 2018: a $60,000 first-year goal that became more than $250,000 in revenue. Then I break down the three things I would focus on if I had that same urgency again.Day one: a simple business plan. A clear mission around a problem people will pay to solve, one or two high-value offers, and one path to present them.Day two: build prospect and referral-partner lists from the people you already know, and lean on existing trust.Day three: start conversations. Send messages, follow up, and get on sales calls quickly. Keep an hour each weekday for outreach, because that is where income is created.This one is for brand-new Christian coaches, and for anyone who has been hustling in the wrong places and wants to get back to what actually works.Chapters:00:00 Starting over from zero00:55 Lessons from failure and breakthrough01:53 Build a simple business plan02:51 Write a clear mission statement03:19 Create one or two high-value offers04:13 Establish a signature offer05:11 Choose one offer presentation strategy06:11 Build prospect and referral lists07:31 Use existing trust for early sales08:00 Start conversations through direct outreach08:56 Follow up consistently10:21 Prioritize income-producing work11:16 Begin sales calls quickly12:14 Return to the fundamentals