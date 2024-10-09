Mat K & Tasty - 2007scape Riots, Future of OSRS, Project Zanaris, PvP, Sailing | Sae Bae Cast 209

Mat K was once a community manager at Old School RuneScape at Jagex. He now enjoys post-J-Mod life as a home-brewer, guitar player, Twitch streamer & OSRS player.

TastyLife is a content creator, host of the OSRS community channel "Behemeth", and part of the Based After Dark podcast.