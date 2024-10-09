Presearing is a YouTuber and passionate OSRS player. He plays both a F2P UIM and members UIM. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PresearingTwitter: https://x.com/CrystalF2PSupport my content directly:YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaLDfbgwz7heFps4uMaPahg/joinPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/saederFollow me:Twitch: https://twitch.tv/saederTwitter: https://twitter.com/SaederRSYouTube: https://youtube.com/saeder Support this podcast on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
2:52:11
Lone Gym Rat & JT - Ironman Mode, Clues, Collection Log, Sailing, Wildy, Clans | Sae Bae Cast 211
Lone Gym Rat is a YouTuber focused on completing the collection log on his ironman. JT plays an ironman and is currently dry on mega-rares from all three raids. LGR & JT run the Collection Log clan "Log Chasers"LGR YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LoneGymRatJT X: https://x.com/GreyhelmedJT YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GreyhelmedJT Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/greyhelmedLog Chasers Discord: https://discord.gg/wGrfdcKeYrSupport my content directly:YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaLDfbgwz7heFps4uMaPahg/joinPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/saederFollow me:Twitch: https://twitch.tv/saederTwitter: https://twitter.com/SaederRSYouTube: https://youtube.com/saeder Support this podcast on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Chigoziem Okonkwo plays for the Tennessee Titans as tight end! He just maxed his Old School RuneScape ironman this month, and has plenty of post-max goals!Twitter: https://x.com/ChigTweetsTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gqchigInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/chig/Support my content directly:YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaLDfbgwz7heFps4uMaPahg/joinPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/saederFollow me:Twitch: https://twitch.tv/saederTwitter: https://twitter.com/SaederRSYouTube: https://youtube.com/saeder Support this podcast on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:43:02
Mat K & Tasty - 2007scape Riots, Future of OSRS, Project Zanaris, PvP, Sailing | Sae Bae Cast 209
Mat K was once a community manager at Old School RuneScape at Jagex. He now enjoys post-J-Mod life as a home-brewer, guitar player, Twitch streamer & OSRS player.Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealMatKTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/RealMatKTastyLife is a content creator, host of the OSRS community channel "Behemeth", and part of the Based After Dark podcast.Twitter: https://x.com/TastyOSRSTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/tastylifeYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TastyLifeRSBehemeth Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/@behemethOSRSBased After Dark: https://www.youtube.com/BasedTeamSupport my content directly:YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaLDfbgwz7heFps4uMaPahg/joinPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/saederFollow me:Twitch: https://twitch.tv/saederTwitter: https://twitter.com/SaederRSYouTube: https://youtube.com/saeder Support this podcast on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:51:41
JackedRS - Efficiency vs Fun, Maxing, Early Game, UIM, Wilderness Meta | Sae Bae Cast 208
JackedRS, or Jack, has a maxed ironman with a Zuk helm and is currently maxing a UIM. He uploads on YouTube and also streams on Twitch!YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JackedRSTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/jackedosrsListen to all the Sae Bae Casts on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3lCWzinSupport my content directly:YouTube Membership: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaLDfbgwz7heFps4uMaPahg/joinPatreon: https://www.patreon.com/saederFollow me:Twitch: https://twitch.tv/saederTwitter: https://twitter.com/SaederRSYouTube: https://youtube.com/saeder Support this podcast on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
A weekly podcast that dives deep into the roots of OSRS. Sit back, and enjoy the grind while listening to passionate players speak on topics from the game's community. Support this podcast on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.