Sadhguru Official
Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation is a yogi, mystic and spiritual master with a difference. An arresting blend of profundity and pragmatism, his life and wor... More
Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation is a yogi, mystic and spiritual master with a difference. An arresting blend of profundity and pragmatism, his life and wor... More

  • Empowering our Girl Children. #DailyWisdom
    Set the context for a joyful, exuberant day with a short, powerful message from Sadhguru. Explore a range of subjects with Sadhguru, discover how every aspect of life can be a stepping stone, and learn to make the most of the potential that a human being embodies.
    5/4/2023
    1:28
  • Temples, Not a Place of Prayer | Sadhguru
    Sadhguru explains the science behind temple-building in India. In ancient times, temples were built as energy centers which reverberated with a powerful field of energy and were not intended as places of prayer. It was customary for people to visit the temples in the morning and spend some time there so that they may imbibe the energy before they go about their day. This was seen as a necessary preparation for a person to maintain a pleasant atmosphere within themselves throughout the day.
    5/4/2023
    5:28
  • Ecological Concerns Must Find Expression In Economic Well Being. #WorldRiverDay #DailyWisdom (320kbps)-01
    Set the context for a joyful, exuberant day with a short, powerful message from Sadhguru. Explore a range of subjects with Sadhguru, discover how every aspect of life can be a stepping stone, and learn to make the most of the potential that a human being embodies.
    5/3/2023
    2:49
  • Be So Absolutely Ordinary, Other People Think You Are Extraordinary. #DailyWisdom (320kbps)-01
    Set the context for a joyful, exuberant day with a short, powerful message from Sadhguru. Explore a range of subjects with Sadhguru, discover how every aspect of life can be a stepping stone, and learn to make the most of the potential that a human being embodies.
    5/2/2023
    1:45
  • All Of Us Come From Soil, Feed Upon Soil and Go Back To Soil. #DailyWisdom (320kbps)-01
    Set the context for a joyful, exuberant day with a short, powerful message from Sadhguru. Explore a range of subjects with Sadhguru, discover how every aspect of life can be a stepping stone, and learn to make the most of the potential that a human being embodies.
    5/1/2023
    1:42

About Sadhguru

Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation is a yogi, mystic and spiritual master with a difference. An arresting blend of profundity and pragmatism, his life and work serve as a reminder that inner sciences are not esoteric philosophies from an outdated past, but a contemporary science vitally relevant to our times.
