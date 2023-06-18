SaaS Talk™ with the Metrics Brothers - Strategies, Insights, & Metrics for B2B SaaS Executive Leaders

Welcome to SaaS Talk™ with the Metrics Brothers Ray Rike & Dave Kellogg
SaaS Talk™ dives deep into the world of Software as a Service, discussing the successes and hurdles that C-suite leaders in the SaaS industry encounter.Co-hosted by Ray Rike, CEO of Rev Ops Squared, and Dave Kellogg, Executive In Residence at Balderton Capital and Principal at Dave Kellogg Consulting, this podcast brings forth insights and perspectives from esteemed SaaS leaders. They share knowledge and experience on a wide array of topics, including SaaS strategy, business model innovation, customer success management, revenue operations, SaaS metrics, infrastructure and security, and data-driven decision-making.Whether you're a C-suite executive in a SaaS company, an ambitious tech entrepreneur, or simply eager to delve into the SaaS landscape, SaaS Talk has you covered. Our guests reveal their real-world experiences and practical advice, along with their perspectives on emerging trends and technologies in AI, Machine Learning, and Cloud Services.If you're eager to stay at the forefront in the rapidly evolving world of SaaS, tune in to SaaS Talk. Discover what it takes to excel as a C-suite leader in today's dynamic and ever-changing tech landscape.