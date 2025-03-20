SMART Modified Tour Podcast: All about SMART Modified Racing

SMART Podcast: King of The Modifieds is Coming!!!

🏁 The S.M.A.R.T. Modified Tour Podcast 🎙️ with Chris Williams, Hermie Sadler, and Bill Stanley brings you all the latest action, stories, and behind-the-scenes insights from the world of SMART Modified Tour racing!In this episode, the crew sits down with legendary driver Burt Myers, his son Slate Myers, and South Boston Speedway General Manager Brandon Brown to discuss the highly anticipated King of The Modifieds race happening on March 22, 2025. They dive into the competition, race strategy, and what fans can expect from one of the biggest events of the season!Tune in for exclusive interviews, expert analysis, and everything you need to know about the upcoming showdown on the track! 🔥🏎️💨