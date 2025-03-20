Powered by RND
SMART Modified Tour Podcast: All about SMART Modified Racing
SMART Modified Tour Podcast: All about SMART Modified Racing
SMART Modified Tour Podcast: All about SMART Modified Racing

Podcast SMART Modified Tour Podcast: All about SMART Modified Racing
Aaron Arnold
🏁 The S.M.A.R.T. Modified Tour Podcast 🎙️ with Chris Williams, Hermie Sadler, and Bill Stanley covers all things S.M.A.R.T. Modified racing! In this episode,...
LeisureAutomotive

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • SMART Podcast: King of The Modifieds is Coming!!!
    🏁 The S.M.A.R.T. Modified Tour Podcast 🎙️ with Chris Williams, Hermie Sadler, and Bill Stanley brings you all the latest action, stories, and behind-the-scenes insights from the world of SMART Modified Tour racing!In this episode, the crew sits down with legendary driver Burt Myers, his son Slate Myers, and South Boston Speedway General Manager Brandon Brown to discuss the highly anticipated King of The Modifieds race happening on March 22, 2025. They dive into the competition, race strategy, and what fans can expect from one of the biggest events of the season!Tune in for exclusive interviews, expert analysis, and everything you need to know about the upcoming showdown on the track! 🔥🏎️💨
    --------  
    1:31:31

About SMART Modified Tour Podcast: All about SMART Modified Racing

🏁 The S.M.A.R.T. Modified Tour Podcast 🎙️ with Chris Williams, Hermie Sadler, and Bill Stanley covers all things S.M.A.R.T. Modified racing! In this episode, they chat with Burt Myers, his son Slate Myers, and South Boston Speedway GM Brandon Brown about the King of The Modifieds race on March 22, 2025. Get insights on the competition, race strategy, and what to expect from this thrilling event!
