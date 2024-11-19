Accepting God’s Love When We’ve Fallen Into Sin

We know we need to confess and repent whenever we've fallen into sin. But the third step, accepting God's love and forgiveness, can be hardest to do when we're struggling with sin. This episode helps you tune into Holy Spirit and what He has to say about our patterns of sin and how accepting God's love is key to the transformation of our hearts.