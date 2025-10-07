About Rooted Business

Hi! I’m Leslie Burris — certified coach, mom of 7, and business mentor with over a decade of sales and marketing experience. I love Jesus. After years of building online, I’ve learned that true success comes when we partner with God, not when we leave Him out of the process. On ROOTED BUSINESS, I share practical sales strategies, timeless marketing tips, along with some biblical encouragement to help you confidently tell the world about your products and services — all while glorifying Him. You’ll also hear behind-the-scenes of my own business journey and the lessons I’ve learned along the way. The good, the hard, and the real. If you’ve ever felt like you had to “eat the meat and spit out the bones” when learning from mentors who don’t share your faith, this podcast will feel like home. It’s time to walk in your value, grow an audience boldly, market with confidence, and stay deeply rooted in Christ. Welcome to ROOTED BUSINESS.