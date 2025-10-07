Powered by RND
Rooted Business
Rooted Business
Leslie Burris
Business
  • EP 47 - Understanding The Digital Village
    Understanding Your Digital Village: Wisdom for Navigating Social Media   In this episode, I delve into the concept of the 'digital village' and how we can apply lessons from our real-life communities to our online interactions. My goal is to help you remain calm and avoid feeling overwhelmed by social media. As you grow your online presence, it's crucial to set boundaries and operate from a place of peace. Drawing from personal experiences and the wisdom of others, I explore the importance of recognizing natural breaks in our villages and how they translate to the digital space. I share practical tips on curating your digital village, focusing on following those who genuinely add value to your life. This approach helps ensure that your social media experience is uplifting and aligns with your purpose. Remember, your value doesn't come from likes or follows but from the unique gifts God has given you. Let’s work towards a kingdom-minded approach to online influence. Join me as we navigate this journey together, seeking wisdom and maintaining a faithful heart.   00:00 Introduction to the Digital Village 00:23 Finding Peace in Social Media 01:15 Understanding Your Role in the Village 02:43 The Concept of Natural Breaks 07:05 Translating Village Wisdom to Digital Space 09:35 Curating Your Digital Village 13:27 The Importance of Intentional Following 16:26 Leveraging Your Influence for Good 23:13 Kingdom-Minded Business Practices 27:37 Final Thoughts and Blessings   WANT TO BE COACHED BY LESLIE? Join her business GROUP membership here : https://www.patreon.com/LeslieBurris?utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator  WANT 1:1 COACHING? EMAIL LB AT [email protected]  FOLLOW LB ON INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/leslie__burris     *** This video contains music from Shutterstock, licensed by Splice video editing app. ***
    --------  
    37:59
  • EP 46 - Trusting God With Big Dreams
    Transform Your Perspective: Unleash Potential Through Social Media   In this episode, I discuss the profound impact of perception on our lives and the incredible opportunities social media offers to broaden our horizons and expand our wealth—not just financially, but relationally and intellectually. By leveraging social media, we can overcome the traditional limitations of our immediate environments and explore limitless possibilities. I emphasize the importance of taking action, trying new things, and pushing past self-doubt. Drawing inspiration from various real-life examples and personal anecdotes, I encourage you to cultivate a vision of possibility and abundance. Whether you're starting a new venture or simply seeking to enhance your influence, this episode aims to motivate you to plant your seeds of potential and let your unique gifts bloom.   00:00 The Power of Perception 01:14 Leveraging Social Media for Wealth 02:19 Breaking Free from Traditional Career Paths 05:44 The Influence of Social Media on Career Choices 08:56 Overcoming Self-Doubt and Taking Action 11:23 The Importance of Vision and Commitment 17:04 Faith, Generosity, and Digital Opportunities 23:33 Final Thoughts and Encouragement   WANT TO BE COACHED BY LESLIE? Join her business GROUP membership here : https://www.patreon.com/LeslieBurris?utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator  WANT 1:1 COACHING? EMAIL LB AT [email protected]  FOLLOW LB ON INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/leslie__burris   *** This video contains music from Shutterstock, licensed by Splice video editing app. ***
    --------  
    25:42
  • EP 45 - The Struggle Is Real...Beneficial
    The Surprising Benefits of Struggle: Embrace the Challenges   In today's episode, I delve into the often-overlooked positives of facing struggle and how it can actually benefit us in surprising ways. Drawing from a recent conversation with my husband about our own struggles, I discuss firsthand experiences with hard work and the valuable lessons learned. From enhancing creativity and deepening relationships to clarifying priorities and increasing humility, I uncover the many ways struggle can be a catalyst for growth. Tune in to discover how you can harness the power of struggle to become a better person and support others through their challenges. Remember, no matter how tough things get, the struggle is not the end of your story. Let's embrace the journey together and find strength in our challenges.   00:00 Introduction to the Struggle 00:35 Personal Struggles and Sacrifices 02:26 The Benefits of Struggle 04:33 Enhanced Creativity Through Struggle 06:45 Deepening Relationships in Struggle 08:25 Struggle Sharpens Focus 10:03 Humility and Connection Through Struggle 11:24 Confidence from Overcoming Struggles 12:52 Conclusion: Embracing the Struggle   WANT TO BE COACHED BY LESLIE? Join her business GROUP membership here : https://www.patreon.com/LeslieBurris?utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator  WANT 1:1 COACHING? EMAIL LB AT [email protected]  FOLLOW LB ON INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/leslie__burris   *** This video contains music from Shutterstock, licensed by Splice video editing app. ***
    --------  
    15:27
  • EP 44 - A Helpful Trendsetting Mindset
    Embrace Curiosity: Let Go of Fear and See What Happens   In this episode, I encourage you to adopt a mindset of curiosity and experimentation when creating content. By letting go of fear and overthinking, and embracing a 'let's just see' attitude, you can discover what works best for you and your audience. I share practical tips and personal experiences that highlight the importance of posting without over-editing, sharing stories, trying new posting times, and being bold and vulnerable. Learn how this mindset can help you break free from indecision and inactivity, and ultimately grow your brand and audience.   00:00 Introduction: Embracing a Refreshing Mindset 00:30 Adopting a Posture of Curiosity 01:11 Starting New Ventures with Curiosity 02:11 The Power of Authenticity and Vulnerability 03:47 Experimenting with Content Creation 04:41 Overcoming Overthinking and Inactivity 08:05 25 Curiosity-Driven Content Ideas 27:35 Conclusion: The Freedom to Explore   WANT TO BE COACHED BY LESLIE? Join her business GROUP membership here : https://www.patreon.com/LeslieBurris?utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator  WANT 1:1 COACHING? EMAIL LB AT [email protected]  FOLLOW LB ON INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/leslie__burris   *** This video contains music from Shutterstock, licensed by Splice video editing app. ***
    --------  
    29:37
  • EP 43 - Lowering Your Fear and Preparing For Fall
    Double Podcast: Tackling Worries and Prepping for Fall   Today’s podcast episode is a double feature! First, I’ll guide you on how to manage the worries connected with growing your audience by categorizing them into three simple buckets: provision, outcomes, and transformations. By organizing and journaling our concerns, we can reduce our feelings of overwhelm and take actionable steps towards success. Next, we shift our focus to the upcoming holiday season. As fall approaches and people spend more time online, it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your content and engage your audience with valuable, timely offerings. This season is ripe for sharing recipes, educational content, humor, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into your life. Let’s dive into how we can maximize this season to grow our communities and businesses.   00:00 Introduction: Double Take Podcast Overview 01:11 Managing Overwhelm: Categorizing Your Worries 02:10 Bucket One: Provision 04:05 Bucket Two: Outcomes 06:16 Bucket Three: Transformations 07:52 Practical Tips for Reducing Overwhelm 13:53 Fall Season Strategies: Maximizing Engagement 14:52 Leveraging Content for the Holiday Season 18:06 Final Thoughts and Encouragement   WANT TO BE COACHED BY LESLIE? Join her business GROUP membership here : https://www.patreon.com/LeslieBurris?utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator  WANT 1:1 COACHING? EMAIL LB AT [email protected]  FOLLOW LB ON INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/leslie__burris       *** This video contains music from Shutterstock, licensed by Splice video editing app. ***
    --------  
    19:53

About Rooted Business

Hi! I'm Leslie Burris — certified coach, mom of 7, and business mentor with over a decade of sales and marketing experience.  I love Jesus. After years of building online, I've learned that true success comes when we partner with God, not when we leave Him out of the process. On ROOTED BUSINESS, I share practical sales strategies, timeless marketing tips, along with some biblical encouragement to help you confidently tell the world about your products and services — all while glorifying Him.  You'll also hear behind-the-scenes of my own business journey and the lessons I've learned along the way. The good, the hard, and the real. If you've ever felt like you had to "eat the meat and spit out the bones" when learning from mentors who don't share your faith, this podcast will feel like home. It's time to walk in your value, grow an audience boldly, market with confidence, and stay deeply rooted in Christ.  Welcome to ROOTED BUSINESS.
Business

