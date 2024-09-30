Roman Emperors: Totalus Rankium

Exciting Event!

Jamie and I will be at this year's online Intelligent Speech Conference! The conference has been going since 2019 and is full of history podcasters and other content creators. We are honoured to be back. We will be talking about the deception on the public in regards to pirates. Did they have peg legs? What are the parrots about? Did they all shout "Arrrr!"? Join us and find out! https://intelligentspeechonline.com/