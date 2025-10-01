The Great Cass Marshall Haters and Losers Theory [w/ Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel]

This week the gang chats about Hollow Knight: Silksong and sits down with Edmund McMillen (The Binding of Isaac, Super Meat Boy) and Tyler Glaiel (The End Is Nigh) to discuss their upcoming joint project: Mewgenics. In addition to Silksong, we also go over:The King is WatchingTrash GoblinStatic Dread: The LighthouseTiny BookshopPaliaPeak