This week, Cass, Jeff, and Ryan sit down to chat briefly about EA's privatization and acquisition, why indie horror games are so hot right now, and a whole host of games:Hades 2Hollow Knight: SilksongMegabonkCloverPitThe Kentum demoSilent Hill F
Hades 2: Olympian Boogaloo
This week, Cass, Jeff, and Ryan sit down to chat about one of the biggest games of the year (Hades 2), spooky video game season and the vast scary game backlog, a semi-final revisit to Hollow Knight: Silksong, and studios firing devs for social media jokes. Here are all the games discussed on this week's show:Hades 2Hollow Knight: SilksongDusk PunkAle AbbeyFTLPaliaNo I'm Not Human
Rescuing Tigers On Hard Mode
This week, Cass, Jeff, and Ryan sit down to chat about the most recent Nintendo Direct, adventures on a shutdown highway, volunteering at a tiger sanctuary (not that one), and a host of games, such as:Borderlands 4The Lift demoHollow Knight: SilksongFlick Shot RoguesKirby and the Forgotten Land DLCWarhammer 40,000: Darktide
The Great Cass Marshall Haters and Losers Theory [w/ Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel]
This week the gang chats about Hollow Knight: Silksong and sits down with Edmund McMillen (The Binding of Isaac, Super Meat Boy) and Tyler Glaiel (The End Is Nigh) to discuss their upcoming joint project: Mewgenics. In addition to Silksong, we also go over:The King is WatchingTrash GoblinStatic Dread: The LighthouseTiny BookshopPaliaPeak
Rogue Signal Episode 01: Going Rogue
Welcome to the first episode of Rogue.sites weekly game podcast, with your hosts Ryan Gilliam, Cass Marshall, and Jeffrey Parkin.This week we chat about:Plan B TerraformThe King is WatchingIs This Seat Taken?Helldivers 2PeakDestiny RisingThe Rogue: Prince of PersiaAnd more!
