Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsLeisureRogue Signal
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Rogue Signal
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Rogue Signal

Ryan Gilliam, Jeffrey Parkin, Cass Marshall, and Alice Jovanée
LeisureVideo Games
Rogue Signal
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • No one expects the Saudi acquisition
    This week, Cass, Jeff, and Ryan sit down to chat briefly about EA's privatization and acquisition, why indie horror games are so hot right now, and a whole host of games:Hades 2Hollow Knight: SilksongMegabonkCloverPitThe Kentum demoSilent Hill F
    --------  
    1:26:03
  • Hades 2: Olympian Boogaloo
    This week, Cass, Jeff, and Ryan sit down to chat about one of the biggest games of the year (Hades 2), spooky video game season and the vast scary game backlog, a semi-final revisit to Hollow Knight: Silksong, and studios firing devs for social media jokes. Here are all the games discussed on this week's show:Hades 2Hollow Knight: SilksongDusk PunkAle AbbeyFTLPaliaNo I'm Not Human
    --------  
    1:35:14
  • Rescuing Tigers On Hard Mode
    This week, Cass, Jeff, and Ryan sit down to chat about the most recent Nintendo Direct, adventures on a shutdown highway, volunteering at a tiger sanctuary (not that one), and a host of games, such as:Borderlands 4The Lift demoHollow Knight: SilksongFlick Shot RoguesKirby and the Forgotten Land DLCWarhammer 40,000: Darktide
    --------  
    1:27:58
  • The Great Cass Marshall Haters and Losers Theory [w/ Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel]
    This week the gang chats about Hollow Knight: Silksong and sits down with Edmund McMillen (The Binding of Isaac, Super Meat Boy) and Tyler Glaiel (The End Is Nigh) to discuss their upcoming joint project: Mewgenics. In addition to Silksong, we also go over:The King is WatchingTrash GoblinStatic Dread: The LighthouseTiny BookshopPaliaPeak
    --------  
    1:51:54
  • Rogue Signal Episode 01: Going Rogue
    Welcome to the first episode of Rogue.sites weekly game podcast, with your hosts Ryan Gilliam, Cass Marshall, and Jeffrey Parkin.This week we chat about:Plan B TerraformThe King is WatchingIs This Seat Taken?Helldivers 2PeakDestiny RisingThe Rogue: Prince of PersiaAnd more!
    --------  
    2:08:05

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Rogue Signal

Rogue Signal is the weekly games show for Rogue.site, an independent gaming outlet formed by a bunch of former Polygon writers. Each week a mix of the site's owners — Cass Marshall, Alice Jovanée, Jeffrey Parkin, and Ryan Gilliam — will sit down to discuss what games they've been playing.Music:Song "Rock Thing" by Creoyoutu.be/-W52cDdeAuILicensed under creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Podcast website
LeisureVideo Games

Listen to Rogue Signal, Tales from the Stinky Dragon and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/7/2025 - 7:19:01 PM