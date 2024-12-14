Rivals Assemble: A Marvel Rivals Podcast

Rivals Assemble Ep 6: Launch Impressions, New Heroes and Competitive Feedback, and more

The game has officially launched! This week we share our initial impressions on how our first week in the game went and share feedback on the new heroes added to the roster. We also discuss the heated debate on the need for role queue in Competitive and more. Watch us record the episode LIVE - https://twitch.tv/RivalsAssemblePod You can also follow us: Twitter/X/BlueSky - @RivalsAssemble YouTube - https://youtube.com/@rivalsassemblepod?si=mDE11FfXpMzszVqX Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/rivalsassemblepod