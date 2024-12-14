Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureRivals Assemble: A Marvel Rivals Podcast
Listen to Rivals Assemble: A Marvel Rivals Podcast in the App
Listen to Rivals Assemble: A Marvel Rivals Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Rivals Assemble: A Marvel Rivals Podcast

Podcast Rivals Assemble: A Marvel Rivals Podcast
Mark Turcotte
We're a podcast dedicated to the upcoming competitive game, Marvel Rivals! Tune in to hear discussion about the latest updates, hot topics, competitive news, an...
LeisureVideo Games

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Rivals Assemble Ep 6: Launch Impressions, New Heroes and Competitive Feedback, and more
    The game has officially launched! This week we share our initial impressions on how our first week in the game went and share feedback on the new heroes added to the roster. We also discuss the heated debate on the need for role queue in Competitive and more. Watch us record the episode LIVE - https://twitch.tv/RivalsAssemblePod You can also follow us: Twitter/X/BlueSky - @RivalsAssemble YouTube - https://youtube.com/@rivalsassemblepod?si=mDE11FfXpMzszVqX Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/rivalsassemblepod
    --------  
    1:34:29
  • Rivals Assemble Ep 5: Launch Trailer, NEW Heroes, NEW Maps, Luna Snow Lore
    The Launch Trailer is here! Join us for the final episode before launch. This week we breakdown the Launch Trailer, New Heroes, New Maps, and more. Stick around as we dive into the history of of Luna Snow as well! Launch Trailer - https://youtu.be/6QtF-z25nIA?si=txmcuzes1t6HOhTc Squirrel Girl Reveal - https://youtu.be/wMxTRZhjCyU?si=PFEWo4jJ3JqhkfOJ Dev Vision Vol. 2 - https://youtu.be/QTC04hq4qQQ?si=DdU3b5fegWoIJdTQ Hydra Charteris Base: Hell's Heaven - https://youtu.be/vSQ3D9-dWbA?si=cu_gCNM7u_S5K6IV Klyntar: Symbiotic Surface - https://youtu.be/vSQ3D9-dWbA?si=cu_gCNM7u_S5K6IV Soundtrack Preorder/Giveaway - https://x.com/MarvelRivals/status/1862572237632548955 Marvel Rivals X/Twitter - https://x.com/MarvelRivals Watch us record the episode LIVE - https://twitch.tv/RivalsAssemblePod You can also follow us: Twitter/X/BlueSky - @RivalsAssemble YouTube - https://youtube.com/@rivalsassemblepod?si=mDE11FfXpMzszVqX Twitch - https://www.twitch.tv/rivalsassemblepod
    --------  
    1:29:48
  • Rivals Assemble Episode 4
    Hawkeye has joined the roster! Join us as we breakdown the latest hero and share our insight into his kit and how he'll play in the game. We also breakdown the Season 0 skins and story content and take a deep dive with Jeff! Links: Hawkeye Reveal - https://x.com/MarvelRivals/status/1859443163947205046 IGN Season 0 Behind the Scenes - https://www.ign.com/articles/marvel-rivals-behind-the-imperial-protocol-series-of-cosmetic-skins-debuting-in-season-zero-ign-first Watch us record the episode LIVE - https://twitch.tv/RivalsAssemblePod You can also follow us: Twitter/X - @RivalsAssemble YouTube - https://youtube.com/@rivalsassemblepod?si=mDE11FfXpMzszVqX
    --------  
    1:43:12
  • Rivals Assemble Episode 3
    We have less than 3 weeks until launch and the news just keeps on coming. Join us as we breakdown the just released Roadmap video, the new Wakanda map, new skin reveals and more! Thank you for tuning into the show! Be sure to share it with your friends and help spread the word about Rivals Assemble. Links: Dev Vision 1 - https://www.marvelrivals.com/news/20241116/40185_1194078.html IGN First Wakanda Map - https://www.ign.com/videos/marvel-rivals-first-look-at-the-wakanda-birnin-tchalla-map-ign-first IGN First Developer Interview - https://www.ign.com/articles/marvel-rivals-designer-dishes-on-environmental-destruction-and-hero-synergy-ign-first Do you want to be a part of the show? Email your questions and topics to: [email protected] Watch us record the episode LIVE - https://twitch.tv/RivalsAssemblePod You can also follow us: Twitter/X - @RivalsAssemble YouTube - https://youtube.com/@rivalsassemblepod?si=mDE11FfXpMzszVqX
    --------  
    1:36:06
  • Rivals Assemble Episode 2
    On this episode we breakdown all the latest news including Moon Knight's official reveal, Psylocke's abilities, new hero skins and more! We also spend time discussing the lore behind everyone's favorite millionaire, Iron Man! Thank you for tuning into the show! Be sure to share it with your friends and help spread the word about Rivals Assemble. Do you want to be a part of the show? Email your questions and topics to: [email protected] Watch us record the episode LIVE - https://twitch.tv/RivalsAssemblePod You can also follow us: Twitter/X - @RivalsAssemble YouTube - https://youtube.com/@rivalsassemblepod?si=mDE11FfXpMzszVqX
    --------  
    1:21:58

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About Rivals Assemble: A Marvel Rivals Podcast

We're a podcast dedicated to the upcoming competitive game, Marvel Rivals! Tune in to hear discussion about the latest updates, hot topics, competitive news, and more!
Podcast website

Listen to Rivals Assemble: A Marvel Rivals Podcast, Critical Role and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Rivals Assemble: A Marvel Rivals Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/19/2024 - 4:09:38 AM