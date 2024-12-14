Rivals Assemble: A Marvel Rivals Podcast

Rivals Assemble Ep 6: Launch Impressions, New Heroes and Competitive Feedback, and more
The game has officially launched! This week we share our initial impressions on how our first week in the game went and share feedback on the new heroes added to the roster. We also discuss the heated debate on the need for role queue in Competitive and more.
1:34:29
Rivals Assemble Ep 5: Launch Trailer, NEW Heroes, NEW Maps, Luna Snow Lore
The Launch Trailer is here! Join us for the final episode before launch. This week we breakdown the Launch Trailer, New Heroes, New Maps, and more. Stick around as we dive into the history of of Luna Snow as well!
Launch Trailer - https://youtu.be/6QtF-z25nIA?si=txmcuzes1t6HOhTc
Squirrel Girl Reveal - https://youtu.be/wMxTRZhjCyU?si=PFEWo4jJ3JqhkfOJ
Dev Vision Vol. 2 - https://youtu.be/QTC04hq4qQQ?si=DdU3b5fegWoIJdTQ
Hydra Charteris Base: Hell's Heaven - https://youtu.be/vSQ3D9-dWbA?si=cu_gCNM7u_S5K6IV
Klyntar: Symbiotic Surface - https://youtu.be/vSQ3D9-dWbA?si=cu_gCNM7u_S5K6IV
Soundtrack Preorder/Giveaway - https://x.com/MarvelRivals/status/1862572237632548955
Marvel Rivals X/Twitter - https://x.com/MarvelRivals
1:29:48
Rivals Assemble Episode 4
Hawkeye has joined the roster! Join us as we breakdown the latest hero and share our insight into his kit and how he'll play in the game. We also breakdown the Season 0 skins and story content and take a deep dive with Jeff!
Links:
Hawkeye Reveal - https://x.com/MarvelRivals/status/1859443163947205046
IGN Season 0 Behind the Scenes - https://www.ign.com/articles/marvel-rivals-behind-the-imperial-protocol-series-of-cosmetic-skins-debuting-in-season-zero-ign-first
1:43:12
Rivals Assemble Episode 3
We have less than 3 weeks until launch and the news just keeps on coming. Join us as we breakdown the just released Roadmap video, the new Wakanda map, new skin reveals and more!
Links:
Dev Vision 1 - https://www.marvelrivals.com/news/20241116/40185_1194078.html
IGN First Wakanda Map - https://www.ign.com/videos/marvel-rivals-first-look-at-the-wakanda-birnin-tchalla-map-ign-first
IGN First Developer Interview - https://www.ign.com/articles/marvel-rivals-designer-dishes-on-environmental-destruction-and-hero-synergy-ign-first
1:36:06
Rivals Assemble Episode 2
On this episode we breakdown all the latest news including Moon Knight's official reveal, Psylocke's abilities, new hero skins and more! We also spend time discussing the lore behind everyone's favorite millionaire, Iron Man!
