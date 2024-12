Rivals Assemble: A Marvel Rivals Podcast

Rivals Assemble Episode 3

We have less than 3 weeks until launch and the news just keeps on coming. Join us as we breakdown the just released Roadmap video, the new Wakanda map, new skin reveals and more! Thank you for tuning into the show! Be sure to share it with your friends and help spread the word about Rivals Assemble. Links: Dev Vision 1 - https://www.marvelrivals.com/news/20241116/40185_1194078.html IGN First Wakanda Map - https://www.ign.com/videos/marvel-rivals-first-look-at-the-wakanda-birnin-tchalla-map-ign-first IGN First Developer Interview - https://www.ign.com/articles/marvel-rivals-designer-dishes-on-environmental-destruction-and-hero-synergy-ign-first Do you want to be a part of the show? Email your questions and topics to: [email protected] Watch us record the episode LIVE - https://twitch.tv/RivalsAssemblePod You can also follow us: Twitter/X - @RivalsAssemble YouTube - https://youtube.com/@rivalsassemblepod?si=mDE11FfXpMzszVqX