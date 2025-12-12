Right About Now - Legendary Business Advice

From Oil Deals to Entrepreneurship: Brad Blazar’s Masterclass on Funding & Business Growth
Join media personality and marketing expert Ryan Alford as he dives into dynamic conversations with top entrepreneurs, marketers, and influencers. "Right About Now" brings you actionable insights on business, marketing, and personal branding, helping you stay ahead in today's fast-paced digital world. Whether it's exploring how character and charisma can make millions or unveiling the strategies behind viral success, Ryan delivers a fresh perspective with every episode. Perfect for anyone looking to elevate their business game and unlock their full potential.
Resources:
Right About Now Newsletter | Free Podcast Monetization Course | Join The Network |Follow Us On Instagram | Subscribe To Our Youtube Channel | Vibe Science Media
SUMMARY
In this episode of "Right About Now," host Ryan Alford interviews Brad Blazar, "The Capital Catalyst," about mastering the art of raising capital and syndication. Brad shares his journey from architecture student to oil entrepreneur, highlighting how anyone can use other people’s money (OPM) to build wealth through real estate and business acquisitions. The discussion covers key differences between raising funds for tangible assets and businesses, the importance of compliance, and debunks myths about needing experience or age to succeed in capital raising. Brad emphasizes execution, trust, and financial independence as keys to entrepreneurial success.
TAKEAWAYS
Mastering the art of syndication and capital raising.
Utilizing other people's money (OPM) to grow businesses.
Differences in raising capital for tangible assets (like real estate) versus operating businesses.
The importance of understanding investor relations and expectations.
Navigating the regulatory and compliance aspects of capital raising.
The role of risk and return expectations based on business maturity.
Strategies for raising capital for startups versus established businesses.
Common misconceptions about capital raising and investor profiles.
The significance of execution and relationship-building in securing investments.
Critique of the education system regarding financial independence and wealth-building strategies.
Podcasting’s Next Era: Chat Shows, Video Expansion & The New Advertising Landscape | Jeff Umbro
SUMMARY
In this episode of Right About Now with Ryan Alford, Ryan interviews Jeff Umbro, founder and CEO of Pod Agglomerate, about the fast-changing podcast industry. They discuss the rise of programmatic advertising, the growing influence of video, and shifts in monetization and production. Jeff shares insights on audience growth, the challenges of podcast production, and the evolving business models shaping the medium. The conversation highlights the importance of adaptability and understanding audience needs, offering valuable advice for creators and businesses navigating the dynamic world of podcasting.
TAKEAWAYS
Evolution of the podcast industry
Rise of programmatic advertising in podcasting
Impact of video content on podcasting
Future of monetization and production in the podcast space
Strategies for attracting new listeners versus retaining existing ones
Challenges in podcast production and client management
Origins and growth of Pod Agglomerate
Transformation of the podcast ecosystem over the past decade
Shift from narrative podcasts to conversational formats
Importance of having a clear business model for podcast creators
Inside the World of Icons.com: Authentic Sports Memorabilia, Messi Collectibles & Market Growth
SUMMARY
In this episode of "Right About Now with Ryan Alford," Ryan interviews Dan Jamieson, CEO of Icons.com, about the booming sports memorabilia market, with a focus on soccer collectibles. Dan shares how Icons.com leverages scarcity and exclusivity—especially with signed items from legends like Messi and Maradona—to drive value. The discussion covers Dan’s personal journey, the evolution of Icons.com, the importance of authenticity, and the company’s global reach, including recent expansion into the U.S. The episode highlights how passion and strategic partnerships create lasting value for collectors worldwide.
TAKEAWAYS
Overview of the collectibles market, particularly sports memorabilia.
The concept of scarcity and its impact on value (Veblen effect).
Dan Jamieson's personal journey and passion for collectibles.
The evolution and growth of Icons.com as a leading memorabilia retailer.
Strategic partnerships with major sports organizations and clubs.
The significance of high-quality, exclusive memorabilia.
The contrast between high-demand items from limited signers versus mass-signed memorabilia.
The global reach of soccer memorabilia and its increasing popularity in the U.S.
The logistical challenges of managing and shipping signed items.
Future trends in the collectibles market and the role of digital marketing.
Inside the Billionaire Mindset: Rudy Riekstins on Confidence, Energy & High-Performance Habits
SUMMARY
In this episode of Right About Now, host Ryan Alford interviews high performance coach Rudi Riekstins, who shares how empowering individuals within organizations leads to greater business success. Rudi discusses real-life transformations, including a client who went from homelessness to building a million-dollar business, a startup that dramatically increased sales through mindset shifts, and a company that surpassed a billion dollars in revenue by focusing on its people. Rudi emphasizes the importance of self-awareness, overcoming limiting beliefs, and starting each day with intentional mental preparation to unlock peak performance.
TAKEAWAYS
The role of high performance coaching in unlocking individual and organizational potential.
The impact of empowering individuals within organizations on business success and profitability.
Real-life success stories illustrating transformative coaching outcomes.
The concept of "lack mentality" and its effects on sales performance.
The importance of awareness and small adjustments for achieving high performance.
Strategies for curating a positive start to the day to enhance mental clarity and focus.
The significance of mental rehearsal and visualization in preparing for success.
The connection between emotional state and performance in business settings.
The influence of confidence on interpersonal dynamics, particularly in sales.
The overarching theme that success is closely linked to mindset and emotional well-being.
Sawyer Hemsley - Cookie Crumbl: Organic Micro Influencing Using Instagram and TikTok
SUMMARY
In this episode of "Right About Now," host Ryan Alford interviews Sawyer Hemsley, co-founder and COO of Crumbl Cookies. Sawyer shares Crumbl’s journey from a college side hustle to a tech-driven bakery empire with over 500 stores. The conversation covers their unique rotating menu, innovative marketing strategies, and in-house technology that powers seamless customer experiences. Sawyer also discusses the challenges of rapid growth, maintaining quality, and building a strong brand identity. The episode offers insights into entrepreneurship, brand building, and the power of combining tradition with innovation in the food industry.
TAKEAWAYS
Origin story of Crumbl Cookies as a side hustle
Development of a tech-driven bakery model
Unique rotating menu of cookie flavors
Rapid growth to over 500 stores in under four years
Integration of custom-built technology for customer experience
Importance of family recipes and customer feedback in product development
Franchise model evolution and community-driven expansion
Marketing strategies, including social media engagement and branding
In-store experience and sensory elements of visiting Crumbl locations
Challenges of entrepreneurship and maintaining brand consistency across locations
The #1 Marketing & Business Show on Apple Podcasts
Welcome to Right About Now, where real American business gets a megaphone—and the B.S. gets the boot.
Hosted by marketing disrupter Ryan Alford, entrepreneur, founder, and the guy brands call when they want attention, this show slices through the noise with uncensored insights, hard-earned wisdom, and straight-up truths from the frontlines of business.
Every week, you’ll get two punchy Guest episodes where Ryan talks with legendary business founders, trending authors, and industry titans about what it takes to build a business and some of the most cutting edge tools and services available.
Forget the LinkedIn fluff. This is for doers, builders, and dreamers who want results, not recycled soundbites.
Business the way it really works. Real people. Real wins. Real screw-ups.
No MBA required. Just guts, hustle, and a sense of humor.
Subscribe, listen, and get Right About Now.
Because business isn’t broken—it’s just been boring & stale. Until now.