Right About Now - Legendary Business Advice

From Oil Deals to Entrepreneurship: Brad Blazar’s Masterclass on Funding & Business Growth

SUMMARY In this episode of "Right About Now," host Ryan Alford interviews Brad Blazar, "The Capital Catalyst," about mastering the art of raising capital and syndication. Brad shares his journey from architecture student to oil entrepreneur, highlighting how anyone can use other people's money (OPM) to build wealth through real estate and business acquisitions. The discussion covers key differences between raising funds for tangible assets and businesses, the importance of compliance, and debunks myths about needing experience or age to succeed in capital raising. Brad emphasizes execution, trust, and financial independence as keys to entrepreneurial success. TAKEAWAYS Mastering the art of syndication and capital raising. Utilizing other people's money (OPM) to grow businesses. Differences in raising capital for tangible assets (like real estate) versus operating businesses. The importance of understanding investor relations and expectations. Navigating the regulatory and compliance aspects of capital raising. The role of risk and return expectations based on business maturity. Strategies for raising capital for startups versus established businesses. Common misconceptions about capital raising and investor profiles. The significance of execution and relationship-building in securing investments. Critique of the education system regarding financial independence and wealth-building strategies.