#100 - Rwake - Voices of Omens w/ Nate Garrett (Spirit Adrift, Neon Nightmare) and Sanford Parker (Buried At Sea, Minsk, Black Cross Hotel)

Channeling Southern mysticism, isolation, and a heavy dose of anguish, Little Rock, Arkansas' own sludge/doom titans, Rwake, solidify their status as the crown jewel of the Natural State with their 2007 classic, Voices of Omens.Joining us this week are Rwake superfan Nate Garrett (Spirit Adrift, Neon Nightmare) and producer Sanford Parker (Buried At Sea, Minsk, Nachtmystium, Black Cross Hotel), as they share their thoughts and stories behind this iconic record!