Capturing a blend of intense malice and melancholy, Burning Witch's career-spanning compilation Crippled Lucifer is essential listening for any doom and drone fan.The band's unique style echoes through the genre today, particularly on Alluvion, the forthcoming collaboration between heavyweights Mizmor and Hell.This week we are joined by special guests A.L.N. and M.S.W. to discuss the legacy of Burning Witch and one of the year's most anticipated releases!Alluvion drops April 4th via Gilead Media: https://gileadmedia.net/blogs/news/mizmor-hell-alluvion-cd-lp-tape-merch-pre-order-open-nowFollow Mizmor on Facebook and InstagramFollow Hell on Facebook and InstagramPhoto (Thumbnail) Credit: Emma Ruth RundleRecommendations:Wardruna - BirnaRoger Eno & Brian Eno - Mixing ColoursRoger Eno - VoicesCraftEnyaBurning WitchShape of DespairCold WorldDarkthroneJimmy Cliff
--------
1:02:33
#101 - Burning Witch (Part 1)
Formed from the ashes of Thorr's Hammer, Seattle doom pioneers Burning Witch burned intensely but briefly, dissolving before they could release a proper record.Initially met with confusion and lingering stares, the band's mix of relentless heaviness and suffocating dread later earned them cult status—thanks in part to the reissues by Southern Lord Recordings.Join us as we kick off our two-part series on Burning Witch, discussing their unique history and exploring their two seminal albums, Towers… and Rift.Canyon.Dreams, whose influence continues to echo through extreme music today!Purchase digital and physical copies of Burning Witch's Towers… and Rift.Canyon.Dreams here: https://burningwitchsl.bandcamp.com/musicRecommendations:Imperial Triumphant - GoldstarDorthia Cottrell - Death Folk CountryYoung Widows - Power Sucker
--------
1:17:56
#100 - Rwake - Voices of Omens w/ Nate Garrett (Spirit Adrift, Neon Nightmare) and Sanford Parker (Buried At Sea, Minsk, Black Cross Hotel)
Channeling Southern mysticism, isolation, and a heavy dose of anguish, Little Rock, Arkansas' own sludge/doom titans, Rwake, solidify their status as the crown jewel of the Natural State with their 2007 classic, Voices of Omens.Joining us this week are Rwake superfan Nate Garrett (Spirit Adrift, Neon Nightmare) and producer Sanford Parker (Buried At Sea, Minsk, Nachtmystium, Black Cross Hotel), as they share their thoughts and stories behind this iconic record!Rwake's latest album The Return of Magik is OUT NOW via Relapse Records: https://www.relapse.com/collections/rwake-the-return-of-magikFollow Rwake on Facebook, Instagram, and TwitterFollow Spirit Adrift on Instagram and TwitterFollow Neon Nightmare on Facebook, Instagram, and TwitterSubscribe to Nate Garrett's podcast BIG RIFF ENERGY: https://www.youtube.com/@borntoonateFollow Sanford Parker on InstagramFollow Black Cross Hotel on InstagramRecommendations:Rwake - The Return of MagikNite - Cult of the Serpent SunPhrenelith - Ashen WombThe Cure - Songs of a Lost WorldPropaghandi - At PeaceIdle Heirs - Life is ViolenceCaustic Wound - Grinding Mechanism Of TormentSpirit Adrift - Ghost At The GallowsSpirit Adrift - Hot & Heavy: Live In TejasNeon Nightmare - Faded DreamPelican - Flickering ResonanceBlack Cross Hotel - Hex
--------
1:23:15
#99 - Meghan O'Neil (King Woman, The Armed, Punch, Super Unison)
This week on Riff Worship we are delighted to welcome bassist, lyricist, and vocalist Meghan O'Neil (King Woman, The Armed, Punch, Super Unison)Join us as we discuss her incredible journey through music, navigating life on the road, Prince, Steve Albini, wedding DJs, and so much more!Follow King Woman on Facebook, Instagram, and TwitterFollow The Armed on Facebook, Instagram, and TwitterThumbnail Photo Credit: Nathan Goldsworthy / Odin ImagingRecommendations:Mannequin Pussy - I Got HeavenMETZ - Up On Gravity HillDIIV - Frog In Boiling Water
--------
1:15:01
#98 - Ancient Tome
This week on Riff Worship we are joined by members of California doom quartet Ancient Tome to discuss their latest EP, The Implications of Ascendancy - OUT NOW via Chaos RecordsWe go in-depth on the writing and recording process of this release, the band's origins, California's diverse metal scene, filmmaking, and all things the riff!Purchase a copy of The Implications of Ascendancy HERE: https://chaos-records.bandcamp.com/album/the-implications-of-ascendancyFollow Ancient Tome on InstagramRecommendations:Vital Spirit - Still as the Night, Cold as the WindHauntologist - HollowDysphorectomy - Remnants Splatterhouse - The Diseased and the Deranged: A DiscgoregraphyGenophobic Perversion - Only in Decomposition Will There Be True SolitudeFinal Resting Place - Prelude To ExtinctionInsect Warfare - World ExterminationMephitic Corpse - Sickness Attracts SicknessBedsore - Dreaming the Strife for LoveAbduction - ExistentialismusRwake - The Return Of MagikConan - Violence DimensionRush - 2112Rush - HemispheresVacuous - In His BloodThundering Hooves - Radiance
The riff is the foundation of heavy music, evolving over several decades and styles. Many of our favorite songs started with a single idea and guitar in hand. Anyone can write a riff, but what makes a good riff? Each week, riff disciples Austin Paulson, Dylan Adams, & Justin Swindle attempt to answer this question by discussing their favorite riffs, how they came to be, and why we still worship them today.