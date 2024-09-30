Powered by RND
Reuters Econ World

Reuters
Join Reuters journalist Carmel Crimmins every week as she and her guests pick apart a key economic principle behind the world’s news. Get beyond buzzwords and t...
  Trump tariffs
    What does the American president want? That's the question everyone's asking, as economists and policymakers around the world try to get their head around a new era of diplomacy done through trade. Listen to Carmel Crimmins and Americas Economics Editor Dan Burns talk through President Trump's tariffs and what they mean for businesses and governments. Plus, we hear how the latest escalation in the US-China trade war is reverberating in Beijing.
    21:56
  Bond vigilantes
    Could Wall Street make life difficult for President Donald Trump? Host Carmel Crimmins talks to Reuters Financial Industry and Financial Markets Editor Paritosh Bansal about the risk of bond vigilantes returning if Trump's policies misfire. Plus, why bond market selloffs are hard to predict.
    23:26
  UK
    Britain's government needs to get the economy motoring again. Without a clear growth trajectory, it risks having to adopt politically unpopular austerity measures. So, what is it doing and how are investors reacting? Host Carmel Crimmins talks to Reuters Editor Alex Smith in Davos. Plus, we hear from Finance Minister Rachel Reeves.
    20:10
  Gold
    How high can it go? The precious metal rallied 27% last year on a cocktail of central bank buying, geopolitical tensions and a favourable rate environment. Host Carmel Crimmins talks to Veronica Brown, Reuters Global Industry Editor for metals and mining on all things golden. Plus, how gold's rally is triggering a boom in wildcat mining in Ghana.
    23:56
  The Transatlantic Economy
    President-elect Donald Trump's tariff plans pose a major threat to U.S.-Europe economic relations. How is Europe preparing? Host Carmel Crimmins speaks to Ulrike Malmendier, a member of the German Council of Economic Experts and an economics and finance professor at University of California, Berkeley. Plus, we hear how America's toymakers are preparing for Trump 2.0.
    25:05

Join Reuters journalist Carmel Crimmins every week as she and her guests pick apart a key economic principle behind the world’s news. Get beyond buzzwords and technical terms to understand the ideas and debates shaping the global economic agenda.
