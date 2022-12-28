The parking podcast for urban change-makers. Reinventing Parking is about parking policy but it's for anyone who wants a better city and better urban transport.... More
Disability, Aging and Parking Reform: Win-Wins and Trade-offs
Can parking reform co-exist with justice for frail aging people and for people with disabilities? That was a central theme of a Parking Reform Network round table event on "Parking Reform, Aging and Disability" which took place a few months ago. The event had four guests with a wealth of experience and insight on these issues. The original was long, but this podcast version has just the highlights. I hope you find it as interesting and informative as I did. For the full video and for more detail on the event and its four panelists, Cassie Wilson, Corallete Hannon, Megan Lynch, and Anna Zivarts, head over to the excellent article by Taylor Griggs on the PRN website. Reinventing Parking is the official podcast of the Parking Reform Network! Why not join?
5/23/2023
31:33
Beijing's escape from parking disaster
Ten years ago Beijing's parking problems were among the most extreme I had ever seen. How the situation improved is an encouraging story. I learned about it from the article "How Beijing Is Rethinking Parking and Reclaiming Public Space" by Liu Shaokun and Bram van Ooijen in the Nov. 2022 edition of Sustainable Transportation Magazine from the Institute of Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP). I reached out to Shaokun and Bram, as well as Shaokun's colleague Huang Yangwen, for this month's Reinventing Parking podcast. [My apologies for the sound issue - an echo - at the 44 second mark, just after the intro music. Fortunately this lasts for only about 20 seconds or so.] Find out more HERE. Reinventing Parking is the official podcast of the Parking Reform Network! Why not join?
4/25/2023
34:59
Momentum on Parking Reform
This episode of Reinventing Parking is full of encouragement for parking reformers. It's a lively chat with the Parking Reform Network's enthusiastic president, Tony Jordan. I checked in with him to talk about the encouraging progress and momentum that we are seeing on parking reform and for the parking reform movement. Our conversation left me feeling energized and upbeat about the difference we are making and I hope it does the same for you. Find out more HERE. Follow Paul Barter on Twitter. Reinventing Parking is now the official podcast of the Parking Reform Network! Why not join?
3/29/2023
35:35
Walkable Parking in City Cores
If you found this podcast, you are probably interested in parking reform. But what do you know about the idea of "park-once-and-walk districts"? Have you heard of the Walkable Parking mindset on urban parking? These ideas are an important part of escaping the belief that every building should have on-site parking. But they are not yet getting very much attention in parking reform circles. So, I decided to prepare a series of short Reinventing Parking episodes on park-once-and-walk districts and Walkable Parking. This is the first in that series. This episode will look at park-once-and-walk in city centres (aka Downtowns). These are the heartland of the park-once-and-walk or Walkable Parking approach. Find out more HERE. Follow Paul Barter on Twitter. Reinventing Parking is now the official podcast of the Parking Reform Network! Why not join?
2/13/2023
26:14
Who's been parking in MY street? Insights into residential parking from Liz Taylor
I am a great fan of Dr Liz Taylor's research on parking so it was wonderful to interview her recently. We had a long discussion but, for this edition I chose a selection of segments that are mostly about the collision between parking reform and anti-development sentiment in residential areas. I think you will find Liz's insights on this both important and entertaining. Find out more HERE. Follow Paul Barter on Twitter. Reinventing Parking is now the official podcast of the Parking Reform Network! Why not join?
