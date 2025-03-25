Can You Have an Amazing Career AND an Amazing Relationship?
Few topics are more relevant to our day-to-day lives than work. For many of us, our jobs are more than just occupations—they're where we achieve goals, make meaning, experience successes and failures, and cultivate our self-esteem. So, when work and love collide, we find ourselves at a rich intersection of emotions, expectations, and needs. In this episode, Dr. Alexandra uncovers why fighting with your partner about work is never just that, and shares tools you can use to cultivate intimacy and ambition simultaneously. You'll learn about what Dr. Alexandra calls "the Work-Love Matrix," understand the connections between your experience in the workplace and your experience growing up in your Family-of-Origin, and hear a five-step practice you can use today to have more supportive conversations about work with your partner.Further Listening: Is Work Stress Taking a Toll on Your Relationship? (Reimagining Love)
Is There an “Effort Mismatch” in Your Relationship?
When two partners have a major difference between them, it can kick up a lot of dust in a relationship. One of the most common is what Dr. Alexandra calls "The Effort Mismatch": while one partner tends to scan the relationship for problems and is always on the lookout for growth opportunities (The Change Partner), the other partner holds steady, generally accepting the relationship for what it is today (The Acceptance Partner). The good news is, when both partners understand and value their differences, this contrast between them can be a huge asset to their relationship. However, most couples with an Effort Mismatch struggle to reckon with this discrepancy, digging their heels into their side of the dynamic or wishing their partner would magically change. In this episode, Dr. Alexandra explores the internal and relational experience of each of these two types of partners, shares tailored reminders and guidance for each of them, and explains how this difference can actually be extremely complementary, even as it poses challenges for a couple.
From LinkedIn's Everyday Better with Leah Smart: How to Stop Fighting About Work With Dr. Alexandra Solomon
Today, we're sharing an episode of LinkedIn's Everyday Better podcast! Dr. Alexandra recently joined host Leah Smart for a conversation about relationships and work. Learn more below and enjoy this bonus episode!The research is clear: how satisfied you feel at work impacts the quality of your relationships at home, and the quality of your relationships at home impacts the way you show up at work. That's why Dr. Alexandra Solomon wants you to think more deeply about the work-related arguments you have with your partner. Whether you and your partner disagree about how much money you each should make, how many hours you should work, or whether a career is for finding meaning or having financial security, this is fraught terrain, rife with opportunities for conflict.In this conversation, Alexandra explains why, as a couple's therapist, she has turned her focus towards the intersection between work and relationships. We explore how to be more relationally self-aware at work and what to do when work stress comes home with you.Later, Leah and Alexandra are joined by a special guest: Leah's husband, Tim. Together, they examine what happens when people with different orientations towards ambition become partners.
How to Love Better: Cultivating Growth, Kindness, and Compassion with Yung Pueblo
You likely know today's guest, Diego Perez, by his pen name: Yung Pueblo. He has an online audience of over 4 million people and is a New York Times bestselling author, whose books have been translated into over 25 languages. Diego's work focuses on the power of self-healing, creating healthy relationships, and cultivating self-awareness, and his meditation practice is central to all that he shares with the world. He and Dr. Alexandra discuss all of that in this conversation, as they dig into the lessons and reflections he's woven together in his new book, How to Love Better: The Path to Deeper Connection Through Growth, Kindness, and Compassion. They dive into what it means to argue and disagree peacefully with a partner, the power of meditation, and why it's important to work with the universe, not against it. Diego also opens up about his own love story with his wife, Sarah. They wrap things up by exploring a question together from a listener in Chicago who is feeling doubts in her relationship and isn't sure about the way forward.
