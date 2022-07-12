Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Centre for Public Impact and Apolitical
  • Global Development
    Episode description  What might it look like to reimagine governance in global development where the Global South and Global North converge? In this episode, we shine a light on the people rethinking practices and challenging power dynamics in global development. Learn more about what it could look like to reimagine global development. If you're a public servant or government official, we want to hear your examples and experiences. Head over to Join the Apolitical Q&A discussion, and share your experiences with public servants worldwide. 00:00 - 03:58 - Introduction 03:59 - 14:18 - Julie Mwabe: Sustainable solutions require local knowledge and engagement  14:19 - 26:19 - Giulio Quaggiotto: The importance of innovation in global development 26:52 - 35:18 - Roopa Sahoo:Telling the stories of people in Odisha, India 35:19 - 45:58 - Sanjay Purohit: Collaborating across levels and sectors to scale solutions effectively in India 45:59 - 49:12 - Conclusion
    5/4/2023
    49:11
  • National government 2.0
    What does it look like for national governments to adapt to the modern challenges we face today, and how can leaders share power with those best placed to act? In this episode, we explore what it takes to rethink government at a national level, and speak to the changemakers who are spearheading efforts around the world.  Learn more about what a reimagined government could look like. If you're a public servant or government official, we want to hear your examples. Head over to the Apolitical Q&A discussion, and share your experiences with public servants worldwide. Host & Interviewees  00:00 Adrian Brown (Host) - Executive Director, Centre for Public Impact 02:06 Thea Snow (Host) - Director, Australia and New Zealand, Centre for Public Impact 03:58 Misha Kaur - Innovation Specialist, Observatory of Public Sector Innovation, OECD 12:25 Ruth Glassborow - Director of Improvement, Healthcare Improvement Scotland 15:15 Diana Hekerem - Head of Transformational Redesign Support, Improvement Hub, Healthcare Improvement Scotland 22:03 Olli-Pekka Heinonen - Director General, International Baccalaureate Organization (formerly Director General of the Finnish National Agency for Education) 29:34 Jolene Head - Director, Indigenous Procurement Policy, Public Services and Procurement Canada 39:04 Aaron Maniam - Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore Government
    2/15/2023
    52:04
  • A more equitable government
    Once trust is broken, it can be hard to rebuild.  In this episode, we highlight the legitimacy crisis facing government. We examine how government leaders are confronting racial justice and civil rights issues to forge a more equitable future, and how they are working to repair the broken relationship with historically marginalised communities across the United States. Learn more about what governments can do to build their legitimacy here. If you're a public servant or government official, we want to hear your examples of how you’re building towards a more equitable way of working. Head over to the Apolitical Q&A discussion, and share your experiences with public servants worldwide.
    1/18/2023
    46:00
  • Health and social care
    What might new government approaches to health and social care look like? In this episode, we speak to changemakers who are putting the needs of those they care for first, and look at systems around the world that have transformed care. Learn more about what reimagined health and social care services could look like here. If you're a public servant or government official, we want to hear from you! What’s the most inspiring example you’ve seen of collaboration in the provision of health and social care in your country? Head over to the Apolitical Q&A discussion, and share your experiences with public servants worldwide.
    12/7/2022
    38:26
  • Climate action in cities
    In this episode, we explore how changemakers in city governments are addressing climate change - the barriers they face, the risks they are taking and how they are finding local solutions to one of the most pervasive challenges of our time.   Learn more about how cities can lead the charge towards a net zero, resilient future here. If you're a public servant or government official, we want to hear your examples of inspiring government climate initiatives. Head over to the Apolitical Q&A discussion here, and share your experiences with other public servants from all over the world.
    11/17/2022
    45:35

About Reimagining Government

Governments are under increasing pressure to bring about the results people expect, while remaining trusted and relevant. And yet, the systems, structures, and processes of government today are often not set up to respond to the complex challenges we face as a society. In recent years, wicked problems such as the global pandemic, climate crisis, persistent racial and economic inequity, as well as a rise in misinformation have brought into sharp focus the need for government to work differently.

From the Centre for Public Impact and Apolitical, this podcast explores radical new approaches to addressing the most pressing issues of our time by speaking with public servants and politicians at the heart of government around the world.

Learn more about this emerging vision for better government at centreforpublicimpact.org and join apolitical.co to build the knowledge, skills, and connections you need to succeed in the public service.

