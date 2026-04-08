How do we shift power to confront climate change head-on? In this episode of Reimagining Government, hosts Gabrielle Beran and Kandice Louis-Wilson sit down with Kumi Naidoo, lifelong activist and former head of Greenpeace and Amnesty International. Kumi reflects on lessons from decades of campaigning for climate justice and human rights, the risks of staying silent in the face of crisis, and the urgent need to put marginalised voices at the centre of decision-making. This powerful conversation highlights why reimagining leadership is essential for building a more just and sustainable future.

What does it take for a city to cut nearly all of its emissions in just a few years? In this episode of Reimagining Government, hosts Gabrielle Beran and Kandice Louis-Wilson speak with Heidi Sørensen, Director of Oslo’s Climate Agency. Heidi explains how the city’s groundbreaking Climate Budget is turning bold targets into real progress, why public buy-in is just as important as policy, and how optimism can unlock faster action. With lessons for cities everywhere, this conversation reveals how local leadership and long-term vision can turn climate ambition into real change.

What does it take to defend the Amazon, and why does it matter for the whole world? In this episode of Reimagining Government, hosts Gabrielle Beran and Kandice Louis-Wilson speak with Daniela Orofino Poubel, Director at Amazônia de Pé, a Brazilian grassroots movement uniting over 300 organisations to protect the rainforest and its peoples. Daniela shares her journey from organising on the ground to building national coalitions, the challenges and power of collective action, and why optimism is as vital as urgency in the climate fight. This conversation reveals lessons for governments everywhere on listening to grassroots voices, learning from Indigenous knowledge, and rethinking who holds power as the world responds to a changing climate.

What does justice look like in the face of a global climate crisis shaped by colonialism and inequality? In this episode of Reimagining Government, hosts Gabrielle Beran and Kandice Louis-Wilson talk with Dr. Farhana Sultana, leading scholar of climate justice and Professor of Geography at Syracuse University. Farhana unpacks how climate coloniality continues to shape policies and outcomes, why Global South voices are sidelined, and how centring equity and care can transform global climate governance. Her insights challenge us to reckon with history, rebalance power, and reimagine climate action through the lens of justice.

What happens when young voices refuse to be sidelined in the fight against climate change? In this season finale of Reimagining Government, hosts Gabrielle Beran and Kandice Louis-Wilson speak with Elizabeth Wathuti, O.G.W, Kenyan climate activist and Founder of the Green Generation Initiative, and Fina Girard, Member of the Grand Council of Basel-Stadt. Together, they reflect on their journeys from grassroots activism to shaping global and local policy, the barriers young leaders face, and why youth perspectives are essential to building just and sustainable futures. Their stories close the season with a call for courage, collaboration, and reimagined leadership.

About Reimagining Government

About Reimagining Government

About Reimagining Government

Governments are under increasing pressure to bring about the results people expect, while remaining trusted and relevant. And yet, the systems, structures, and processes of government today are often not set up to respond to the complex challenges we face as a society. In recent years, wicked problems such as the global pandemic, climate crisis, persistent racial and economic inequity, as well as a rise in misinformation have brought into sharp focus the need for government to work differently. From the Centre for Public Impact, this podcast explores radical new approaches to addressing the most pressing issues of our time by speaking with public servants and politicians at the heart of government around the world. Learn more about this emerging vision for better government at centreforpublicimpact.org