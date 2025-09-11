Regulatory Phishing by Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

The When, Where, Why and How of CMMC with Fernando Machado

In this episode of “Regulatory Phishing,” Fernando Machado joins government contracts and cybersecurity attorney Eric Crusius for an episode focused on the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program. Mr. Machado is the Managing Principal and Chief Information Security Officer for Cybersec Investments as well as the author of CMMC Simplified. Mr. Crusius and Mr. Machado discuss the current state of the CMMC, how companies can come to terms with this new certification program and strategies for compliance. They also walk through Mr. Machado's book and highlight some key insights into the CMMC program.