Regulatory Phishing by Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

Discussing a DOJ Lawsuit Under the Civil-Fraud Initiative
In this episode of "Regulatory Phishing," government contracts and litigation attorney Eric Crusius is joined by Holland & Knight attorney Kelsey Hayes to discuss a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuit that was brought under the Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative. The speakers walk through the meaning of a whistleblower lawsuit, allegations in the DOJ's complaint, the False Claims Act and more.
10:34
Cybersecurity Roundup: Analyzing New and Proposed Rules for Contractors
In this episode of "Regulatory Phishing," government contracts and cybersecurity attorney Eric Crusius delves into the latest developments from the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Mr. Crusius looks at the implementation timeline for new and proposed regulations from these entities and considers potential implications of the False Claims Act and presidential election.
15:26
The Role of Managed Service Providers with Stuart Itkin
In this episode of "Regulatory Phishing," government contracts and cybersecurity attorney Eric Crusius is joined by Stuart Itkin, a senior vice president and the chief marketing officer at NeoSystems. Their conversation covers the overall cybersecurity landscape, especially the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program, and discusses the important role manage service providers (MSPs) play in the ecosystem.
27:59
The When, Where, Why and How of CMMC with Fernando Machado
In this episode of “Regulatory Phishing,” Fernando Machado joins government contracts and cybersecurity attorney Eric Crusius for an episode focused on the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program. Mr. Machado is the Managing Principal and Chief Information Security Officer for Cybersec Investments as well as the author of CMMC Simplified. Mr. Crusius and Mr. Machado discuss the current state of the CMMC, how companies can come to terms with this new certification program and strategies for compliance. They also walk through Mr. Machado's book and highlight some key insights into the CMMC program.
17:18
The State of Contractor Cybersecurity with Katie Arrington
In this episode of "Regulatory Phishing," former U.S. Department of Defense Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Katie Arrington joins Hunton government contracts and cybersecurity attorney Eric Crusius to discuss the state of cybersecurity within the defense industrial base, including the rollout of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). The discussion is wide-ranging and offers invaluable insights into what is to come in the months and years ahead.
