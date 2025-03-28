In this episode, hosts Kevin Bellack and Emma Simmons discuss various aspects of the journey in addressing our relationship with alcohol, including the importance of community, personal growth, and the challenges of daily life. They use the upcoming April Awakening Challenge, starting soon in the Reframe app, emphasizing the significance of planting seeds for change and nurturing personal growth through rituals and habits. They discuss the necessity of removing obstacles to make healthier choices, managing energy effectively, and the role of motivation in achieving goals. Emma and Kevin also discuss the significance of allowing oneself to grow at a natural pace, reassessing goals, and finding joy in new hobbies. The Reframeable podcast is brought to you by the Reframe app. Reframe is the #1 app to help you cut back or quit drinking alcohol. It uses neuroscience to reframe your relationship with alcohol and unlock the healthiest, happiest you. If you're enjoying this podcast, please like, subscribe, and share with those that you feel may benefit from it. If you have a topic you'd like us to cover on the podcast, send an email to [email protected]
or, if you're on the Reframe app, give it a shake and let us know what you want to hear.