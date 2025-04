Feel Free to Unmute Yourself

In this episode of the Reframeable Podcast, hosts Kevin Bellack and Emma Simmons explore the journey of finding one's voice when addressing your relationship with alcohol. They discuss the importance of sharing experiences, the courage it takes to speak up, and the various ways individuals can express themselves. The conversation also touches on navigating discussions about alcohol and the acceptable risks people take in their lives. Through personal anecdotes and insights, they emphasize the significance of creating a supportive environment for open dialogue.The Reframeable podcast is brought to you by the Reframe app. Reframe is the #1 app to help you cut back or quit drinking alcohol. It uses neuroscience to reframe your relationship with alcohol and unlock the healthiest, happiest you. Check out these Dry and Damp January Challenges and much more in the app!If you're enjoying this podcast, please like, subscribe, and share with those that you feel may benefit from it. If you have a topic you'd like us to cover on the podcast, send an email to [email protected] or, if you're on the Reframe app, give it a shake and let us know what you want to hear.