Kevin Bellack
A podcast that brings you people’s stories and ideas about how we can work to reframe our relationship, not just with alcohol, but with stress, anxiety, relatio...
  • April Awakening: Planting Seeds for Change
    In this episode, hosts Kevin Bellack and Emma Simmons discuss various aspects of the journey in addressing our relationship with alcohol, including the importance of community, personal growth, and the challenges of daily life. They use the upcoming April Awakening Challenge, starting soon in the Reframe app, emphasizing the significance of planting seeds for change and nurturing personal growth through rituals and habits. They discuss the necessity of removing obstacles to make healthier choices, managing energy effectively, and the role of motivation in achieving goals. Emma and Kevin also discuss the significance of allowing oneself to grow at a natural pace, reassessing goals, and finding joy in new hobbies.
    --------  
    1:17:29
  • Feel Free to Unmute Yourself
    In this episode of the Reframeable Podcast, hosts Kevin Bellack and Emma Simmons explore the journey of finding one's voice when addressing your relationship with alcohol. They discuss the importance of sharing experiences, the courage it takes to speak up, and the various ways individuals can express themselves. The conversation also touches on navigating discussions about alcohol and the acceptable risks people take in their lives. Through personal anecdotes and insights, they emphasize the significance of creating a supportive environment for open dialogue.
    --------  
    1:11:48
  • What's Next After January? Let's Reflect, Reframe, and Reset...
    Today, Kevin and Emma talk about shifting from a Dry or Damp January into February, what's next, and how are we feeling about those resolutions and words we started the year off with?  Come join us on a tangent-field discussion about continuing on our individual journeys and tools to help ourselves along the way.
    --------  
    58:42
  • Setting Intentions: Beyond Resolutions and Your Word
    Today, Kevin and Emma talk about their likes and dislikes on New Year's Resolutions, Words of the Year, and all about setting intentions in the new year.  Join them and think through tangible ways to bring action to these somewhat abstract concepts.
    --------  
    1:15:13
  • Dry and Damp January Challenges 2025
    Today, Kevin and Emma share their experience and insights on Dry and Damp January Challenges as well as tools and ideas to help you be successful in whatever way you may decide to enter the new year.
    --------  
    1:12:00

A podcast that brings you people’s stories and ideas about how we can work to reframe our relationship, not just with alcohol, but with stress, anxiety, relationships, enjoyment, and so much more. Because changing our relationship with alcohol is about so much more than changing the contents of our glass.
