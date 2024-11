50. White Supremacy & Antisemitism In The Church w/Uri Brito & Will Spencer

https://www.patreon.com/ReformationRedPill Contact: [email protected] On this episode of the Reformation Red Pill Podcast Joshua Haymes and Pastor Brooks Potteiger sit down with Uri Brito and Will Spencer to discuss white supremacy and antisemitism in the church. More specifically the Reformed World. We discuss the problem and give some wise counsel to young men who are being taken in by bad actors such as Corey Mahler and Stone Choir Podcast. Resources: Will Spencer Video On Hitler: https://x.com/renofmen/status/1832076268369793276?s=46 Will Spencer Article: Defeating Holocaust Denialism - https://willspencerpod.substack.com/p/defeating-holocaust-denialism?r=1v0ymp&utm_medium=ios&triedRedirect=true Our Wonderful Christian Business Sponsors Backwards Planning Financial https://www.northwesternmutual.com/financial/advisor/joe-garrisi/planning Joe Garrisi - 615-767-2555 Farmer Bills https://farmerbillsprovisions.com/?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjw68K4BhAuEiwAylp3kiAcUBmLsGTGQ7cDbiyZfWdsTmIo8ChADFiAyP8cHRS4X-XB3RAGYxoCjIUQAvD_BwE DON'T FORGET to use code: REFORMATION Indigo Sundries Soap Company 10% OFF YOUR PURCHASE with discount code: Reformation https://www.indigosundriessoap.com/ My (Joshua) personal favorite fragrances: - The Patriarch - The Kentuckian - Barber Shoppe Reformation Heritage Books Get the Puritan Treasures for Today collection! https://www.heritagebooks.org/PuritanTreasures 10% OFF YOUR PURCHASE with discount code: Reformation Squirrelly Joes Coffee Head over to squirrellyjoes.com/redpill to claim your free bag of coffee.