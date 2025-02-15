S1E1: Redefining Mental Well-Being with Erica Hines: The Intersection of AI, Media & Workplace Culture
What if the way we consume media could actually improve our mental well-being?In this thought-provoking episode ofRedefineHER, Erica Hines, founder ofMindReels (InnerFrame), shares how she’s transforming the mental health landscape by leveraging AI and neuroscience to drive personal growth and self-discovery.Erica opens up about her journey from corporate leadership to entrepreneurship, the impact of workplace culture on employee health, and why mental well-being should be treated with the same priority as physical health.From creating the Health-Related Productivity Loss Index to building an innovative wellness-tech company, Erica offers invaluable insights on authentic leadership, team-building, and redefining how we approach mental wellness—both at work and in life.In This Episode, We Cover:✔️ The connection between media consumption and mental health✔️ Why workplace culture is more than kombucha on tap✔️ How the Health-Related Productivity Loss Index reshapes how we measure employee well-being✔️ Scaling a mission-driven startup and navigating the roller coaster of entrepreneurship✔️ The power of psychological safety in building high-performing teams✔️ Why investing in mental wellness is a long-term business strategy00:00 –Introduction to Erica Hines and Mind Reels 04:24 –The Leap from Corporate to Startup Life 09:36 –Mental Well-Being, Imposter Syndrome & Burnout 14:56 –The Hidden Costs of Poor Mental Health in Workplaces 20:42 –How Mind Reels Combines AI, Media & Neuroscience 26:03 –Shaping the Future of Workplace Wellness 30:14 –Aligning Company Values with Employee Well-Being 34:53 –Building Purpose-Driven and Authentic Teams 38:37 –The Ups and Downs of Entrepreneurship 45:45 –Creating Real Change in Mental Health Awareness 50:47 – More Info and Sponsored ByConnect with Erica HinesWebsite:https://mindreels.ai/LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/in/ericawandtke-hines/Social:https://www.facebook.com/erica.wandtkeRedefineHER Podcast CreditsHost: Brenda Armstrong -https://www.linkedin.com/in/brendaarmstrong1/Producer: Tarryn Long -https://www.linkedin.com/in/tarrynlong/Sponsor: ITEOM Talent Partners search and placement experts | Connecting purpose -driven organizations with top-tier talent to create thriving, impactful & diverse teams. www.iteomtalent.comMore details on RedefineHER Podcast: www.iteomtalent.com/redefineherpodcastThanks for following and see you on our next episode!
RedefineHER—hosted by Brenda Armstrong, a 15-year talent advocate—delivers candid conversations with trailblazers transforming women’s wellness. From personal founder stories to groundbreaking innovations, each episode dives deep into struggles, successes, and the bold moves shaping health, technology, and leadership.
Explore how leaders build teams, break funding barriers, redefine norms in male-dominated sectors, and innovate beyond tech. RedefineHER will leave you inspired, informed, and empowered to champion change in women’s health.