S1E1: Redefining Mental Well-Being with Erica Hines: The Intersection of AI, Media & Workplace Culture

What if the way we consume media could actually improve our mental well-being?In this thought-provoking episode ofRedefineHER, Erica Hines, founder ofMindReels (InnerFrame), shares how she's transforming the mental health landscape by leveraging AI and neuroscience to drive personal growth and self-discovery.Erica opens up about her journey from corporate leadership to entrepreneurship, the impact of workplace culture on employee health, and why mental well-being should be treated with the same priority as physical health.From creating the Health-Related Productivity Loss Index to building an innovative wellness-tech company, Erica offers invaluable insights on authentic leadership, team-building, and redefining how we approach mental wellness—both at work and in life.In This Episode, We Cover:✔️ The connection between media consumption and mental health✔️ Why workplace culture is more than kombucha on tap✔️ How the Health-Related Productivity Loss Index reshapes how we measure employee well-being✔️ Scaling a mission-driven startup and navigating the roller coaster of entrepreneurship✔️ The power of psychological safety in building high-performing teams✔️ Why investing in mental wellness is a long-term business strategy00:00 –Introduction to Erica Hines and Mind Reels 04:24 –The Leap from Corporate to Startup Life 09:36 –Mental Well-Being, Imposter Syndrome & Burnout 14:56 –The Hidden Costs of Poor Mental Health in Workplaces 20:42 –How Mind Reels Combines AI, Media & Neuroscience 26:03 –Shaping the Future of Workplace Wellness 30:14 –Aligning Company Values with Employee Well-Being 34:53 –Building Purpose-Driven and Authentic Teams 38:37 –The Ups and Downs of Entrepreneurship 45:45 –Creating Real Change in Mental Health Awareness 50:47 – More Info and Sponsored By