Episode 372: Episode 372: The Mayflies USA Interview

Anyone remember the Mayflies USA? I got a promo copy of "Summertown" in 1998 and I fell in love with the album. They went on a massive hiatus but got together to record their latest album "Kickless Kids" set for release in May 2025. When I got a press release about this, I immediately asked if they could come on the show to talk about their career, the new album, and albums (and some songs) important to them.We talk with Matt McMichaels and Adam Price about the new album but also talk about Bob Mould, power pop (and finally embracing that genre tag), Jackson Mississippi, trying to emulate the Replacements (the self sabotage aspect), getting produced by Mitch Easter and Chris Stamey, Keith Richard, Steely Dan, and more.If you're not a fan yet, I think you will be after this.