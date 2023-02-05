Welcome to Reality Bites, the podcast where we’ll deep dive into this week’s buzziest Bravo, reality tv and pop culture happenings, with your hosts - and longti... More
Available Episodes
5 of 61
RHONJ & Vanderpump Recaps with JJ, Betsy and Executive Producer!
We're so sorry for the delay, y'all! As you may know, Betsy and I took to the open road to go see the one and only Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour this weekend! And because we were traveling, our recap schedule got a little behind - however, we ended up with a special treat for you guys in the process! Since EP is working on a show in Atlanta (where we came to see Taylor), we were able to pull her in for our first ever recap with all three of us!! We talk all things Jersey and VPR, and hope you have as much fun listening as we did recording!03:55 - RHONJ50:18 - Vanderpump RulesDon't forget to check us out on our ig @reality.bites.podcast and DM us with any burning questions you want answered or if you just want to shoot the shit...TikTok @realitybitespodcastTwitter @RealiityBiitesBuy us a cocktail! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/realitybitespod And, as always, please ‘Like, Comment, Rate and Review’ wherever you listen to your podcasts!
5/2/2023
1:54:34
Ticking Tom Bomb - Vanderpump Recap
This week's Vanderpump Rules episode was absolute balls to the wall, non-stop chaos and supersized to boot -- needless to say, we had a lot to dig into in our recap!! Between the blatancy of Sandoval and Raquel in plain sight, the ensuing early speculation from a surprising source, Oliver-gate and, most importantly, our presence being graced by Queen Garcelle... this episode was a doozy!Don't forget to check us out on our ig @reality.bites.podcast and DM us with any burning questions you want answered or if you just want to shoot the shit...TikTok @realitybitespodcastTwitter @RealiityBiitesBuy us a cocktail! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/realitybitespod And, as always, please ‘Like, Comment, Rate and Review’ wherever you listen to your podcasts!
4/22/2023
1:33:44
The Pint of No Return - RHONJ Recap
The Jersey ladies may be in search of the luck of the Irish, but not even a pint of gold can keep them from falling back into the same old pour decisions! We're tackling all thing Jersey as we're in full swing on this Ireland cast trip... Let's Shamrock 'n' Roll!!Don't forget to check us out on our ig @reality.bites.podcast and DM us with any burning questions you want answered or if you just want to shoot the shit...TikTok @realitybitespodcastTwitter @RealiityBiitesBuy us a cocktail! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/realitybitespod And, as always, please ‘Like, Comment, Rate and Review’ wherever you listen to your podcasts!
4/20/2023
58:10
From Rad to Worse - Summer House Recap
We're back covering our favorite Hamptons gang this week! And what a week it was as they finished ringing in the soon-to-be national holiday known as Kyle's 40th Birthday; we bore witness to a new budding and soon-to-blow up in everyone's faces romance between Sam and Kori, the girl group bonding over fertility tests of all things; not to mention a peek at Carl and Lindsay's engagement ring and their... $13,000/month apartment?!? It's Summer House time y'all!! Don't forget to check us out on our ig @reality.bites.podcast and DM us with any burning questions you want answered or if you just want to shoot the shit...TikTok @realitybitespodcastTwitter @RealiityBiitesBuy us a cocktail! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/realitybitespod And, as always, please ‘Like, Comment, Rate and Review’ wherever you listen to your podcasts!
4/19/2023
51:59
Shay Yes To The Mess - Vanderpump Rules Recap
Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to celebrate the union of… oh, who are we kidding? This wedding was an absolute mess! But the real question is, when has a trip to Mexico NOT been messy with this crew?? Something to aspire to, one day perhaps… We’re breaking down this week’s Vanderpump, and lest we forget:It’s all happening… again!Don't forget to check us out on our ig @reality.bites.podcast and DM us with any burning questions you want answered or if you just want to shoot the shit...TikTok @realitybitespodcastTwitter @RealiityBiitesBuy us a cocktail! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/realitybitespod And, as always, please ‘Like, Comment, Rate and Review’ wherever you listen to your podcasts!
Welcome to Reality Bites, the podcast where we’ll deep dive into this week’s buzziest Bravo, reality tv and pop culture happenings, with your hosts - and longtime besties - Betsy and JJ. Betsy may be 9 to 5er by day, but she's a reality connoisseur by night. And while JJ's a reality TV producer by trade, her favorite pastime is dishing unfiltered dirt and behind-the-scenes scoop on your favorite reality shows, Bravo and beyond… We’ll tackle the biggest and best watercooler moments of the week, through an insider lens you won’t find anywhere else. Buckle up buttercups…