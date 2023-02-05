RHONJ & Vanderpump Recaps with JJ, Betsy and Executive Producer!

We're so sorry for the delay, y'all! As you may know, Betsy and I took to the open road to go see the one and only Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour this weekend! And because we were traveling, our recap schedule got a little behind - however, we ended up with a special treat for you guys in the process! Since EP is working on a show in Atlanta (where we came to see Taylor), we were able to pull her in for our first ever recap with all three of us!! We talk all things Jersey and VPR, and hope you have as much fun listening as we did recording!03:55 - RHONJ50:18 - Vanderpump Rules