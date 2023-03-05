Real Vision Daily Briefing: Finance & Investing

Understand the complex world of finance, business and the global economy with real in-depth analysis from real experts. We unlock access to the leading financia... More
Raoul Pal on The Exponential Age and the Everything Code: AI, Crypto, QE and Beyond
Tune into The Breakdown with Nathaniel Whittemore as we discuss with Raoul Pal the Exponential Age and the Everything Code. Discover how AI, crypto, and QE are reshaping our world. Don't miss this riveting episode packed with expert insights! Please find out more about Nathaniel's podcast here:
5/7/2023
1:46:45
Raoul Pal & Michael Howell: Why Liquidity Matters More Than Anything Else
A bull market in liquidity started in October of 2022, and we know liquidity leads asset markets. Raoul speaks with Michael Howell, CEO of CrossBorder Capital, about why the biggest force in global macro is pointing towards a new bull market in equities.
5/6/2023
49:56
What AI Means for Jobs Growth and Your Portfolio
Yields and stocks surged after the April jobs report showed a labor market that still won't quit. Joe Zhao, founder and partner of the venture fund Millennia Capital, joins Maggie Lake to discuss whether resilient labor will put more pressure on failing banks, what ripple effects he expects the Fed to cause, and why AI and tech will drive the next cycle of growth.
5/5/2023
35:43
Dominos Keep Falling in the Banking Sector
Contagion fears are mounting as shares of more regional banks sold off sharply on Thursday. George Goncalves, head of U.S. macro strategy at MUFG, joins Maggie Lake to discuss the unwinding of U.S. regional banks, the ramifications of the ECB's 25bps rate hike following yesterday's Fed decision, and how to navigate markets in what could be a tumultuous next few months.
5/4/2023
34:19
Hike and Pause: What the Fed Decision Means for You
As expected, the Fed raised interest rates another 25 basis points while signaling that a pause could come next. On this hour-long Fed Day special Daily Briefing, Andreas Steno Larsen, Mike Coolbaugh, and Darius Dale join Maggie Lake to react to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference and break down exactly what this decision means for the economy — and for investors — in the coming months.
About Real Vision Daily Briefing: Finance & Investing
Understand the complex world of finance, business and the global economy with real in-depth analysis from real experts. We unlock access to the leading financial minds in the world to provide unbiased, in-depth analysis from real experts. The Real Vision podcast features our flagship series The Interview - the premier business and finance interview series in the world; And, the Daily Briefing which provides market analysis every weekday after US markets close and before Asian markets open. Subscribe today to get both of these shows totally free. Brought to you from Real Vision.