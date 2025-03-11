How a Doctor Achieved Consistency and Lost His Covid Weight

This episode starts good and just gets better and better! You don’t want to miss the end. Paul is a physician who was totally burnt out after Covid. Just like many of us, he gained some weight during the pandemic - some Covid weight. Eventually he couldn’t button his pants. Then he stepped on the scale and was shocked. It was time to take action. But, in his words . . .“I’ve seen all of the BS that’s out there. It’s usually a money grab for big companies. And most of it is just not sustainable.”He wanted a real life solution for losing weight, something that he could maintain long-term. So he searched “real life weight loss” and found this podcast and my coaching program. I’m honored I got the chance to coach Paul to his goals. He committed to the process and got results! He said . . . “This program held up a mirror to me. It opened my eyes to things that I didn’t even realize I was doing. The program really provided a framework, a step-by-step way of implementing things. It forces you (in a kind way) to implement the right principles, but in a way that fits your life in a way that’s sustainable.”Look . . . medical doctors are super smart. They know more about the human body than I ever will. But that doesn’t mean that they magically never gain weight. It also doesn’t mean that they’re automatically experts on how to lose weight or keep it off. And this is why I’ve had the honor and privilege of coaching Paul and so many other highly respected health professionals - doctors, nurses, dietitians, and other health experts. A few more things we’ll cover in this episode . . . The tremendous power in realizing when you need help and getting it!Knowledge can sometimes be dangerous if you don’t know how to apply itWeight loss tips and tricks and apple cider vinegarThe financial incentive for the weight loss industry to provide only half of a solutionPutting in the work now so that it’s easier laterAvoid comparison to gain life and become your best youANTI-DIET CLASS: https://bit.ly/AntiDietClassFREE MENOPAUSE DOWNLOAD: http://coreylittlecoaching.com/menopauseTRANSFORMATION TRINITY CLASS: https://bit.ly/Transformation-Trinity-Class