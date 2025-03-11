Do you struggle with nighttime snacking? Do you have a hard time controlling what you eat at night? Is late night snacking keeping you from losing weight?One of the worst food habits I see that keeps people from losing weight is dreaded nighttime snacking. If this is an issue for you, you are NOT alone. It’s an incredibly common struggle. I see it all the time. It doesn’t matter which diet you do - keto, Whole30, Noom, Weight Watchers, Paleo, Atkins, or Intermittent Fasting - they all can fall victim to uncontrolled nighttime snacking.The problem is - people try to overcome this issue in all the wrong ways. It’s not as simple as “trying harder” or “staying focused” or having more discipline. There’s so much more to it than that. In today’s episode, we delve into nighttime snacking. I explain 3 big problems and then give you specific steps to overcome this common weight loss struggle. It’s time to stop trying harder and start stacking the deck in your favor! ANTI-DIET CLASS: https://AntiDietClass.comFREE MENOPAUSE DOWNLOAD: http://coreylittlecoaching.com/menopauseTRANSFORMATION TRINITY CLASS: https://EverybodyHatesDiets.com
A Super Simple Way to Make Better Food Choices
Today, I want to offer you a different way to view real time daily food choices. It's a renewed, refreshed, empowering, and honest perspective. Whether we realize it or not, our current perspective might not be all that honest. It's only a half truth that can leave us feeling like a defeated victim. Eventually we can get stuck viewing things a certain way. This can be a problem. Things can creep into our head that cripple us. Unknowingly, we're sabotaging ourselves. As if that's not bad enough, then we begin judging ourselves and our decisions. And this can sink us into so much discouragement and shame. It doesn't have to be that way. Check out today's episode and adopt the "package deal perspective" and starting using the yes-no tool with your daily decisions. You'll begin to see things so much more clearly. And I believe you'll make decisions that you don't regret!
How a Doctor Achieved Consistency and Lost His Covid Weight
This episode starts good and just gets better and better! You don't want to miss the end. Paul is a physician who was totally burnt out after Covid. Just like many of us, he gained some weight during the pandemic - some Covid weight. Eventually he couldn't button his pants. Then he stepped on the scale and was shocked. It was time to take action. But, in his words . . ."I've seen all of the BS that's out there. It's usually a money grab for big companies. And most of it is just not sustainable."He wanted a real life solution for losing weight, something that he could maintain long-term. So he searched "real life weight loss" and found this podcast and my coaching program. I'm honored I got the chance to coach Paul to his goals. He committed to the process and got results! He said . . . "This program held up a mirror to me. It opened my eyes to things that I didn't even realize I was doing. The program really provided a framework, a step-by-step way of implementing things. It forces you (in a kind way) to implement the right principles, but in a way that fits your life in a way that's sustainable."Look . . . medical doctors are super smart. They know more about the human body than I ever will. But that doesn't mean that they magically never gain weight. It also doesn't mean that they're automatically experts on how to lose weight or keep it off. And this is why I've had the honor and privilege of coaching Paul and so many other highly respected health professionals - doctors, nurses, dietitians, and other health experts. A few more things we'll cover in this episode . . . The tremendous power in realizing when you need help and getting it!Knowledge can sometimes be dangerous if you don't know how to apply itWeight loss tips and tricks and apple cider vinegarThe financial incentive for the weight loss industry to provide only half of a solutionPutting in the work now so that it's easier laterAvoid comparison to gain life and become your best you
Does This Make You Mad?
Do I ever say something that feels like I'm speaking directly to you? Have I made you mad? Have I offended you? Have I stepped on your toes? Well, this just happened for one of my Inner Circle coaching clients. She listened to a recent podcast episode and felt a bit put off. But here's the great part - she didn't just get mad. She communicated! She sent me an audio message. Today you'll hear . . . Exactly what bothered herHer feedbackMy response Plus we'll discuss Bonnie Raitt's hit song "I Can't Make You Love Me" and the concept of radical responsibility. It's gonna be fun :)
Learn From The Mistake I Just Made
I made a mistake. And it cost me. It cost me money. It cost me time. And it added stress to my life. When it comes to losing weight, I don't want you to make a similar mistake. Learn from me so that you can . . . Save money. Save time. And be less stressed. Or skip this episode and hope that you don't have to pay the "stupid tax" like I did.
Welcome to the Real Life Weight Loss Podcast where we cut through the confusion and get down to the truth - down to what really works for REAL people when it comes to losing weight and keeping it off. We're diving into the most doable, sustainable weight loss strategies.
This podcast is all about busy moms, dads, husbands, wives who are working, raising kids, and trying to juggle everything life’s throwing at them … but also want to be the best they can for their family and friends and loved ones.
I’m your host Corey Little, a nutritionist and weight loss specialist with 2 degrees, 3 certifications, and 20 years of experience. I've been a champion bodybuilder with 3% body-fat and I’ve also pigged out at all-you-can-eat buffets and have a deep love of food and enjoying life like crazy! So, I’m not some Nutrition Robot or extremist. I’m a real person just like you who loves the good things in life - friends, family, and all the delicious food that comes with it.
So, make no mistake - this podcast is NOT about how to get six-pack abs or how to drop as much weight as possible in 8 weeks. There’s more to life than abs and there’s more to your body than how much you weigh.
Honestly, weight loss is not really about losing weight … it’s about gaining life! Doing things you never thought you could. Having renewed confidence. And enjoying your body and your health more than ever.
Week by week, I’ll provide bite-sized guidance - 15 to 20 minute episodes that pull back the curtain and reveal the truth about what it takes to lose weight and gain life - what strategy and approach real people are using to get results without giving up their day-to-day life.
And here’s the really cool part …
It’s really not as hard or confusing as you might think.
Changing your body, getting crazy healthy, and demanding success from life is do-able for everyone - and it can be fun - and I’ll show you how.