In this episode of The Ready Room Podcast, host Ryan Keys sits down with Commander Hunter Scott, whose sixth-grade history project led to the exoneration of USS Indianapolis Captain Charles McVay. From uncovering a decades-old injustice to serving as a naval aviator, Scott shares how determination, research, and advocacy can influence military history and a life of service.

In this episode of The Naval Aviation Ready Room Podcast, host Ryan Keys sits down with Commander Michael Ross, USCG, whose career spans Army combat aviation in Iraq to Coast Guard search and rescue missions in Alaska and beyond. Now Executive Officer at Coast Guard Air Station San Diego, Ross shares insights on adapting leadership across service cultures, making life-or-death decisions in high-stakes missions, and the evolving role of Coast Guard aviation in securing America’s maritime domain.

About The Naval Aviation Ready Room Podcast with Ryan Keys

Welcome to Naval Aviation Ready Room Podcast, where the stories, leadership, and innovations of naval aviation come alive. Hosted by Ryan Keys, this podcast takes you beyond the artifacts and into the human stories, pivotal decisions, and groundbreaking technology that define one of the world’s most dynamic aviation communities. Dive into the heart of naval aviation through vivid storytelling, exclusive interviews, and actionable insights. From the tales of legendary pilots and restored aircraft to the leadership strategies forged in the skies, Ready Room offers a unique blend of history, STEM, and global collaboration. Whether you're a lifelong aviation enthusiast, an educator seeking inspiration, or curious about the leadership lessons behind aviation’s most iconic moments, this podcast connects you to the rich legacy and exciting future of naval aviation. Join us in Ready Room —where every episode takes you deeper into the extraordinary world of naval aviation.