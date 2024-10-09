Rapaport's Reality Hosted By Kebe & Michael Rapaport

RAPAPORT'S REALITY EP 38 - BEING ON VIALL FILES/KATHY HILTON DINNER/DJ JAMES KENNEDY ALLEGATIONS/MARRIED TO MEDICINE MENOPAUSE/SHEP'S SOUTHERN CHARM
Welcome to episode 38 of Rapaport's Reality! Starring Kebe & Michael Rapaport. This is the reality television podcast that the whole reality world has been waiting for. The Rapaport's are here to discuss: Being in Los Angeles Being on The Viall Files The Kathy Hilton Dinner DJ James Kennedy allegations Trying To Lose Weight Married To Medicine Brandi Glanville's Behavior Shep's Southern Charm & more This episode is not to be missed! An iHeartPodcasts Show Stand Up Comedy Tickets on sale at: MichaelRapaportComedy.com Produced by DBPodcasts.com Follow @dbpodcasts, @rapaportsreality, @michaelrapaport on Instagram & X Subscribe to Rapaport's Reality Feeds: iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/867-rapaports-reality-with-keb-171162927/ Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rapaports-reality-with-kebe-michael-rapaport/id1744160673 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3a9ArixCtWRhfpfo1Tz7MR Pandora: https://www.pandora.com/podcast/rapaports-reality-with-kebe-michael-rapaport/PC:1001087456 Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/a776919e-ad8c-4b4b-90c6-f28e41fe1d40/rapaports-reality-with-kebe-michael-rapaportSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
RAPAPORT'S REALITY EP 37 - REELING FROM VANDERPUMP RULES REEBOT & WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE CAST?/DEMI MOORE MOVIE/RHOSLC ADDICTION SCENE/WICKED PRESS TOUR
Welcome to episode 37 of Rapaport's Reality! Starring Kebe & Michael Rapaport. This is the reality television podcast that the whole reality world has been waiting for. The Rapaport's are here to discuss: VanderPump Rules Reboot & Prediction Capturing The True Essence of Reality TV Being In Denial Schwartz & Sandy's Closing What's Next For The Cast Post Mortdem Post VanderPump Rules Support Group RHOSLC Addition Scene Married To Medicine Publicly Praising Kebe's Thanksgiving Demi Moore's new movie Uber Ride Gone Awry The Wicked Press Tour & more This episode is not to be missed!
RAPAPORT'S REALITY EP 36 - THE GOAT REALITY TV SHOW IS OVER: OG VANDERPUMP RULES IS DONE!/WHEN YOUR WIFE IS ON A REALITY SHOW/RHOBH STARTING OFF
Welcome to episode 36 of Rapaport's Reality! Starring Kebe & Michael Rapaport. This is the reality television podcast that the whole reality world has been waiting for. The Rapaport's are here to discuss: VanderPump Rules is Over Your Wife Being On A Reality Show RHOBH Starting RHOSLC When Rhianna follows you Kathy Hilton's Dark Side & more. This episode is not to be missed!
RAPAPORT'S REALITY EP 35 - RHONY RATINGS RECKONING/ BETHENNY CALLS FOR AN OG RHONY REBOOT/RHOC REUNION/PAUL vs. TYSON/DEALING WITH FAME
Welcome to episode 35 of Rapaport's Reality! Starring Kebe & Michael Rapaport. This is the reality television podcast that the whole reality world has been waiting for. The Rapaport's are here to discuss: Thanksgiving Preperations RHONY Ratings Bethenny Wanting A Reboot RHOC Reunion Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight How People Deal With Fame & more. This episode is not to be missed!
RAPAPORT'S REALITY EP 34 - RAPAPORT AI VOICE KEBE BIRTHDAY CARD/HANGING WITH THE FESSLERS/RHOD ON PAUSE/RONY REBOOT/NEED MORE VANDERPUMP RULES
Welcome to episode 34 of Rapaport's Reality! Starring Kebe & Michael Rapaport. This is the reality television podcast that the whole reality world has been waiting for. The Rapaport's are here to discuss: Kebe's birthday, an AI Birthday card,hanging out with Jen Fesslers, Real Housewives of Dubai on Pause, Real Housewives of New York Reboot, needing another Vanderpump Rules season, the looking Puff Daddy Trial & more. This episode is not to be missed!
About Rapaport's Reality Hosted By Kebe & Michael Rapaport
Mr. & Mrs. Rapaport are bonded by their love of Reality Television & are inviting you into their living room. Rapaport's Reality is hosted by Kebe Rapaport & Michael Rapaport. They’re talking tea, dissecting the drama, and giving praise to the greatest form of entertainment on television today. They're diving into real time shows & re-watching all the biggest and the best. Subscribe to tap in with our Superfans and go behind the ropes with the new "it couple" of the Reality World with new episodes every week!