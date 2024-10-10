Vivian Kindle understands the power of her destiny in 2024
In this episode of the Raising The Bar podcast, host Jonathan speaks with Vivian Kindle, a multi-talented artist, about her journey in the entertainment industry. They discuss the importance of mental health, the pressures of content creation, and the challenges faced by artists. Vivian Kindle shares her personal experiences, including her definition of pressure, the significance of self-reflection, and the role of failure in growth. The conversation also touches on her new single 'Incredible' and her fashion sense, highlighting her vibrant personality and commitment to authenticity.
51:49
INAS X believes her vision will shift the paradigm of pop culture
In this episode of the RAISING THE BAR PODCAST, The Millennial General interviews Inas X, a major coordinator, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and rising icon in the entertainment industry. They discuss topics such as dealing with pressure, creating quality content, and the distinctive competitive advantage of Inas X's brand. They also touch on the Middle Eastern culture's relationship with pop music. Inas X shares her enthusiasm, patience, and passion for connecting with others through her music.
28:49
SERENA BLEU understands the power of her frequency in 2024
Serena Bleu, an up-and-coming artist, discusses her perspective on the state of music and the music industry. She emphasizes the importance of music in helping people get through their daily lives and the ability of music to touch people's souls. Serena also shares her experiences and insights on navigating the music industry, including the importance of finding trustworthy professionals and staying true to oneself. She talks about the transformation she goes through when entering the studio and the impact of high vibe energy on creating impactful music. Serena expresses her goals for the future, including being of service to others and leaving a positive legacy through her music.
29:43
NAUTICAH understands the definition of all or nothing in 2024
Nauticah is a multi-talented artist with a strong drive for success. She is a mother first and foremost, and her son is her motivation. Nautica is involved in various creative endeavors, including music, acting, singing, dancing, and business. She values independence and being true to herself. Nautica faces challenges in the music industry, particularly in dealing with control and expectations from others. She aspires to have her own production company and collaborate with other labels. Nautica generates revenue through brand deals and is open to expanding into acting and reality TV. She emphasizes the importance of making money and collaborating with others. Nautica learned valuable lessons from her mother, including staying focused on goals and being independent. Trust is a precious commodity for her, and she has a small circle of people she trusts completely. Nautica acknowledges the pressure of maintaining success and staying in demand, especially in a fast-paced industry. In this conversation, Nauticah discusses her personal life, the pressure of staying relevant, her team, mental health, and her new single. She emphasizes the importance of staying true to herself and separating her personal life from her online presence. Nauticah also talks about the support she receives from her team, including her friend who helps her with TikTok and dancers who keep up with the latest dance trends. She shares her experience with therapy and how it has helped her stay focused and grounded. Nauticah also discusses her favorite activities for fun and the genre of her new single. The conversation ends with plans for future collaborations and support from the hosts.
35:19
Yung Cassius is on the brink of becoming a music icon
SummaryIn this conversation, Yung Cassius discusses his journey in the music industry and his determination to succeed. He talks about the impact of 2020 on his career, the challenges he faced, and the highs and lows he experienced. Yung Cassius emphasizes the importance of staying focused, being a student of the game, and having a strong work ethic. He also shares his approach to creating music and performing live, highlighting the fear and excitement he feels before stepping on stage. Despite the obstacles he has faced, Yung Cassius remains committed to his passion for music and has no plan B.
