NAUTICAH understands the definition of all or nothing in 2024

Nauticah is a multi-talented artist with a strong drive for success. She is a mother first and foremost, and her son is her motivation. Nautica is involved in various creative endeavors, including music, acting, singing, dancing, and business. She values independence and being true to herself. Nautica faces challenges in the music industry, particularly in dealing with control and expectations from others. She aspires to have her own production company and collaborate with other labels. Nautica generates revenue through brand deals and is open to expanding into acting and reality TV. She emphasizes the importance of making money and collaborating with others. Nautica learned valuable lessons from her mother, including staying focused on goals and being independent. Trust is a precious commodity for her, and she has a small circle of people she trusts completely. Nautica acknowledges the pressure of maintaining success and staying in demand, especially in a fast-paced industry. In this conversation, Nauticah discusses her personal life, the pressure of staying relevant, her team, mental health, and her new single. She emphasizes the importance of staying true to herself and separating her personal life from her online presence. Nauticah also talks about the support she receives from her team, including her friend who helps her with TikTok and dancers who keep up with the latest dance trends. She shares her experience with therapy and how it has helped her stay focused and grounded. Nauticah also discusses her favorite activities for fun and the genre of her new single. The conversation ends with plans for future collaborations and support from the hosts.