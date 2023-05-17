The Raising Lifelong Learners podcast helps parents -- especially homeschooling parents -- encourage their differently-wired kids to learn, explore passions, cu... More
RLL #202 - Strengthen Executive Function Skills
On today's podcast episode, Colleen talks about the eight main executive function skills. She'll help you to identify the ways deficits in these areas impact your child's day-to-day life and show up in their struggles. She's also got some ideas for building each of these skills with your kiddos.
6/7/2023
30:13
RLL #201 - Helping Your Impulsive Child
Today on the podcast Colleen discusses how to identify the signs of impulsive behavior in children and how to distinguish impulsivity from other common behavioral factors. She also shares some of her favorite tips for supporting your impulsive kiddos and teaching them strategies they can use to handle the common challenges that come with impulsivity and other co-occurring neurodivergencey like attention deficit disorder and autism.
5/31/2023
34:03
RLL #200 - Sneaking In Summer Learning
Will you continue "school" during the summer? Or will you learn in other, less formal ways? In today's podcast episode, Colleen shares what summer looks like for her family and how they use it in ways even homeschoolers might find surprising!
5/24/2023
33:42
RLL #199 - Managing Perfectionism | Strategies for Parents
Children who struggle with perfectionism have unrealistic standards for themselves or others. They believe that they must be perfect to be valuable and worthy of love. This can result in negative self-talk, fear of failure, relationship challenges, and even mental health issues. Eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa and bulimia are often related to struggles with perfectionist thoughts. Even parents with good intentions and high expectations can inadvertently promote perfectionistic thoughts or perfectionistic behavior in children who believe they must earn love by being a higher achiever. Do you have a child who struggles with perfectionism or perfectionistic tendencies? In this episode, we'll talk about how to identify perfectionistic behaviors. I'll share some of my favorite strategies for helping our kids identify and counter their perfectionistic thoughts and patterns.
5/17/2023
32:59
RLL #198 - Finding Homeschool Balance
Whether you're new to this homeschool journey or you're a long-time homeschooling parent, finding balance among all the different and competing responsibilities on your plate is a difficult and often overwhelming challenge. Today, Colleen shares the secret she's learned about what healthy balance actually looks like and how you can tell if you're hitting that mark in your family, life, and homeschool!
The Raising Lifelong Learners podcast helps parents -- especially homeschooling parents -- encourage their differently-wired kids to learn, explore passions, cultivate creativity, and become fascinated by the world around them. Join host Colleen Kessler -- educational consultant, gifted specialist, author, and speaker -- for interviews, audioblogs, tips, and encouragement to help your differently-wired kiddos become lifelong learners -- children who know that they can find the answers to anything they want to know if they can just view their world with play, passion, and fascination.