RLL #199 - Managing Perfectionism | Strategies for Parents

Children who struggle with perfectionism have unrealistic standards for themselves or others. They believe that they must be perfect to be valuable and worthy of love. This can result in negative self-talk, fear of failure, relationship challenges, and even mental health issues. Eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa and bulimia are often related to struggles with perfectionist thoughts. Even parents with good intentions and high expectations can inadvertently promote perfectionistic thoughts or perfectionistic behavior in children who believe they must earn love by being a higher achiever. Do you have a child who struggles with perfectionism or perfectionistic tendencies? In this episode, we'll talk about how to identify perfectionistic behaviors. I'll share some of my favorite strategies for helping our kids identify and counter their perfectionistic thoughts and patterns.